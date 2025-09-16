Evette Staffing did not begin like a typical business plan or career move. In 2016, the founder, Elise Burns (along with her mom), was honoring a non-compete after selling another business, and Elise stumbled upon something in the veterinary space that was much deeper than the temporary work of her non-compete. What started as a small commitment turned into a long-term mission. Elise discovered she was inspired by the veterinarian community, the challenges they faced, and the opportunities that existed within the veterinary medicine field. She didn’t want to return to the human healthcare sector and built something truly different from the majority of careers in the veterinary space – something better.

Evette Staffing was founded to address the gap that many in this space had come to terms with. Veterinarians were being burned out, clinics were understaffed, and the prospects for the future of the profession were barely surviving. Elise recognized this opportunity to reinvent what relief work could be. By providing guaranteed salaries, concierge assistance, and a human-first approach, they were able to provide flexibility and security to a profession that often did not have any. That decision affected the growth and the true meaning of everything Evette Staffing reflects today.

Growth is an Active Choice that Requires Intention

Evette Staffing has grown intentionally and nationwide through the years. A defining moment came during a strategic planning session when the team was asked whether they would be willing to scale back their brand name if a large corporation tried to leverage it. Their answer was no—and that conviction sparked a comprehensive rebrand. What could have been a setback became a stimulus for refreshing clarity and purpose.

The rebrand was officially launched in January 2024, and with a new name, logo, vibrant colors, and a new website, Evette Staffing entered the next stage of its work confidently. It was not only a new identity; it was also a marker of maturity in the company. The rebrand served as a representation of how far Evette Staffing had come and their readiness to continue competing, collaborating, and evolving in the marketplace.

Now, Evette Staffing has 60+ internal staff, partners with clinics in all 49 states, and has placed over 250 veterinarians, with no signs of slowing down.

Values That Drive Daily Experiences

Evette Staffing thrives on clarity and action. Anchored by honesty, collaboration, drive, solution-oriented thinking, and entrepreneurial spirit, the team approaches every challenge with focus, creativity, and purpose.

Evette Staffing offers a business model that is centered around the idea of “relief work with purpose.” Rather than pushing volume like traditional staffing agencies, Evette implements quality matches with a focus on long-term sustainability. It’s a concierge service with flexibility that reduces many of the stresses and unpredictability veterinarians face in the field.

The true benefit of Evette’s model is that it gives veterinarians control over their schedules without forfeiting their salaries. Many of the veterinarians who join Evette come into the organization after long years on the job. At Evette, they have control and even find room to regroup, reflect, and remember why they love being a veterinarian.

One of Evette’s most appealing benefits is the Tier Reward Trips program. These trips are planned and fully paid for by Evette, making it easy for team members to take meaningful time away without the stress of planning. The program encourages rest and rejuvenation, helping high-performing individuals prioritize themselves while returning to work refreshed, engaged, and inspired.

Partnering for Progress and Balance

Evette Staffing has a unique collaborative model for partnering with both independent clinics and corporate veterinary groups. Instead of fighting against the masses, Evette worked with the corporations by putting parameters in place for both of them to coexist. Corporate clients may book Evette’s veterinarians, but Evette manages their expectations so that overloads are avoided.

This flexibility is especially useful for veterinarians engaged in long-term commitments and those suffering burnout. With the assistance Evette provides, they can regain balance, rekindle the joy in their profession, and remain in the field longer. And in turn, the clinics gain willing, refreshed individuals who are capable of doing good work.

It’s a model that acknowledges the complexities of contemporary veterinary medicine while retaining value in its core beliefs.

Commitment to Culture and Community

As an organization led by women in a male-dominated field, Evette Staffing possesses an alternative viewpoint on company culture. They are committed to valuing diversity, inclusion, and advocacy in how they hire, nurture their community, and partner with their clients. Team members are welcome to show up wholly and unapologetically, and that authenticity carries itself into all that is done with clinics and pet owners.

The company also routinely gives back to the community through donations and community partnerships. They set a portion of their own resources aside each quarter to be given to causes based in animal welfare, disaster relief, and veterinarian-focused causes. Whether it consists of purchasing supplies for a local shelter or donating to a national nonprofit, it’s done as a company goal, not a random act of kindness.

Measuring Success from Life, Not Size

At Evette Staffing, success doesn’t mean gross revenue or geographic growth. While those components are important, the true difference is found within stories: the veterinarians who were able to find joy, clinics that were able to stay open because of relief coverage, and the pets that received care from someone who truly wanted to be there.

Every relationship and hire adds to that story. Every relationship reinforces that veterinary careers can be rich, flexible, and sustainable, a belief at the center of Evette’s mission, and one of the reasons that it has traction in a saturated industry.

Client Voices and What Makes Them Different

What do partners and veterinarians think of Evette Staffing? The similar threads of feedback from the testimonials are care, consistency, and responsiveness. The clients have described it as a team that listens to their needs. Veterinarians say they have flexibility and feel supported, which gives them peace of mind.

Many have shared that Evette Staffing provides options that allow them to stay in the profession longer than they ever imagined. For clinics that have consistent and trusted relief, it allows them to uphold quality care without putting their teams at risk. The difference is that Evette doesn’t just provide a service, they build lasting relationships.

Looking Ahead with Steadfast Resilience

For Evette Staffing, the journey continues to be guided by the company’s core values. The organization expects to grow while maintaining integrity and remaining committed to people, high standards, and a workplace that supports true professional well-being.

Evette Staffing continues to build strong working partnerships, enhance employee well-being through progressive benefits, and promote a healthier profession from the inside out.

Supporting Veterinarians is Supporting Communities

The work of Evette Staffing extends far beyond the exam room. By supporting veterinarians in their personal and professional well-being, the company strengthens entire clinic ecosystems and the communities they serve. Whether through providing relief staff, recruiting full-time roles, or forming strategic partnerships, Evette Staffing is steadfastly committed to supporting both people and pets.

In every placement, every trip, and every choice Evette Staffing makes, the company remains grounded in its core value of people, believing that everyone who cares for animals deserves to be cared for, too.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



