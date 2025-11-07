Guru Labels Redefines Label Printing in Australia

For more than two decades, Guru Labels has been setting new benchmarks in Australian label printing. Founded in 2001, the family-owned company has consistently challenged convention – investing in technology, talent, and ideas that make premium printing faster, smarter, and more accessible for every business.

Now, with the launch of two major innovations — a new custom online shop and custom Water Activated Tape — Guru Labels is once again reshaping how businesses order, brand, and package their products.

“Our goal has always been to make premium printing accessible to everyone,” says Nick Lowe, Founder and Managing Director of Guru Labels. “We’ve made it faster, smarter, and simpler to create packaging that performs and promotes – without compromise or a hefty price tag.”

When Nick Lowe established Guru Labels, he started with a clean slate and a bold ambition: to take label printing in Australia to the next level. Without legacy systems or outdated methods holding them back, the Guru team built everything from scratch — factory, systems, workflows, and service culture.

That early advantage became the foundation of an innovation-driven business. Today, Guru Labels continues to lead with purpose-built facilities, world-class printing technology, and a passionate team that values detail, precision, and customer experience.

A Purpose-Built Facility That Reflects Their Values

Visitors to the Guru Labels factory often describe it as unlike any printing facility they’ve ever seen. Bright, spacious, and immaculately maintained, it was designed from day one to be a best-in-class production environment.

The factory runs on 90kW of solar power, features an ethical recycling program, and embodies the company’s deep commitment to sustainability and staff wellbeing.

“Our employees spend eight hours a day here, so we wanted it to be a place they’re proud of,” says Lowe. “It’s clean, modern, and quiet — a reflection of the quality we produce and the care we take.”

The company’s environmental policy ensures responsible material sourcing and waste reduction at every stage of production. Guru Labels’ investment in clean energy and digital printing technology has significantly lowered its carbon footprint while enhancing speed, accuracy, and print quality.

Innovation One: The Guru Labels Online Shop

The newly launched Guru Labels Online Shop (shop.gurulabels.com.au) is revolutionising how businesses order custom labels. Built over the course of a year, the platform makes it effortless to browse, design, and order custom labels — with instant pricing, flexible quantities, and direct-from-manufacturer savings.

Customers can:

Search by shape, material, or label type



Upload artwork instantly



Get real-time pricing and shipping estimates



Order small or large runs with bulk savings up to 90%



“This shop is the most exciting digital development we’ve ever delivered,” says Lowe. “We’ve made it easy for anyone to be a label wizard – without the guesswork or the bulk-order pressure.”

From 50 round stickers to 5,000 vinyl labels, every order is printed locally using Guru’s advanced digital presses and precision finishing systems. The result? Beautiful, durable labels with industry-leading turnaround times.

It’s e-commerce convenience paired with the craftsmanship of a boutique printer – or as the Guru team likes to say, “label magic in five clicks or less.”

Innovation Two: Custom Water Activated Tape

In another industry-first, Guru Labels has launched Custom Water Activated Tape, a sustainable packaging solution that allows businesses of any size to brand their parcels professionally and affordably.

Made from reinforced gummed paper, the tape is compostable, landfill-friendly, and incredibly strong. It can be printed in full colour with design repeats of 100mm, 250mm, or 500mm, and is available in 25m, 50m, or 100m rolls — with no minimum order quantities.

“In over 20 years of running Guru Labels, this is hands down the most exciting packaging development I’ve seen,” says Lowe. “It levels the playing field for small businesses who want professional-grade presentation without ordering pallets at a time.”

Perfect for e-commerce and retail brands, the tape can be applied easily with a sponge or dispenser, creating secure seals while promoting brand visibility.

As Lowe adds:

“Your brand deserves to shine at every touchpoint. Our Water Activated Tape turns every box into a branded experience – sustainable, beautiful, and built to perform.”

The Guru Difference: Detail, Dedication, and Dependability

Guru Labels’ reputation isn’t built on price alone — it’s built on passion. Every label that leaves the factory must pass what the team calls the “Guru Test”: it has to be the best.

This commitment to detail has made the company one of the most trusted trade suppliers in Australia, with more than 1,300 printers relying on Guru’s speed, consistency, and reliability.

A Company That Keeps Raising the Bar

Two decades on, Guru Labels continues to combine cutting-edge print technology with human expertise. From barcode and compliance labels to wine, cosmetic, food, and industrial applications, the company covers the A–W of label printing (and would make the Z if one existed).

But technology alone isn’t what makes Guru Labels special. It’s their people-first philosophy — a belief that every client, every order, and every label matters.

The Guru team takes pride in building relationships, not just running print jobs. That’s why many of their customers have stayed with them for years, trusting them not only with production but with design, materials advice, and branding guidance.

“We never stop trying to be better,” says Lowe. “That’s what’s kept us ahead — our passion for perfection, our commitment to clients, and our willingness to keep innovating.”

By reimagining how labels and packaging are made, ordered, and delivered, they’re not just meeting market demand — they’re shaping the future of Australian label printing.

About Guru Labels

Founded in 2001, Guru Labels is one of Australia’s leading digital label manufacturers, serving thousands of clients nationwide — including over 1,300 trade printers. Known for precision, innovation, and service excellence, the company specialises in every type of label.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



