We live in a world where we have all the information we need right at our fingertips. What was once open for discussion is now nothing but a quickie Google search away. However, there are many questions, not even Google can answer, and one of them is how casinos make money. Although many articles have been written about this phenomenon, so has the misinformation.

To help us solve the ancient puzzle, we invited Aleksandra Maj (read about her here) for a chat. She is a renowned casino expert from Poland and the brain behind many popular online casino campaigns, useful guides and articles.

“The main reason why people don’t understand how casinos make money is because they don’t want to. The easiest thing to do is believe there is some sort of magic involved, or that the house always wins. Yet that is as far from the truth as it can be”, claims the expert.

So, what keeps the well-oiled casino engine running? Maj explains there are more factors that add to the equation. Some of them will always be present, and others not.

Fast Casino Bonuses

When it comes to online casinos, nothing brings as much money as casino bonuses. Maj says how offers such as free spins if you like, attract customers to sign up. And once they do so, half the job is already done.

“You know what they say – the most important thing is to convince the customer to come in! Players who engage with a casino because of a bonus will probably stay, even if it is a no deposit bonus. Namely, such deals cannot be cashed out without a deposit. When you make a deposit, you’ll be offered another bonus. That’s just how the cookie crumbles”, explains the expert.

Players are drawn to casinos that offer rapid withdrawals because it instills a sense of trust and reliability. Just as enticing as the promise of fast slots, quick payout casinos (or as our expert calls them “szybkie kasyna”) attract customers by assuring them that their winnings will be swiftly and efficiently transferred to their accounts.

The importance of convincing players to join such a casino cannot be understated. Players who experience hassle-free and rapid withdrawals are more likely to remain loyal to the platform. These quick payout casinos understand that customer satisfaction is crucial for building a strong player base.

House Edge

House edge is a term that is often misinterpreted, so Maj decided to put an end to it. “The house edge is the average gross profit that the casino can reliably expect to make from each game. It doesn’t mean the house always wins. It doesn’t mean you always lose. And sure enough, it has nothing to do with the idea of beating the house”, Aleksandra is determined.

She is persistent that when it comes to casino games, every hand and every spin is completely unpredictable, yet the big numbers work in the casino’s favor. How come?

“When 100 people play the same gay, not all of them will win, but surely not all of them will lose. The casino makes a profit on players who lose, even if it has to pay out players who win”, she adds.

And although Maj said there is no such thing as “beating the house”, some games can be more welcoming towards players than others. Slot machines are notorious for having the highest house edge, sometimes reaching 10%. On the other hand, blackjack usually goes only up to 1.5%, followed by baccarat and video poker games.

Entertainment

Although not prominent in the world of online gaming, entertainment is the key factor in the revenue of land-based casinos.

“Casinos across Vegas employ super-stars, hoping to attract the crowds. Not only do they get their share of tickets and merch, but also dining, lodging, and wellness. You won’t be traveling to Vegas to see Britney Spears and sleep in your car. You will book a hotel, associated with the casino venue, then will get mani-pedis with the girls, have a few cocktails by the pool, and a bottle of champagne as you sing the mega-hits of your youth”, reveals the casino specialist.

Sponsorships

And last but not least, one of the ways casinos make money is through sponsorships. Aleksandra Maj claims that although they represent an initial investment, they usually result in an increased number of signups, especially for online casinos and sports betting platforms.

“The name on a jersey of a popular football club is more worthy than any strategically placed ad in the newspapers or on a specialized website. It helps establish an emotional connection with the fan and builds relationships that last long after the sponsorship is no longer in play”, elaborates the expert.

By combining multiple elements, Aleksandra Maj mentioned, casinos keep on running. At the end of the day, there is nothing mysterious about it, but the casino scene still captures the imagination of both players and haters, as it always did.

