In today’s competitive business landscape, it is challenging for small businesses to compete with larger corporations. They often do not have the resources and the expertise to do so. However, that has not deterred their progress or growth. In fact, we saw about 24.3 million small and medium businesses operating in Europe in 2022.

This number proves that survival and success may be hard but not impossible. Building on that, we can claim that one of the ways your small business can successfully compete against larger corporations is by leveraging search engine optimization (SEO). Keep reading to find out the strategies you can use for this.

1. Understand Local SEO

You must not underestimate the power of proximity when it comes to SEO. Focus on increasing visibility in search results for queries with local intent. Firstly, you must claim and optimize your GMB profile. Ensure that your business name, hours, and contact information are up to date. This way, when someone searches for, for instance, ”coffee shops near me,” yours will be among the first to show up.

Similarly, you must list your business in all local directories. Look into online platforms like Yelp and local Chamber of Commerce sites and list your business there, too. Use local keywords that contain the region name. For example, instead of just ”pizza restaurant,” use ”pizza restaurant in [your city]”. These location-specific keywords will significantly increase your local ranking.

2. Invest in Affordable SEO Tools

SEO tools can provide valuable insights into your website’s performance, ranking, and competitor analysis. There will likely be numerous affordable SEO services for small businesses around you. There are also some key tools you can leverage, like:

Google search console is free and will monitor your website’s search performance. It will also identify crawl errors and track keyword rankings. Using this, you can receive valuable insights directly from Google .

Google analysis is also free and is more user-centered. It will help you track website traffic, user behaviour, and conversion rates. You can then use this knowledge to increase engagement.

SEMrush is primarily a premium tool. However, it offers affordable plans for small businesses. You can use it for competitor analysis and site audits.

Some free apps you may look into as substitutes to SEMrush are Ubersugest and Yoast SEO.

3. Build Authority and Engage Customers

Being an authority site in your industry will enhance credibility and increase organic traffic. To become one, you must consistently produce high-quality and informative content. Earn backlinks from reputable sources and engage with your customers.

As a small business, you can increase engagement by prioritising quality over quantity. Make your content informative. You can address common queries or solve problems for your users. Evergreen content, such as FAQs and guides, will attract customers long after publication. Additionally, leverage storytelling; incorporate captivating images and videos, and tell stories to build personal connections with your customers. Remember, a small business with a story is more attractive than the tedium of a large corporation.

Focus on publishing topics related to your product or services. You must also incorporate long-tail keywords to attract niche search traffic. For example, instead of targeting broad keywords like ”leather handbags”, go for specific ones like ”handmade leather bags for women in Paris.” This will help attract more targeted traffic. As a result, your conversion rates will increase considerably.

Endnote

As a small business, leveraging SEO is an excellent way to stand out in a crowded marketplace. It will increase your visibility and help you build a loyal customer base. Follow the tips mentioned above to grow your business without breaking the bank.