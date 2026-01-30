Clarity and trust are essential in the financial industry. Clients demand information presented in a way that feels expert, soothing, and simple to comprehend—whether it be market commentary, policy updates, or quarterly portfolio reviews. Here’s where the AI human generator works under the radar to shake the financial sector to its foundations.

Teams can now move beyond text-driven emails and pre-recorded videos from advisors and instead leverage on-brand digital presenters to share updates visually. With Dreamina, these digital presenters enable banks, fintechs, insurance, and advisory firms to share complex information in a more human and relatable manner without increasing production efforts.

In this blog, we’re going to break down where the role of AI human generators fits into financial communication, and how you can make your own using Dreamina.

Why financial communication is shifting toward AI humans

By nature, financial updates tend to be one of two extremes: too detailed or too general. Clients will feel either overwhelmed or not well-informed. Visual presenters can easily bridge this gap between the extremes by leading the audience through information one step at a time.

AI-created humans have applications in finance that can’t be accomplished by humans, including:

Coordinate consistent communications with all client contacts

Less reliance on live speakers or recurring shoots

Adopt a professional tone fitting for a regulatory sector

This provides communications that feel stable and repeatable, both of which are highly prized by clients.

What AI human presenters look like in finance

In financial services, AI humans look and feel credible, neutral. They tend to look like:

A Digital Financial Advisor Illustrating Market Trends

A corporate presenter speaking about new policies or changes to charges

An example customer guide exploring the application features

Their presence is deliberate – clean clothes, minimal facial expressions, and minimal backgrounds. The aim is reassurance, not amusement.

Client updates that scale without compromising consistency

As financial organizations scale in size and operation, the demand for communication with various types of clientele increases. AI Humans helps teams use the same presenter for several updates and in various regions.

General usage examples include:

Monthly or quarterly market reviews

Announcements about products or interest rates

Regulatory or compliance updates

When images have to be replicated on multiple platforms, the use of AI tools helps to make image clearer by upscaling quickly so that the presenter appears sharp and distinct on dashboards, emails, and giant screens.

Establishment of familiarity and trust over time

Clients can start to notice the same digital host face in updates. In turn, there is a certain familiarity that is hard to resist, just like seeing the same host on a news station.

The AI human, over the years, will evolve into:

Having a visible ‘face’ of the brand

A reliable guide during unstable market conditions

An impartial messenger of delicate information

This ensures consistency and, as such, reduces the anxiety levels of the person giving key financial information.

Financial video updates with minimal production complexity

Video serves powerfully. But conventional video production within the finance industry might take a long time and be quite expensive. Simplified video by AI humans offers the chance to record through text or by viewing visual examples.

Through Dreamina’s AI video production process, teams can:

Explain the finance update in text

Construct a presenter-led visual environment

Export videos to websites, mobile apps, or customer portals

Such videos have a calm tone and an organized layout. You can use Dreamina’s video meme generator to create engaging video memes, so your viewers receive your information in a more interesting way. The content is clear, well-paced, and professional.

Dreamina’s financial presentation workflow

This is the point where the process of taking financial messaging details to a graphical representation is performed by Dreamina.

Step 1: Enter a text prompt

Go to Dreamina and open the creation interface. Do not upload an image for this task. Rather, compose a text description elucidating the financial presenters you require. Include clothing, role, tone, and surroundings.

Example prompt: A career financial advisor with a professionally tailored suit, located in a contemporary office space. Serious facial expression, neutral ambient lighting, ideal for presenting clients with their financial information and market analysis.

Step 2: Set parameters & generate

Lastly, modify the parameters of Dreamina. Look for the best model for realistic human images. Then select an aspect ratio based on the display of the update, such as 16:9 for web applications and vertical for phone applications. The resolution must be set to 1k for draft stages and 2k for presentation stages. Finally, click the Dreamina generate icon, and the system will generate a human presenter for you using AI.

Step 3: Refine and download

After generation, refine the visual using Dreamina’s customization tools. The Inpaint feature can gently modify the facial feature detail, expand the help feature for reframing the presenter for various layout sizes, erase the clear feature for removing distractions, and Retouch, which enhances the polishing process. Click the icon to download the asset if the presenter is facing the right direction.

Step 4: Upload to AI Video or AI Avatar

After that, you can upload your photo to Dreamina’s AI video generator and let its advanced models, like Seedance 1.5 Pro, animate it with audio. You can also upload it to AI Avatar and let the OmniHuman 1.5 model customize your actions and script with text.

Development of financial video news updates powered by AI

Now that the human AI is ready, it can be employed to produce structured video updates. The Dreamina platform allows video creation based on text input or image demonstration, ensuring that text updates are efficiently conveyed as video messages.

Financial teams may employ this technique to:

Provide quarterly progress reports

Describe changes in services or products

Guide app or platform users through updates

The videos remain simple and educational, with no visual elements beyond video production.

Balancing technology with credibility

In finance, trust cannot be taken for granted. AI humans definitely should not appear flash and extravagant. The power of this strategy is in subtlety—simple graphics, slow pacing, and neutral voice.

When done properly, AI humans assist advisors, rather than replace them. AI handles mundane updates, so advisors can focus on more intricate client relationships.

Final thoughts: Transparent financial updates in Dreamina

AI human generators have become an effective means for financial services and no longer a novelty. This is because they ensure institutions communicate clearly and consistently while maintaining the efficiency of production.

Dreamina’s solution offers accessibility in this workflow through their approach to development, which is to write the prompt, generate the presenter, develop, and deploy. Whether you’re conveying market information or communication regarding service modifications, AI-generated humans enable financial information to be presented in a more personal and professional manner.

In a world where clarity creates confidence, Dreamina aids the financial team in communicating visually with calmness, consistency, and control.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



