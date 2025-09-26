Esports is one of the fastest-growing areas today. There are many reasons for this: huge prize pools, mass audience, brand interest, and even betting. And yes, betting has already become an important part of the entire ecosystem, adding interest to each match. In this article, we will take a closer look at how the Melbet app combines esports and mobile formats, and why it is here that the best opportunities for players in Mongolia are collected!

Melbet App and the World of Esports

Esports has long gone beyond entertainment for a narrow circle of players and has become a large-scale sports direction. Today, millions of viewers follow tournaments, and real-time betting has become part of this process. It is MelBet Mongolia download that opens access to all key events: the betting application presents more than twenty disciplines and more than five hundred markets for one match. The odds are kept within the range of 1.8 to 4.0, and more than 20 bonuses allow you to increase your chances of earning. An important detail is that live broadcasts are available in HD without delay, even over a regular mobile connection, making the service particularly convenient for users in Mongolia.

As for the disciplines themselves, September traditionally becomes the month of the largest tournaments. This year, attention was focused on The International in Dota 2 with a prize pool of $1.6 million, the VALORANT Champions championship with $2.25 million, and the ESL Pro League in Counter-Strike 2. In Melbet, these events were accompanied by special offers: free bets and a +10% bonus on express bets. All this turned the application into a full-fledged center, which combines live broadcasts, a rich betting line, and additional bonuses, creating the feeling of a real sports festival.

MOBA Titles Shaping the Scene

MOBA games dominate esports globally with around 200 million active players and annual prize pools surpassing $50 million. Melbet supports the biggest competitions with wide betting lines, including totals, objectives, and live odds. The following games drive the MOBA scene:

Dota 2 (Valve, 2013) – Over 120 heroes, 30% of total esports bets in Melbet, The International 2025 in Hamburg with $1.6 million prize pool, Team Spirit favorites at odds 3.0.

League of Legends (Riot, 2009) – More than 160 champions, Worlds 2025 with $2.2 million, Mongolian fans especially active during qualifiers, totals on dragons over 4.5 at ~1.9.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton, 2016) – 100+ heroes, Asia-centered, IESF 2025 with $300k, strong mobile following in Mongolia.

Smite (Hi-Rez, 2014) – Third-person MOBA, popular for unique camera perspective, prize pools above $1 million annually.

Honor of Kings (Tencent) – China’s top MOBA with over 100 million daily players, now expanding globally with official tournaments.

With this lineup, Melbet ensures Mongolian users can follow global action while focusing on local favorite titles.

Tactical Shooters Full of Action

Tactical shooters have long been the center of esports in Mongolia. The undisputed favorites here are Counter-Strike 2 and VALORANT, disciplines where victory is achieved only through team play, well-thought-out tactics, and precision. The Melbet app offers over seven hundred markets for such matches: from bets on the number of rounds and pistol starts to choosing the MVP. The odds fluctuate in the range of 1.5–3.0, and there is a cashback program for shooters, which adds interest.

Counter-Strike 2 is especially close to the Mongolian audience: The MongolZ team is confidently declaring itself on the international arena. At the FISSURE Playground 2 tournament in Belgrade in September, the odds for Techno in the MVP nomination were at 2.0. VALORANT is also actively growing: over the year, the audience has increased by 15%, and the main Champions tournament collected $2.25 million in prize money. In the Melbet app, all this can be tracked in real time – both statistics and live broadcasts, which turns betting into a full-fledged sporting event.

Battle Royale Games with High Stakes

Battle Royale titles bring tension and unpredictability with survival-based mechanics. More than 70% of players in Asia prefer mobile versions of these games. Melbet provides markets such as total kills, top finishes, and safe zone winners. The top five examples include:

PUBG Mobile (Tencent, 2018) – Mongolia’s favorite, PMGC 2025 features multi-million prize pools, over 50% of local gamers play PUBG. Fortnite (Epic Games, 2017) – Prize pool $7 million for FNCS, betting markets on zone winners and eliminations. Apex Legends (Respawn, 2019) – ALGS Championship qualifiers ongoing, unique hero-based mechanics. Free Fire (Garena, 2017) – Extremely popular in Asia, prize money over $2 million in 2025, quick 10-minute matches. Rules of Survival (NetEase, 2017) – Still active in Asian regions, often featured in regional tournaments.

These games transform every match into a betting opportunity, making each elimination or safe zone a possible turning point.

Sports Simulators for Realistic Play

Sports simulators successfully combine the dynamics of esports with the usual formats of popular leagues. That is why projects such as FIFA/EA FC, NBA 2K and virtual hockey attract those who have been following real championships for a long time. The Melbet application offers a wide range of markets for these disciplines: bets on the exact score, total goals over 2.5, handicaps and other popular options. The average return rate is at 94-95%, which is comparable to the leading disciplines.

FIFA, which received a new name EA FC, remains the leader in the segment – its tournaments attract a multi-million audience and are broadcast on various platforms. NBA 2K has reached the level of a full-fledged league: the best players receive professional contracts, and the competitions themselves are held according to a calendar close to real basketball. Virtual hockey also consistently holds interest – matches last only 10-15 minutes, but are not inferior in intensity to classic ones. And most importantly, such simulators are available around the clock, which provides a constant choice for betting.

Other Genres Bringing Diversity

Beyond MOBA, shooters, and simulators, esports has genres that create unique flavor. Melbet supports them all, and the variety is impressive. The best examples can be summarized in this table:

Genre Popular Titles Key Tournament/Fact Fighting Street Fighter, Tekken EVO Championship, $1 million prize pool RTS StarCraft II ESL Pro Tour, dominant in Korea Hero Shooter Overwatch 2 OWL Playoffs, Blizzard ecosystem Card Games Hearthstone, Gwent Masters Tour, Blizzard prize events Racing Gran Turismo, F1 Esports FIA-backed F1 Esports Series

With this diversity, Mongolian users get access not just to mainstream competitions but also to niche games where odds and betting markets bring fresh opportunities.

Final Thoughts on the Esports Experience

In conclusion of the article, it is worth emphasizing: Melbet offers the most comprehensive coverage of esports — from popular MOBA and shooters to sports simulators and card games. HD broadcasts, detailed statistics and hundreds of markets for each match are available here. Everything is collected in one application, where it is convenient to follow tournaments and place bets. Download Melbet Mongolia App — means having all esports events in one place!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



