Pre-construction marketing asks a buyer to take a genuine leap of faith: to commit a deposit, and often a life-changing sum, to something they cannot see, touch, or walk through. There is no finished space to stand in, no morning light in the kitchen, no sense of how the building sits on the street. There is a floor plan, a price, and a set of renderings, and for the buyer, those renderings are the property. Reducing the risk they feel, and giving them the confidence to sign, is the entire job of the imagery.

That is exactly why the choice of rendering company matters so much. Get it right, with visuals that are compelling, accurate, and genuinely understand what makes the development desirable, and the imagery becomes the engine of a successful launch: faster pre-sales, stronger investor confidence, smoother approvals, and a real return on what is usually a modest slice of the overall budget. Get it wrong, with imagery that feels flat, generic, or oversold, and even a strong project can struggle to gain momentum. In pre-construction, the renderings are not a line item to minimise. They are one of the highest-leverage investments a developer makes, which makes choosing the right partner one of the most important decisions of the campaign. The companies below are the ones that consistently get that balance of persuasion and credibility right.

NoTriangle Studio’s entire proposition sits at exactly this moment in a project’s life. The studio describes its work as producing visuals that reduce uncertainty and give buyers the confidence to commit, which is a precise description of what pre-construction marketing actually needs to do. Rather than treating renderings as standalone images, it treats them as instruments that directly shape how a project is perceived, marketed, and sold.

The methodology begins before any image is made. The team analyses the development’s goals, its target buyer, its pricing strategy, and its market positioning, then works out what the imagery needs to achieve and builds every shot around it, the right angles, the right light, the styling matched to the intended buyer. The stated aim is to maximise the return on the renderings: to reduce friction in approvals, strengthen investor confidence, and accelerate pre-sales. Stylistically the work is deliberately restrained and accurate, because in the pre-construction phase, where buyers rely entirely on visuals to understand space, layout, and quality, credibility is what converts. The service range covers exterior and interior CGI, animation, VR walkthroughs, 3D floor plans, and the supporting marketing assets a launch consumes, and developers consistently cite the studio’s communication and structured process as the reason campaigns stay on track.

2. Binyan Studios

Binyan Studios was founded in Sydney in 2007 and has grown into one of the largest architectural visualization studios in the world, with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, New York, London, and Dubai, and a team of more than 100 artists and producers. Its portfolio includes 15 Hudson Yards, Chelsea Barracks, One Circular Quay, and 520 Fifth Avenue.

For pre-construction specifically, Binyan’s core specialism is the off-the-plan marketing toolkit, content strategy and concept development alongside the CGI itself. Its real strength is scale: few studios can produce the hundreds of consistent assets, across CGI, film, animation, and interactive applications, that an international launch campaign demands. The work is polished and emotionally pitched, with strong lighting and lifestyle context, which suits high-end multifamily and branded residences. It is genuinely built for volume, and priced to match.

3. Recent Spaces

Recent Spaces is a London-based studio founded in 2016 by Alex York and Iain Banks, and despite the relatively recent founding it has built a serious pre-construction portfolio, including renderings for 888 Brickell Avenue in Miami, the JDS Development tower with interiors by Dolce & Gabbana, and 50 West 66th Street for Extell and Snøhetta, which won 6sqft’s Building of the Year for its renderings.

What makes the studio valuable for pre-construction marketing is the breadth of its visual output and its comfort inside a marketing context. Alongside conventional still CGI it produces animated films, cinemagraphs, interactive experiences, and, unusually, its own photography, having shot in landmark properties. For a developer marketing an off-plan launch, a partner that can produce both the CGI now and the photography later, and keep them visually coherent, removes one of the most common failure points in a pre-sales campaign. The work leans atmospheric and evocative, well suited to distinctive, high-design developments.

4. Maverick Frame

Maverick Frame is an award-winning, distributed studio serving EU and US clients, and it is built explicitly around conversion, real estate CGI aimed at selling, not just illustrating. That focus makes it a natural fit for pre-construction marketing, where the entire point of the imagery is to move a buyer to commit.

The studio positions what it offers as a senior production team without the overhead of managing freelancers or slow vendor chains, with a staged revision process that keeps developers in control at each step. Its published pricing guidance, running from roughly $250 to $1,500 for a single still and higher for cinematic animation, makes it straightforward to scope a launch campaign. As a leaner, younger studio it competes on responsiveness and sales focus rather than the institutional scale of the largest names, which suits developers who want conversion-oriented visuals without a flagship budget.

5. Moso Studio

Moso Studio is a New York boutique founded in 2012 by Martin and Oscar Solarte, and it works often with real estate companies that need visual content so their projects can sell, a description that maps cleanly onto pre-construction marketing. The studio’s particular strength is film and animation, which is increasingly central to off-plan campaigns that need a moving walkthrough to convey a space that cannot yet be visited.

The work is high-end and detail-driven, with named projects including Missoni Baia in Miami, 80 East 10th Street in Greenwich Village, and Center Block at Capitol Crossing in Washington, DC. For a developer marketing a premium pre-construction project where presentation quality is part of the pitch, Moso’s polish and cinematic capability earn their place.

How to brief a pre-construction render

The quality of pre-construction imagery is determined more by the brief than by the studio. A few principles hold across every project.

Lead with the buyer, not the building. A studio that knows who is buying, at what price, and what they are comparing the project against will make better decisions about framing, styling, and mood than one working from drawings alone.

A studio that knows who is buying, at what price, and what they are comparing the project against will make better decisions about framing, styling, and mood than one working from drawings alone. Specify what must be accurate. Ceiling heights, window proportions, real finishes, genuine sightlines. These are the details buyers measure against reality at handover, and the ones that cause problems if idealised.

Ceiling heights, window proportions, real finishes, genuine sightlines. These are the details buyers measure against reality at handover, and the ones that cause problems if idealised. Decide what each image is for before commissioning it. An investor deck, a planning submission, and a sales brochure call for different images. One set asked to serve all three usually serves none of them well.

An investor deck, a planning submission, and a sales brochure call for different images. One set asked to serve all three usually serves none of them well. Budget for the change you have not thought of yet. The design will evolve and the unit mix will shift during the campaign. Ask a prospective studio how it handles model updates before you need to know, because in pre-construction you always eventually need to know.

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