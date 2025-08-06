As the competition increased in terms of the number of online casinos and sportsbooks, iGaming companies introduced promotions and bonuses to tempt players. iGamers have so many options now and that has led to the introduction of new-gen reward systems, the best of which we will discuss below.

Classic Rewards

The classic rewards, which include welcome bonuses, are still available and always will be to encourage new players to join a casino or sportsbook. The 100% deposit welcome bonus is a good example and this rewards players by doubling the amount of their first deposit. However, even something as simple as a welcome bonus has changed in recent years, especially at online casinos. Welcome bonuses at casinos are often split into four deposits making a complete package that can be worth an incredible amount of money. These bonuses have been adopted by crypto casinos but rather than being valued in fiat currency, they are cryptocurrency, with Bitcoin being a fine example. It is common to see crypto casinos offering players a 100% welcome bonus worth up to 1 BTC. So, if a player was to make a first deposit of 1 BTC, they will receive an additional 1 BTC with which to gamble.

Loot Boxes

One of the major introductions to iGaming rewards is loot boxes. These have been used often in video games, especially mobile games. Loot boxes can be purchased in a video game and they contain random items that can be used to enhance the game in some way, such as a new weapon or item of clothing. Loot boxes at online casinos work in much the same way and they are opened to reveal a prize. The prizes include free spins, reload bonuses, and daily drop tickets. However, rather than the contents of the loot boxes at online casinos being completely random, they are weighted depending on the volume of gameplay at the casino. So, a player who spins the slots regularly is more likely to receive a bigger number of free spins in a loot box than a player who rarely plays slots. At some leading crypto casinos, loot boxes are available daily and they are an exciting new addition to the iGaming rewards system.

Themed Rewards

Gone are the days of generic rewards at online casinos. iGamers want excitement and to feel part of a story, which is why the new generation of reward systems includes weekly rewards based on the theme of the casino. For example, a casino with a wild west theme could begin five weeks of promotions with a Loot Box Rodeo the first week, followed by Multipliers at High Noon the second week, and so on. These work to enhance the theme of the casino and make the player feel they are part of a story. This gives the casino the feel of a video game experience rather than simply going through the motions of playing a casino game.

With the introduction of AI, it will be interesting to see how the new reward systems at online casinos develop. We are sure to see tailored rewards to the individual player, which is extremely exciting.

