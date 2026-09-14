A connected operating model is challenging the assumption that investment firms create value primarily by allocating capital.

2Smalls operates as the origin layer for a group of companies working across trading, infrastructure, and financial technology. Each company operates independently, but is built within a shared framework. Companies in the group include LimeX (limex.com), an AI workspace for market research.

The conventional investment model is easy to describe. A fund raises capital, selects companies, takes positions and works toward a return within a defined period. Portfolio companies may receive introductions and advice, but the line between investor and operator stays clear.

A different model is emerging at the intersection of finance and technology. Rather than treating each investment as an isolated asset, some groups are building connected systems in which companies remain operationally distinct but draw on shared experience, infrastructure and technical capability. 2Smalls, operated by Corcoran Holding Limited, belongs to this developing category. It describes itself as an investment entity that originates, builds and supports businesses across finance, data and technology — not a fund or financial adviser, but an organisational layer connecting companies that address different parts of the financial ecosystem.

The approach raises a broader question: when capital is available from many sources, could reusable operating infrastructure become more valuable than capital alone?

Why does an operating history matter more than a fund thesis?

The origins of 2Smalls predate its current identity. According to the company, the story began in 1994 with Financial Analyst, a small brokerage founded by entrepreneur Victor Remsha that grew into an enterprise employing more than 2,000 people across trading, technology and investment. 2Smalls was never designed as an investment product; its structure grew out of building brokerage systems and supporting technology businesses at different stages of maturity.

“Capital is important, but capital by itself does not build a durable company,” says Remsha, founder of Corcoran Holding Limited and architect of the 2Smalls ecosystem. “The difficult part is creating systems that can repeatedly turn expertise, technology and human judgment into functioning businesses.”

A traditional fund can own shares in several businesses without expecting them to interact. In the 2Smalls model, the relationship is intended to be structural: capabilities such as technology development, financial-market experience, product architecture, data and operational knowledge are accumulated and reused rather than rebuilt by every new company.

What does a connected trading ecosystem look like in practice?

The ecosystem is presented as a group of independently operating companies spanning trading platforms, investment automation, analytics and financial technology, including LimeX, LendingRobot, TakeProfit, GainTrade and ZipLime. Shared infrastructure does not mean shared regulation, shared customers or a single operating entity. Where a company in the group carries regulated responsibilities, those stay with that entity alone. LimeX occupies its own layer: an AI workspace under development for market research, portfolio analysis and risk management, designed to connect market information with a user’s own positions and history rather than offering a general-purpose chatbot.

Some companies in the group carry regulated responsibilities; others build research and analytical software. The objective is to share capability where it creates an advantage while preserving legal, regulatory and strategic separation where it is necessary.

Why does shared infrastructure suit trading technology?

A customer-facing financial product may depend on brokerage connectivity, market data, risk systems, identity verification, clearing relationships and several layers of regulation. Building all of that from scratch can consume more time and money than building the product itself. A group that has already solved part of the infrastructure problem can shorten the distance between an idea and something capable of operating in a real market — and can distinguish between technology that produces an impressive demonstration and technology that can become reliable infrastructure.

“We do not believe that good companies are created by forcing them into an identical template,” Remsha says. “The objective is to preserve what is unique about each business while giving it access to capabilities that would otherwise take years to develop.”

What are the risks of a shared-infrastructure trading group?

The model carries risks. Excessive centralisation can slow companies down and weaken entrepreneurial accountability, and an ecosystem must resist assuming that the internal solution is automatically the best one. “An ecosystem becomes valuable when it increases the number of good decisions a company can make,” Remsha says. “It becomes dangerous when it begins making every decision on the company’s behalf.”

Financial infrastructure can require years of technical refinement and trust-building before its full value is visible. An investment entity without a fixed fund cycle has more flexibility to support businesses through those stages — building internally, investing externally or connecting an established asset with a new capability. As private markets mature, capital will remain necessary, but differentiation may shift toward what an investor can help a company do after the transaction closes. 2Smalls is betting that the infrastructure behind a company can become as valuable as the capital invested in it.

Frequently asked questions

What is 2Smalls?

2Smalls (2smalls.com) is an investment entity operated by Corcoran Holding Limited. It originates, builds and supports companies across trading platforms, market data and financial technology. It is not a fund and not a financial adviser.

Is 2Smalls a hedge fund or a broker?

Neither. 2Smalls does not provide brokerage services or financial advice. It is the operating layer that connects separate companies, each responsible for its own regulated activities.

What is LimeX?

LimeX (limex.com) is an AI workspace for market research, portfolio analysis and risk management. It does not execute orders.

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