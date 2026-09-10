GeekyAnts has released details of its work on NowMatch, a social discovery platform built for users in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The project achieved complete feature parity across iOS and Android through a shared Flutter codebase, according to the company’s case study.

Unlike conventional matchmaking platforms built primarily around profile swiping, NowMatch combines several forms of social discovery. Users can look for dates, friendships, and activity partners, and discover people through posts and a social feed.

A central feature, called “Hey Ads,” enables users to publish time-sensitive requests based on specific intentions or activities. Someone could, for example, look for a companion for an event or connect with people interested in a shared activity. This model gives users an alternative to making decisions based exclusively on profile photographs and biographies.

One Product Roadmap Across iOS and Android

GeekyAnts assembled a 15-member product team to take NowMatch from an initial concept to a market-ready application. The engagement began as a fixed-scope minimum viable product but later moved to a time-and-materials model as the product requirements evolved.

The company reports that the resulting applications achieved 100% feature parity and code reuse across iOS and Android. This allowed the product team to introduce the same functions and user journeys on both platforms without maintaining separate native development roadmaps.

Cross-platform parity can be particularly valuable for growing technology companies. Maintaining different iOS and Android implementations often creates duplicated engineering work, inconsistent release schedules, and additional quality-assurance requirements. A shared codebase can reduce those problems, although teams must still account for device-specific behavior, operating-system updates, accessibility requirements, and app-store policies.

NowMatch includes three onboarding routes through email, mobile phone, and guest access. Supporting different entry paths allows the platform to reduce registration friction while accommodating users who may want to explore the service before creating a complete account.

Flutter, GraphQL and Real-Time Communication Support the Platform

GeekyAnts selected Flutter for the mobile applications, with BLoC handling application state and GoRouter managing navigation and deep links. Hasura GraphQL subscriptions and PostgreSQL support real-time data updates across the platform.

The architecture also incorporates several specialized third-party services. Firebase supports authentication, notifications, and dynamic links, while Agora provides communication capabilities. Banuba enables in-app video editing, and ImageProxy supports image cropping and face-detection workflows.

This combination places shared application logic at the center of the product while using external services for media, authentication, and communication features. The approach can shorten implementation time, but it also requires ongoing management of software-development kits, privacy requirements, service availability, and vendor updates.

The architecture offers a practical example for companies evaluating cross-platform matchmaking app development. The framework itself is only one part of the decision. Long-term results also depend on API reliability, testing practices, release governance, monitoring, and the team’s ability to manage third-party dependencies.

Moderation and Administration Form Part of the Core Product

In addition to the consumer applications, the development team created a web-based administration panel. It allows platform operators to verify users, moderate content, approve Hey Ads, review engagement information, and monitor subscriptions.

These capabilities are significant for a social discovery product, where trust and safety directly influence user retention. Profile verification, content review, and responsive moderation cannot be treated solely as post-launch operational concerns. They need to be reflected in the platform architecture from the beginning.

GeekyAnts says its quality-assurance team tested feature releases across Android and iOS devices. Testing also covered animation behavior and API response times. However, the public case study does not disclose test-coverage percentages, crash-free session rates, active-user figures, production uptime, or delivery costs.

Those omissions do not diminish the reported engineering outcome, but they identify the additional evidence technology buyers should request when assessing similar projects. Feature parity at launch should be evaluated alongside production stability, security controls, accessibility, moderation response times, and the cost of maintaining the shared codebase over successive releases.

The Project Reflects a Wider Shift in Social Discovery

NowMatch arrives as social platforms increasingly move beyond traditional profile browsing. Users are looking for services that help them express immediate intent, participate in interest-led communities, and establish context before beginning a conversation.

This change creates new product and engineering requirements. Real-time posts require moderation and expiration rules. Messaging introduces privacy and abuse-prevention concerns. Video features increase storage, processing, and content-safety demands. Subscription systems add payment and entitlement management to the platform.

NowMatch brings these functions together in a single cross-platform product rather than treating them as separate applications or platform-specific features.

Although GeekyAnts describes its broader business as AI-powered digital product engineering and consulting, the company has not stated that the released version of NowMatch uses production AI capabilities. Its current architecture could support future recommendation, moderation, or personalization features, but those possibilities remain distinct from the functionality publicly documented in the case study.

A Cross-Platform Delivery Case for Growing Product Teams

GeekyAnts has previously worked on matchmaking and media-focused applications. In an earlier project, the company converted an established matchmaking network with more than 300,000 users into a Flutter application. The NowMatch engagement extends that experience into a product combining social feeds, real-time intent posts, messaging, media editing, and administrative oversight.

The most relevant outcome is not simply the selection of Flutter. It is the reported ability to maintain one feature roadmap across two mobile operating systems while accommodating changing requirements during development.

For engineering leaders, the project illustrates both the opportunity and the responsibility associated with a shared mobile architecture. Code reuse can reduce duplicated implementation, but production readiness still depends on testing, observability, data protection, moderation controls, and disciplined management of external services.

NowMatch provides a recent example of how a mid-sized product team can structure a multi-feature social discovery application for simultaneous iOS and Android delivery. Its longer-term value will ultimately depend on how that parity performs as the product gains users, introduces new releases, and responds to evolving safety and platform requirements.

Contact Information

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www.geekyants.com/en-us

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GeekyAnts India Pvt Ltd

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BTM Layout, Bangalore – 560076, Karnataka, India

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GeekyAnts UK Ltd

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17 City North Place, London N4 3FU, England, UK

+44 1702 655221

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