A promising climate technology company in Denmark may be looking for growth capital while a specialist investor in Italy is searching for precisely that type of opportunity. Both could spend months relying on local advisers, introductions and fragmented databases without discovering the other. This is not always a shortage of capital or promising businesses. Sometimes it is a shortage of usable connections between them.

Europe’s challenge is often framed as a simple comparison with the United States: fewer large funds, smaller financing rounds and more startups seeking capital abroad. Those constraints are real. Yet unlocking more capital without improving how investors find, evaluate and support companies would leave an important part of the problem unresolved.

The financing gap is measurable

In a 2026 analysis, the European Central Bank estimated that venture capital funds located in the European Union collectively held about €150 billion, compared with approximately €930 billion for funds located in the United States. The report also identified limited cross-border investment, a narrower institutional investor base and a particularly acute gap in later-stage financing.

These are structural weaknesses, not problems that software can solve on its own. A promising company seeking a substantial growth round still needs investors with the capital, investment horizon and appetite for risk to participate. More efficient matching cannot manufacture a lead investor where none exists.

But the European Investment Bank’s research on the scale-up gap also highlights the difficulty of financing businesses as they move beyond the startup phase. Finding relevant capital early, building relationships across borders and preparing for later rounds can help companies navigate that transition, even if those improvements cannot replace deeper capital markets.

Where cross-border investment loses momentum

A fragmented market creates practical costs. A company registered in one jurisdiction may sell across several others, report in a different language and use financing structures unfamiliar to a potential investor. Industry terminology, customer references and corporate records do not always travel cleanly between markets.

Investors also operate with different mandates. An early-stage fund investing in software subscriptions is not equivalent to a growth investor funding capital-intensive robotics, even when both describe themselves as technology investors. Sector fit, check size, ownership preferences, follow-on capacity and geographic restrictions all affect whether an introduction is worthwhile.

The result is an inefficient information market. Founders may send broad campaigns to firms that cannot invest, while investors repeatedly search familiar cities and networks. Meanwhile, specialized businesses outside established hubs can struggle to appear on the right radar at the right moment. A bigger database does not necessarily correct that imbalance.

Technology can improve discovery without pretending to replace capital

Artificial intelligence and structured company data can help investors see opportunities across languages and jurisdictions. Used carefully, these tools can standardize basic company information, compare business models, track funding signals and identify likely matches between investor mandates and founder needs.

The strongest systems should make their conclusions inspectable. An investor reviewing a French cybersecurity startup, for example, should be able to distinguish verified filings from a company’s own claims and an AI-generated interpretation. A founder should be able to understand why an investor appears suitable, including which investment criteria support the match.

SummitPoint illustrates one technology-led approach to this problem, bringing venture research, investor-fit signals and pipeline workflows into a connected environment. The broader opportunity is not any single platform: it is reducing the amount of context lost when promising European businesses move between research, introductions, diligence and investment decisions.

Europe’s policy response could remove other barriers

There are limits. Automated rankings can reinforce the popularity of established hubs if they rely too heavily on historical deal activity. They can also misclassify local corporate structures or mistake a funding announcement for available capital. Better infrastructure must reveal those shortcomings rather than bury them behind a seemingly precise score.

The European Commission’s proposed EU Inc. framework, often discussed as a ‘28th regime,’ aims to provide a more harmonized corporate legal option for businesses operating across member states. The proposal envisions digital formation and simplified company processes. It is a proposed framework, not a substitute for checking the rules currently in force in any particular country.

Greater consistency could make cross-border company formation and capital operations less cumbersome if the proposal advances. Yet standard paperwork alone will not tell a German fund which Portuguese enterprise software company fits its thesis, or help a Dutch founder establish credibility with investors outside an existing network.

Policy and technology therefore address different layers of the same challenge. Legal harmonization can reduce structural friction. Better information infrastructure can reduce discovery and execution friction. Larger, more connected capital pools can address the financing shortage itself.

The technology investment case needs substance

For European investors, the AI opportunity extends beyond buying shares in companies that build language models. It includes businesses applying machine learning to industrial operations, energy systems, healthcare workflows, logistics, fraud detection and other costly commercial problems.

These businesses require discipline in valuation and diligence. Investors need to distinguish a technically successful pilot from repeatable revenue; proprietary data from data that a competitor can license; attractive gross margins from economics that ignore computing costs. Cross-border expansion adds questions about customers, compliance, contracts and service delivery.

Technology also creates risks for the investors using it. Sensitive commercial data requires appropriate access controls, and automated recommendations need review for mistakes, bias and outdated information. An efficient sourcing process is not necessarily a good investment process unless the evidence behind each decision can withstand scrutiny.

Founders need relevant introductions, not more activity

An indiscriminate list of hundreds of funds is less valuable than a smaller group with a demonstrated interest in the business’s stage, sector and financing requirements. Founders can improve their chances by documenting milestones, customer traction, capital needs and the specific uses of proceeds before outreach begins.

Investors, meanwhile, can broaden sourcing beyond their usual geographic circles while maintaining consistent standards. Cross-border relationships built before an active financing round may be especially useful: they give both sides time to understand the market and establish whether a future transaction could make sense.

Accelerators, universities, corporate venture teams and specialist advisers can contribute by making credible opportunities easier to assess and introducing companies to capital providers with relevant experience. Their value is not merely in supplying names, but in transferring trusted context.

A more connected investment market

Europe needs deeper venture capital markets and stronger routes to growth-stage financing. It also needs an investment process capable of connecting specialized companies with suitable investors across borders without excessive searching, duplicated work and missed opportunities.

Technology can make the second task easier, provided it emphasizes verified information, transparent matching and responsible human decisions. The payoff would not be a magically frictionless venture market. It would be a market in which more promising European businesses are considered on their merits, wherever they happen to be founded.