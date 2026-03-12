Across the UK, the most compelling new homes are not always those that ostentatiously announce themselves. They are often found behind hedgerows, beyond modest driveways, or tucked within conservation zones, where design must do more than decorate. These are homes that reveal themselves in experience rather than image. Gregory Phillips Architects , a London based studio working exclusively on private residential projects, has built its reputation on this principle. Their houses are not designed to dominate, but to endure.

Each of the studio’s projects begins with context. A suburban site in Radlett i s approached differently from a riverside plot in Berkshire or a mews in central London. The question is always the same: how do you build something contemporary that belongs? The answer, at least in this practice, is never through mimicry. Gregory Phillips Architects prefers reinterpretation. A Georgian villa is translated through proportion, not pastiche. Brickwork is handmade but massed in new ways. Traditional layouts are restructured to reflect modern life. The resulting houses feel both grounded and quietly ambitious.

In a recent project in the Home Counties, the practice designed a home that responds to its rural setting without resorting to rural clichés. The front elevation offers symmetry and restraint, while the rear opens to a series of stepped terraces, each framing a different view of the garden. Inside, the house is organised around a triple height entrance hall that introduces light and volume at the centre. Rooms are arranged to support both togetherness and solitude. A home office and library offer quiet retreat, while the main kitchen and dining space opens fully to the landscape.

This is not designed for effect. It is designed for life. Gregory Phillips Architects structures each house around how its owners actually live. There is little interest in imposing a signature. Instead, the studio works to create homes that are clear in their purpose and calm in their presence. Materials are chosen for their longevity and tactility. Natural stone, brushed oak, and lime render are specified not to impress but to age well. These are homes that get better with time.

A key part of the studio’s success is its integrated approach. Architecture, interiors, and landscape are developed together, not sequentially. That unity is evident in the way light moves through a space, how thresholds are detailed, and how views are framed. A pergola is aligned with an internal corridor. A sightline is carried from the front gate to the rear terrace. Nothing is accidental, and nothing is overworked.

Planning is not an afterthought. Many of the studio’s projects are in conservation areas or subject to local scrutiny. The team engages early and consistently, presenting designs that are contemporary but respectful. Their ability to win support for modern homes in sensitive contexts speaks to their credibility. In Totteridge, a new build residence was approved where a traditional mock Tudor house once stood, not because it tried to replicate its surroundings, but because it clearly understood them.

British craftsmanship is present throughout. Long standing collaborations with joiners, stonemasons, and fabricators allow for control at every level. The studio often develops bespoke details, from staircase balustrades to concealed lighting systems, ensuring that the final experience is seamless. That attention

extends beyond the threshold. Garden walls, water features, and even garage doors are treated with the same level of care. The house is seen as a total environment.

What ties these projects together is not style, but intent. Gregory Phillips Architects builds for permanence. Their homes are designed to be lived in for decades. They avoid fashion. They prioritise flow, daylight, and connection. They are rigorous in structure and soft in atmosphere. That balance is rare.

Awards from RIBA, the UK Property Awards, and the Luxury Lifestyle Awards reflect peer recognition, but the studio’s authority is most clearly seen in the houses themselves. These are homes that feel right from the moment you enter. They are intuitive, proportioned, and resolved. They do not compete with their surroundings. They enhance them.

In a market that often rewards spectacle, Gregory Phillips Architects offers something more grounded. Their work represents a quiet reinvention of what a British home can be. Not just a building, but a backdrop for a life well lived.

