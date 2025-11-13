As one of the most lucrative areas of entertainment in the modern world, the games industry is a highly competitive space. As such, whether it’s a gaming giant or an emerging startup, companies are always looking to stand out from the crowd when it comes to launching their latest products. There are also some tried and tested marketing initiatives.

In the same way sports brands launch new equipment and Hollywood movies are seen everywhere, from billboards to television advertisements, gaming companies also employ a variety of methods when it comes to marketing their latest releases. Whether it’s a DraftKings Halloween favourite like Spooky Roulette and other roulette online games or a console release like Elden Ring, some companies have huge budgets at their disposal, while others opt for low-cost marketing. There are numerous approaches, but the games industry generally gets it right.

Over the years, we’ve seen an abundance of clever marketing campaigns associated with everything from selling modern coffee machines to software, and the gaming sector is no different with its campaigns, many of which create a huge buzz around a product and generate discussion online. So, with that in mind, below we highlight a selection of ways gaming companies continue to successfully launch products.

Digital advertising is common

First and foremost, digital advertising is a commonly explored marketing option for many gaming companies. There are so many avenues an average company can explore here, but many of them involve immediately tapping into their audience by offering in-game ads on existing gaming releases, therefore reaching the right target market in the process. Additionally, other forms of digital advertising is prominent, be it social media campaigns or mobile advertisements.

Releasing a demo is essential

When a new enticing release is coming to the fore, it’s important to give potential consumers of it a little snippet of what’s to come. Releasing a demo is a sure-fire way of tempting potential players in, perhaps through a game’s official website or via a free download on a well-known gaming store. Giving players a taste of your game before it’s officially released is a great way to spread the word and gather feedback. Additionally, consumers generally endorse companies that offer demos.

Strong focus on building a community

From ambitious indie developers to behemoths within the genre, to promote a new game, many companies also aim to build a community around it. Some companies opt for Discord and get feedback from knowledgeable fans, others share viral clips on social media, while many other brands set up official websites for their titles where fans can leave feedback on trailers and play demos. Essentially, it’s all about creating a buzz around a specific new release and making the community feel like they’re a key part of the journey.

Influencer marketing is another tactic

We see it in other areas in the modern world, but influencer marketing is another preference for many game makers. Games are promoted on YouTube channels, brands join forces with top gaming streamers, Twitch is filled with gaming-related advertising campaigns, and gaming influencers on Instagram are always playing a key part in the promotion of specific releases. With the popularity of social media these days, it’s a marketing technique that makes a lot of sense. In fact, it’s essential.

Public relations is a must

Finally, companies in this particular space also spend big on their PR. Alongside releasing trailers and videos that showcase in-game footage and a variety of must-see highlights, companies also create press kits for journalists and the like, plus behind-the-scenes content to highlight how their masterpiece was made and all the moving parts behind what tends to be a fascinating development process.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



