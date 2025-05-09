With the slogan “BUIDL Your Dream Finance”, BYFDi takes cryptocurrency trading to a whole new level.

Officially launching in April 2020, BYFDi has steadily gained its presence as a leading figure in cryptocurrency for years. By allowing traders, copiers, project teams, media, and other communities to interact and communicate, BYDFi creates a trading environment ideal for both beginners and professionals.

“BUIDL Your Dream Finance” was made in response to changes in the encryption market. As “build” is a popular slang in the cryptocurrency community, they aim to encourage people who believe in cryptocurrency to take charge of their beliefs and effectively “build” upon it with cryptocurrency. The “F” in BYDFi stands for Finance and the “i” stands for each individual person. In the future, the potential uses of cryptocurrencies will be more expansive and not limited to recent applications like NFT, Metaverse, and GameFi. To keep up with the ever-evolving digital landscape, the change in brand name was done to reflect their vision and mission for the crypto market and to show their commitment to their users. It currently serves users across over 190 countries and is trusted by more than 1,000,000 users globally.

BYDFi has dual MSB licenses both in America and Canada, and is currently a member of South Korea’s CODE VASP Alliance. It has a multi-party approval system, meaning that multiple people are required to authorize any transaction which allows this extra pair of eyes to ensure maximum security of the money is always at the forefront of every transaction. They also maintain and secure segregated accounts, with the client’s cryptocurrency held separately from theirs in its own segregated cold storage wallets. Transactions from these cold wallets are restricted to a whitelist, preventing unauthorized withdrawals that are not BYFDi-approved. By adopting top-tier security measures, BYFDi goes a step further in ensuring all your private user information and money are as safe as they can possibly be.

They also currently offer spot trading for over 600 cryptocurrencies, as well as flexible leverage trading ranging from 1x to 200x. Multiple payment options are supported, including credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, and third-party payment providers such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Banxa, Transak, and Mercuryo.

Since its launch, BYDFi has distinguished itself through a user-first approach with intuitive usability. It makes cryptocurrency trading accessible to both novice traders and seasoned professionals. Its rebranding marked not just a name change, but a strategic shift toward building a more inclusive platform and BYDFi’s European expansion in the crypto space. By integrating innovative tools like copy trading, perpetual contracts with up to 200x leverage, and the recently launched MoonX on-chain trading solution, BYDFi is a go-to for many for all the right reasons.

The Release of BYDFi MoonX

In April 2025, BYFDi unveiled it’s Web3 product at the Paris Blockchain Week (PBW) with the release of MoonX. MoonX, a Web3 on-chain MemeCoin trading tool designed specifically for Degen traders, is made to provide a fast, ultra-smooth trading experience like no other. It ensures users can effortlessly follow smart money and snipe the next 1000x potential MemeCoin with features such as hot trend discovery, risk screening, smart money following, and trade optimization.

The launch of MoonX officially marks BYDFi’s entry into the “Dual Engine Era” of both Centralized Exchange (CEX) and Decentralized Exchange (DEX) platforms. In a highly competitive global crypto exchange market, BYDFi is one of the first to complete this platform upgrade. Supporting both the Solana and BNB Chain ecosystems, this marks a strategic upgrade for BYDFi as it proudly ushers in the CEX+DEX dual-engine era for BYFDi that combines centralized efficiency with decentralized freedom.

Some key features of the product include:

Fast Token Listing: API data exchange with platforms to capture hot projects as liquidity pools are launched, exploiting trading time differences.

Smart Risk Control: Multi-dimensional models evaluate token security such as contract permissions, blacklists, token lock-up status, etc. which filters out high-risk tokens.

Smart Money Following: The system tracks millions of on-chain addresses, identifying whales and high-probability addresses, allowing users to copy trades with one click and easily share strategy profits.

Trade Optimization: Built-in gas optimization algorithms and slippage control mechanisms ensure smooth transactions and cost control even during peak times.

As BYDFi expands its global footprint with products like MoonX, the platform has uniquely positioned itself as a contender in the race to become Europe’s next crypto hub. With its commitment to security and cutting-edge trading tools, BYFDi has a forward-thinking approach that resonates with both seasoned traders and crypto newcomers. With its user-first philosophy and drive to bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized finance, BYDFi is not just building a platform: it’s building the future of finance, one trade at a time.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



