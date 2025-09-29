Esports in Mongolia have long since evolved from entertainment into a mass phenomenon, gathering huge audiences and bringing local teams to the international stage. Prizes are growing, tournaments are compared to classic sports, and the interest of fans is only growing. Melbet Mongolia has become the center of this movement: it has the best disciplines, a wide betting line and convenient access via the web and application. In this article, we will analyze which games drive the popularity of the platform!

Melbet MN and the Rise of Esports

In Mongolia, eSports have gone from being a hobby for a small audience to a full-fledged mass phenomenon in a short period of time. Tournaments increasingly attract thousands of viewers, and broadcasts are becoming a common part of leisure. Against this background, the MelBet Mongolia bookmaker has managed to occupy a special niche: it offers more than twenty disciplines, including CS2, Dota 2, Valorant and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The numbers only confirm the scale – more than 70% of young people aged 18 to 35 are involved in eSports in one way or another, and the audience grows by about 25% annually.

National leagues such as MESA Pro Series and XSE Challenger League remain a significant factor, where local teams get a chance to make a name for themselves. International support is also important: Melbet is a partner of major tournaments, including BLAST.tv Major Mongolia. For users, this is not only access to bets with odds from 1.5 to 5.0, but also a wide selection of markets – from MVP predictions to map outcomes. More than a million people visit the platform every month, and 24/7 support and live broadcasts via the MelBet mobile app make participation even more convenient!

MOBA Titles Leading the Charge

MOBAs are the leading eSports genre in Mongolia, and the interest in the genre is only growing. Teamwork, strategy, and unpredictable outcomes keep viewers engaged, and Melbet Mongolia offers hundreds of markets for each match. The main projects are:

Dota 2 (Valve, 2013): about 30% of eSports traffic in the country. The International 2025 in Hamburg has a prize pool of $1.6 million. Melbet offers bets on picks, bans, and kill totals, with odds ranging from 1.8 to 4.0.

League of Legends (Riot Games, 2009): over 160 champions. In Mongolia, LoL viewership growth reaches 20% per year. Betting on dragons and towers is popular on Melbet, with odds on Worlds favorites starting at 1.7.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton, 2016): Mongolia is among the leaders in IESF 2024 views. Melbet accepts bets on the national team’s matches, for example, against Cambodia.

Arena of Valor (Tencent, 2016): Mongolian teams earned about $200 thousand. Matches last 15-25 minutes, ideal for live betting.

Smite (Hi-Rez, 2014): the audience is smaller, but growing. Melbet offers markets for choosing gods and winning maps.

Thanks to this, MOBAs form almost 40% of bets on Melbet MN and retain their status as the main genre.

Tactical Shooters Capturing Attention

In Mongolia, tactical shooters attract the largest audience. Not only accuracy is important here, but also strategy, team play and a cool head in decisive moments. The undisputed leader is CS2, which replaced CS:GO and immediately became the main discipline on the local scene. According to Melbet Mongolia statistics, about 80% of bets in the shooter category are on this game. More than 700 markets are available in each match – from the best player prediction to round totals, which makes watching matches even more exciting.

TheMongolZ team attracts special attention. Their victory at the Esports World Cup 2025 over the famous Vitality became a real event for the country and spurred interest in the discipline. Viewership figures jumped sharply, and along with them, activity on Melbet grew. At the same time, Valorant is gaining popularity: the audience has grown by about 15%, and Challenger League tournaments attract the attention of young fans. Live betting on shooters is particularly dynamic, with odds ranging from 1.5 to 3.0, and it is this mix of strategy, excitement and national pride that makes the genre a key part of the Mongolian scene.

Battle Royale and the Thrill of Survival

The battle royale genre has taken a strong place among Mongolian players, especially in regions where mobile devices remain the main way to access games. The absolute leader is PUBG Mobile. Teams from Mongolia have earned a total of about $2.8 million in prize money, and almost half of all gamers in the country regularly play the game. At Melbet Mongolia, bets are placed on the number of kills, survival in the zone, and the final place in the match. Each game turns into a tense test, where both tactics and luck are important.

Fortnite, which attracts young people with its building mechanics and global tournaments, does not lose popularity either. FNCS prizes reach $7 million, and interest in the discipline remains high. Melbet offers markets for eliminations and final positions of teams, and the odds provide a wide range of options. In general, battle royale accounts for about 15% of bets on eSports in Mongolia, which confirms the stable interest in the genre and its strong position on the local scene.

Other Genres Making an Impact

In addition to MOBA, shooters and battle royale, Mongolia’s esports scene is also shaped by other areas. Their diversity adds depth, opens up new formats for players and creates additional betting opportunities. Here are five categories that are confidently making a name for themselves:

Genre Example Titles Key Facts in Mongolia Sports Simulations eFootball, eBasketball 24/7 betting with AI-based matches on Melbet Strategy/RTS StarCraft II, AoE IV Over $150k in local prize earnings Fighting Games Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6 Popular at gaming cafes, small local leagues Card/Auto Battlers Hearthstone, TFT Growing at 10% annually, driven by mobile use Racing & Sports F1 Esports, NBA 2K Increasingly featured in university clubs

This coverage gives Melbet Mongolia the opportunity to offer each fan their own version of esports and secures the platform’s status as a universal entry point into the world of betting.

Tips for Smarter Esports Betting

In eSports, passion without strategy rarely brings results. Melbet Mongolia offers dozens of markets per match, and proper preparation always plays a key role. To increase your chances, it is important to consider the following:

Team statistics: kills, percentage of wins on maps, players’ form.

Current form: the last 5 matches are often more informative than a long history.

One discipline: focus on CS2 or Dota 2, and do not scatter.

Live betting: use fluctuations in odds at the right moment.

Bankroll: do not risk more than 5% of your total capital per bet.

Such simple rules help keep your passion under control and increase your chances of a stable result. In eSports, knowledge and the ability to seize the moment are decisive.

Closing Thoughts on the Future of Esports

Well, in 2025, eSports in Mongolia is no longer a trend, but a part of everyday life, and we are sure that even greater growth awaits it. No matter which game or team is closer to you – Melbet Mongolia has it all. Download the app or go to the web version, bet on your favorite players and teams, use bonuses and catch your luck!

