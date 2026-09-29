By Niall Dooney, Marketing Manager at CBE

Europe’s shift away from cash gets told as a banking story. Contactless limits rise, a central bank publishes a report, a fintech app crosses another user milestone, and the narrative writes itself: payments are being reinvented from the top down, by banks and by the sleek apps sitting on top of them.

It’s a reasonable story. It’s also an incomplete one. The infrastructure that actually processes the overwhelming majority of Europe’s day-to-day transactions sits somewhere the payments conversation rarely looks: the point of sale system behind the counter. The tap of a card in a bakery, a pint paid for in a pub, a top-up at a forecourt all pass through it first.

The Missing Middle Layer

Payment rails get the attention because they’re the part of the system with a brand attached: a card network, a wallet, a bank. But a payment rail on its own doesn’t complete a transaction. It needs something to initiate it, calculate it, reconcile it against stock and staffing, and hand a receipt back to the customer. That’s the job of the point of sale system, and it’s the layer where cash-to-card actually happens, one till at a time, across millions of small businesses that will never appear in a fintech headline.

This matters because the pace of that shift hasn’t been even. A retailer running modern, integrated point of sale technology can absorb a new payment method (a wallet, a QR-based scheme, a loyalty-linked card) in the time it takes to update software. A retailer running a legacy till, disconnected from its payment terminal, is stuck bolting new devices onto old counters, and every bolted-on device is a point of friction: a slower transaction, a reconciliation headache, a reason a small business quietly falls behind its customers’ expectations.

Integration Is the Real Story

The more interesting shift, from where we sit, isn’t cash disappearing. It’s the disappearance of the gap between the till and the terminal. For most of the history of retail technology, point of sale and payments were separate systems that happened to sit next to each other, with different vendors, different support lines, and different failure points. A transaction was really two systems agreeing with each other, and when they didn’t, the customer felt it.

Integrated systems close that gap. When the point of sale and the payment terminal are built to work as one, a transaction is a single event rather than a handoff between two devices hoping to stay in sync. That single change, invisible to the customer but foundational to the business, is arguably a bigger driver of Europe’s smooth, confident card and contactless culture than any single payment method launch.

Why This Layer Gets Overlooked

Part of the reason point of sale infrastructure stays invisible in this conversation is that it’s genuinely unglamorous. Nobody writes a headline about a till. But talk to any retailer, publican or café owner who lived through a clunky, disconnected setup and then moved to an integrated one, and they’ll describe something closer to a step change than an upgrade: faster service, fewer disputed transactions, a business owner who can finally see sales and payment data in one place instead of reconciling two.

At CBE, we’ve spent more than four decades building that connective layer for retail, hospitality and forecourt businesses, and the pattern has been consistent across every wave of payment innovation we’ve watched arrive: the businesses that adapt fastest aren’t necessarily the ones with the newest payment method on offer. They’re the ones whose point of sale and payment systems were never separate to begin with.

What Comes Next

As payment methods keep fragmenting, with more wallets, more schemes, and more region-specific standards across the continent, the businesses best placed to absorb that complexity won’t be the ones chasing each new method individually. They’ll be the ones whose underlying infrastructure was built to treat payments as part of the transaction, not an add-on to it.

Europe’s cash-to-card story will keep being told through the banks and the apps, because that’s where the visible innovation happens. But the quieter truth is that a great deal of the continent’s payment transformation has already happened behind the counter, one integrated till at a time. The businesses still running on disconnected systems are the ones who’ll feel that gap the most as the pace of change continues.