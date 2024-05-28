Finnish Casino Bonuses in Comparison

Finns are among the most active gamblers in the world. This can be noticed in many ways in Finland: there is a huge number of online casinos available, and a large part of the population participates in the national lottery drawn on Saturdays.

The competition between online casinos targeting Finns is so fierce that there are many kinds of casino bonuses to attract new players.

In this article, we compare the bonuses offered by Finnish casinos. You can find the best offers on Casino-bonukset.fi, a website dedicated to comparing Finnish bonuses.

Welcome Bonuses are the Biggest Bonuses

Finding new players is one of the most important priorities for online casinos and also one of the biggest challenges. To attract new players, especially on Finnish online casinos there are often welcome bonuses.

Welcome offers typically include the best offers, such as generous deposit bonuses and free spins. Often welcome bonuses are a combination of different types of bonuses.

The purpose of welcome bonuses is, of course, to give the player with the best possible impression of the casino. The casino hopes that the player will enjoy the experience and continue playing there in the future.

Reload Bonuses for Active Players

Once the welcome bonuses have been used, reload bonuses come into play. These are bonuses offered to existing players to keep the gambling enjoyable and to prevent players from switching to some other casino.

Reload bonuses are not available at every casino. They are also often significantly smaller than the welcome bonuses.

Typically, reload bonuses are deposit bonuses and free spins that can be claimed once a week or even once a month. The terms may be stricter than those of welcome offers: this is reflected in higher wagering requirements, for example.

Up to Hundreds of Free Spins

Free spins are one of the most popular bonuses on Finnish online casinos. They are offered frequently to both new and existing players. In the best case it is even possible to get them without making a deposit, for example, as a thank you for registering an account.

Free spins basically mean free game rounds offered for a specific game. The player’s bankroll is not charged for these spins, as is usually the case when playing games. However, the winnings from these spins are added to the player’s bankroll as usual.

The great thing about free spins is that you can even get hundreds of them, and they are often given for exciting new games.

The clear downsides of free spins are that the bets are usually quite small. Additionally, the winnings from free spins often need to be wagered separately in the casino’s games, and the wagering requirements can be very high.

No Deposit Bonuses are Favorites Among Bonus Abusers

There are lots of players in Finland who switch from one casino to another with different reason like casino license or just for the bonuses. The goal is obviously to play and withdraw winnings from the casino without having to spend any of their own money.

For these types of players, no deposit bonuses are particularly appealing. No deposit bonuses can mean a few euros of free play money or free spins.

These bonuses of course sound amazing, but they come with certain downsides.

Firstly, the terms and conditions attached to these bonuses are often very strict. Casinos also often limit the maximum amount that can be withdrawn from no deposit bonuses, meaning that winnings cannot exceed a certain amount, even in the best-case scenario.

Additionally, these bonuses are of low value and nowadays they are quite rare.

Cashback, an Increasingly Common Benefit

While no deposit bonuses have lost popularity in recent years, cashback bonuses have taken their place. Previously, cashbacks were offered only big high roller players, but nowadays many Finnish online casinos offer them equally to all players.

Cashback means that the casino returns a certain part of all wagers or at least accumulated losses over a specified period. For example, with a weekly cashback of ten percent, a player would get ten euros back from one hundred euros in wagers.

Cashback is an excellent bonus because it offers a kind of second chance to try your luck in the casino’s games. The big downside, of course, is that to receive cashback, the player must first lose money in the casino’s games.

There are also differences in whether cashback has wagering requirements or not. By definition, cashback should be pure cash, but nowadays many Finnish online casinos have attached wagering requirements to these bonuses.

Are Finnish Casino Bonuses Any Good?

Among Finnish casino players, there is an ongoing debate about whether it is worth claiming online casino bonuses or if they are just a clever marketing tool. The truth likely lies somewhere between these two perspectives.

It is true that casinos often design bonus offers in a way that their actual monetary value remains quite small. Especially in the case of free spins, the real value of the offer can be very low.

Equally true, however, is that bonuses can indeed provide an opportunity for better winnings. Casino games are entirely based on chance, and a larger playing budget naturally means a greater chance of winning, even despite the wagering requirements!

