The global shortage of memory chips and their growing cost are increasingly impacting the video game industry, extending well beyond the PC and smartphone markets. At the last Game Developers Conference 2026, developers stated that memory-supply problems are already changing the industry structure, from the release dates of new consoles to the economic model of game development.

According to market participants, the memory deficit may persist for about two more years, which can significantly slow down the update of the gaming hardware. This is especially noticeable in the console segment. If the next PlayStation 6 system is expected only by 2029, then Microsoft’s new Xbox Project Helix console may appear to developers as an early version as early as 2027. However, a price of at least $1,000 is being discussed on the sidelines of the industry, which will inevitably lead to a decrease in the user base and, as a result, potential game sales.

The industry used to aim for maximum entertainment, but these days, a lot of studios rely on optimization. As the cost of components rises, developers are increasingly reviewing hardware resource requirements, as seen in the updated specs for Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, where the recommended amount of RAM has been reduced from 32 to 16 GB. This approach can expand the project’s audience and lower the barrier to entry for players, especially on more accessible platforms like Nintendo consoles.

Moreover, the same graphics cards from AMD or Nvidia are getting harder to find at the same cost. The latter also delayed the release of a new gaming chip, prioritizing production for the AI sector. At the GTC 2026 conference, the company unveiled a new chip for orbital AI data centers, highlighting its primary focus and temporarily lifting the Nvidia stock.

Challenges with the component supply impact even large market participants. At the same Game Developers Conference, Valve Corporation sought partners’ support in securing memory, as the ongoing shortage is already impacting device availability. Limited supplies are making it difficult to release products, including portable Steam Deck systems, and are delaying the launch of new projects in the Steam ecosystem, such as virtual reality devices and next-generation gaming platforms. Since 2022, Steam Deck sales have not exceeded approximately 5 million units, and for a company of this scale, securing priority memory supplies during a shortage is a significant challenge.

In addition to the problems with the components, the industry is also facing internal structural changes. Over the past three years, the gaming industry has lost tens of thousands of jobs. Oversupply during the pandemic, rising project budgets, and market instability led to large-scale cuts. The conference highlighted a difficult phase for the labor market. CV preparation seminars were crowded, with experienced professionals competing for the same roles as students and newcomers. A similar pattern can be seen across the broader market — even tech giants with high positions on the stock screener have faced major layoffs in recent years, with companies like Amazon still cutting jobs.

Another element in the transformation is the spread of generative artificial intelligence. Many studios are already using AI tools for ancillary tasks, from automating meeting notes to sorting internal documentation. Although some developers are cautious about this technology, most recognize that AI is gradually becoming part of the production process and can reduce development costs.

Economic pressure is also forcing studios to change their development structure. As budgets for large projects approach $300-400 million, companies are increasingly turning to outsourcing and collaborative development models. Under this scheme, specialized studios are brought in temporarily to develop individual elements of the game, from animation to network infrastructure. This reduces permanent staff and keeps costs under control.

Taken together, these trends show that the gaming industry is entering a phase of structural adaptation. Memory shortages, rising equipment costs, and increased project budgets are forcing companies to rethink development approaches, optimize technologies, and look for new collaboration models. For the market, this means moving from an era of unlimited cost growth to a more cautious and pragmatic strategy, where development efficiency and cost control become key factors of competitiveness.