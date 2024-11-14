Smart Horse Technologies BV announces Equestic Coach-Copilot, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered solution that dramatically improves riders’ and horses’ performance, coaching, and safety.

“We aim to transform the traditional equestrian market through Equestic Coach-Copilot by creating a digital twin of the horse and rider to enhance performance, enabling coaches to design data-driven individualized training plans and ensuring the highest standards of safety,” explained Equestic CEO Leon Rutten.

Equestic Coach-Copilot unites SaddleClip hardware, allowed by FEI, USDF, and other national federations for use in competitions, easy-to-use app, and AI platform built upon a dataset of more than 400,000 unique rides, that analyzes more than 100 Equine Motion Performance Indicators in real-time to identify trends and find correlations in benchmarks with 99% accuracy.

According to a recent report by Nielsen Sports, the global economic impact of equestrian sports (excluding horse racing or betting) has reached approximately USD 300 billion per year, with 335 million riders. “By 2030, we believe every single horse will be equipped with a sensor, allowing AI to create a digital twin and detailed tracking of each rider’s entire training history,” continued Rutten.

Contact: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



