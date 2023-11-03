How Long Does Weed Take to Grow? Stages of Weed Plant Growth

By Samuel Fisher

One of the most common questions that cannabis growers have is how long does weed take to grow. The answer is not simple, as it depends on many factors, such as the strain, the growing method, the environment, and the desired quality.

However, in general, there are three main stages of cannabis growth: germination, vegetative, and flowering. Each stage has its own duration and requirements, and knowing them can help you plan your grow and harvest accordingly.

In this article, we will explain each stage in detail and give you some tips on how to speed up or slow down the process.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Weed

Weed growth is influenced by various factors:

Genetics and Strain

The genetic makeup of a weed plant plays a significant role in its growth characteristics, such as size, yield, and resistance to pests.

Light and Photoperiod

The amount and duration of light exposure, as well as the light spectrum, can impact weed growth and flowering cycles.

Temperature and Climate

Temperature and climate conditions affect the growth rate and adaptability of weed plants. Some strains thrive in specific temperature ranges.

Growing Medium and Soil Quality

The quality of the soil or growing medium affects nutrient availability and root development, which in turn impacts weed growth.

Nutrients and Fertilization

Providing the right balance of nutrients through fertilization is crucial for optimal weed growth and bud development.

Watering and Humidity

Proper watering and humidity levels are essential for maintaining the health and vigor of weed plants.

How Long Does Weed Take To Grow: A Detailed Timeline

The timeline for growing weed can vary depending on several factors, including the strain, growing conditions, and desired yield. Here’s a general timeline:

Germination Stage

Germination typically takes 1 to 7 days. This is when marijuana seeds start to sprout and develop into a seedling.

Seedling Stage

The seedling stage can last 2 to 3 weeks. Seedlings require gentle care and a mild nutrient mix.

Vegetative Growth

The vegetative stage can last 4 to 16 weeks or more, depending on the strain and desired size. During this stage, the plant focuses on leaf and stem growth.

Flowering Stage

The flowering stage typically lasts 7 to 14 weeks, but it can vary widely by strain. This is when the plant starts producing buds.

Harvest and Curing

Harvest usually occurs when the buds have matured and reached the desired potency. After harvest, curing can take 2 to 8 weeks to enhance flavor and aroma.

How Long Does Weed Take To Grow: Indoor vs Outdoor

Here is how long weed takes to grow, depending on whether you choose to grow it indoors or outdoors.

Differences in Growth Time

The growth time of weed depends on many factors, such as the strain, the growing conditions, and the desired quality and quantity of the final product. However, one of the main factors that affects the growth time is whether you grow weed indoors or outdoors.

The average growth time for indoor cannabis plants is around 3-5 months, while the average growth time for outdoor cannabis plants is around 4-5 months. This means that indoor weed plants tend to grow faster and have a shorter flowering period than outdoor weed plants.

One reason for this difference is that indoor growers have more control over the light cycle of their plants, and can manipulate it to induce flowering earlier or later. Outdoor growers, on the other hand, have to rely on the natural changes in daylight hours throughout the seasons, which can vary depending on the latitude and climate of their location.

Light and Environmental Control

As mentioned above, one of the advantages of growing weed indoors is that you have more control over the light and environmental factors that influence your plants. This can result in higher quality and potency of your final product, as well as more consistent and predictable results.

Indoor growers can use artificial lights to provide their plants with the optimal amount of light intensity and spectrum for each stage of growth. They can also adjust the light cycle to trigger flowering whenever they want, or to extend the vegetative stage for longer if they want bigger plants.

Outdoor growers have less control over these factors, as they depend on the natural cycles of the sun and the seasons. They have to choose strains that are suitable for their climate and location, and hope that the weather cooperates with their plans. They also have to protect their plants from pests, diseases, animals, thieves, and other potential threats.

Yield Comparisons

Another factor that affects how long weed takes to grow is how much yield you want to get from your plants. Generally speaking, outdoor weed plants produce more yield than indoor weed plants, because they have more space to grow and more access to natural sunlight.

Outdoor weed plants can yield anywhere from 100 grams to 3 kilograms per plant (or 3.5 ounces to 6.6 pounds), depending on the strain, the growing conditions, and the care given to the plants. Indoor weed plants can yield anywhere from 10 grams to 500 grams per plant (or 0.35 ounces to 17.6 ounces), depending on the same factors.

Tips for Growing Weed Faster

Here are some tips that might help you achieve your goal of growing weed faster:

Choosing Fast-Growing Strains

One of the most important factors that affects how fast weed grows is the strain you choose. Generally speaking, there are three types of strains you can choose from: autoflowering, photoperiod, and fast-version.

Autoflowering strains are the fastest-growing type of weed, as they do not depend on the light cycle to start flowering. They usually flower automatically after 2-6 weeks of vegetative growth, and can be harvested in as little as 8-10 weeks from seed. However, they tend to have lower yields and potency than photoperiod strains.

Photoperiod strains are the traditional type of weed, as they require a change in the light cycle to start flowering. They usually need 4-6 weeks of vegetative growth, followed by 7-12 weeks of flowering, depending on the strain. They tend to have higher yields and potency than autoflowering strains, but they also take longer to grow.

Fast-version strains are a hybrid type of weed, as they combine the traits of autoflowering and photoperiod strains. They are created by crossing a photoperiod strain with an autoflowering strain, resulting in a strain that has a shorter flowering time than its photoperiod parent, but retains its yield and potency. They usually need 4-6 weeks of vegetative growth, followed by 6-8 weeks of flowering.

Optimal Growing Conditions

Another factor that affects how fast weed grows is the environment you provide for your plants. Whether you grow indoors or outdoors, you need to ensure that your plants have optimal conditions for their growth and development.

Indoor growers have more control over these factors than outdoor growers, as they can use artificial lights, fans, filters, dehumidifiers, heaters, coolers, and other devices to create the ideal climate for their plants. They can also adjust the light cycle to trigger flowering whenever they want, or to extend the vegetative stage for longer if they want bigger plants.

Outdoor growers have less control over these factors than indoor growers, as they depend on the natural cycles of the sun and the seasons. They have to choose strains that are suitable for their climate and location, and hope that the weather cooperates with their plans.

High-Quality Nutrients

Another factor that affects how fast weed grows is the nutrients you feed your plants. There are three main types of nutrients that your plants need: macronutrients (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium), micronutrients (calcium, magnesium, iron), and supplements (sugar, amino acids).

Macronutrients are the most important nutrients for your plants’ growth and development. They are responsible for various functions such as photosynthesis (nitrogen), root formation (phosphorus), and bud production (potassium).

Micronutrients are the secondary nutrients for your plants’ growth and development. They are responsible for various functions such as enzyme activation (calcium), chlorophyll production (magnesium), and oxygen transport (iron).

Supplements are the optional nutrients for your plants’ growth and development. They are responsible for enhancing various functions such as resin production (sugar), protein synthesis (amino acids), and stress resistance (vitamins).

Training and Pruning Techniques

Another factor that affects how fast weed grows is the training and pruning techniques you apply to your plants. Training and pruning are methods of manipulating your plants’ shape and size to improve their growth and yield. There are various types of training and pruning techniques that you can use, including:

Topping is a technique of cutting off the top of the main stem of your plant to encourage the growth of two main colas instead of one. This can increase the yield and potency of your plant, as well as make it more manageable in height.

Fimming is a technique of cutting off the top of the main stem of your plant to encourage the growth of four main colas instead of one. This can increase the yield and potency of your plant even more than topping, as well as make it more bushy in shape.

LST is a technique of bending and tying down the branches of your plant to create a more even canopy and expose more bud sites to light. This can increase the yield and potency of your plant, as well as make it more efficient in space.

HST is a technique of breaking or damaging the branches or stems of your plant to stimulate its healing response and increase its resin production. This can increase the potency and flavor of your plant, as well as make it more resilient to stress.

Super cropping is a technique of pinching and twisting the branches or stems of your plant until they snap partially but not completely. This can increase the potency and flavor of your plant even more than HST, as well as make it more flexible in shape.

Improved Lighting Systems

Another factor that affects how fast weed grows is the lighting system you use for your plants. Lighting is crucial for your plants’ growth and development, as it provides them with the energy they need for photosynthesis.

There are various types of lighting systems that you can use, such as fluorescent (CFL), high-intensity discharge (HID), light-emitting diode (LED), or ceramic metal halide (CMH).

Fluorescent lights are the cheapest and easiest type of lighting system to use for growing weed. They are suitable for seedlings, clones, and small plants, as they produce low heat and low light intensity.

HID lights are the most common and popular type of lighting system for growing weed. They are suitable for vegging and flowering, as they produce high heat and high light intensity.

LED lights are the most advanced and efficient type of lighting system for growing weed. They are suitable for vegging and flowering, as they produce low heat and high light intensity. They also have the advantage of being able to adjust their light spectrum to suit different stages of growth.

CMH lights are the newest and most promising type of lighting system for growing weed. They are suitable for vegging and flowering, as they produce moderate heat and high light intensity. They also have the advantage of producing a full-spectrum light that mimics natural sunlight.

Where to Buy Fastest Growing Strains Online

There are many online cannabis seed banks that offer a variety of cannabis seeds, but some of the most popular ones are Seed Supreme, ILGM, and Homegrown Cannabis Co.

This is a UK-based seed bank that ships worldwide and has a large selection of feminized, autoflowering, and regular seeds. They also offer free seeds with every order and a loyalty program that rewards customers with discounts and freebies.

Some of the fastest growing strains they have are Critical Kush, Super Skunk, and Blue Dream, which are also a popular choice for use in delta 8 gummies.

This is a US-based seed bank that has been in the business since 2012 and has a reputation for high-quality seeds and customer service. They offer free shipping to the US and Australia, as well as a 100% germination guarantee and a stealth delivery option.

Some of the fastest growing strains they have are White Widow, Gorilla Glue, and Gold Leaf.

This is another US-based cannabis seed bank that specializes in organic and premium seeds. They have a wide range of feminized, autoflowering, and regular seeds, as well as some exclusive strains that are not available elsewhere.

They also offer free shipping to the US and Canada, as well as a 100% satisfaction guarantee and a grow support team. Some of the fastest growing strains they have are Bruce Banner, Northern Lights, and Sour Diesel.

How Long Does Weed Take to Grow: FAQS

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions on how long does weed take to grow.

How Long Does It Take to Grow Weed From Seed to Harvest?

The time it takes to grow weed from seed to harvest can vary widely, but it generally takes 3 to 7 months. Factors like strain, growing conditions, and desired yield influence the exact duration.

Can I Speed up the Growth of My Weed Plants?

You can optimize growth by providing ideal conditions, such as proper light, nutrients, and climate control. However, there are limits to how fast weed plants can grow, as they have natural growth cycles.

What Is the Difference in Growth Time Between Indica and Sativa Strains?

Indica strains tend to have a shorter growth cycle compared to sativa strains. Indicas typically mature in 8-12 weeks, while sativas may take 10-16 weeks or more.

When Do Buds Grow the Most?

Buds generally experience the most significant growth during the flowering stage, which typically occurs 7 to 14 weeks into the plant’s growth cycle.

How Long Can a Marijuana Plant Live?

In optimal conditions, a marijuana plant can live for several years. However, most growers focus on cultivating plants for a single growth cycle, which lasts several months.

When Should You Grow Marijuana?

Timing depends on your location and whether you’re growing indoors or outdoors. Outdoors, you typically plant in the spring. Indoors, you can control the light cycle and start anytime.

What Are the Ideal Conditions for Rapid Weed Growth?

Ideal conditions include a stable environment, appropriate lighting, balanced nutrients, and proper care to minimize stress on the plants.

Should I Grow Weed Indoors or Outdoors for Faster Growth?

Indoor cultivation offers more control over growth conditions and can often result in faster growth. However, outdoor growing can also yield excellent results, depending on your location and expertise.

What Are the Most Suitable Nutrients for Fast Growth?

Nitrogen-rich nutrients are essential during the vegetative stage for rapid growth. During flowering, switch to phosphorus and potassium-rich nutrients for bud development. Use a balanced approach and follow product instructions to avoid nutrient burn.

How Long Does Weed Take to Grow: The Takeaway

Growing weed is not a simple task, but it can be rewarding and enjoyable if you know what you are doing. By understanding the three main stages of cannabis growth: germination, vegetative, and flowering, you can optimize your grow and harvest accordingly.

You can also experiment with different techniques and methods to speed up or slow down the process, depending on your preferences and goals. Growing weed is an art and a science, and there is always something new to learn and improve.

We hope this article has helped you answer the question of how long does weed take to grow, and we wish you a happy and successful harvest!

About the Author

Samuel Fisher is a seasoned cannabis industry expert with 15 years of experience. He has authored hundreds of articles on cannabis topics ranging from cultivation to strain selection.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



