EBC Financial Group (EBC), a global leader in financial brokerage and asset management, is proud to announce a strategic knowledge partnership with Brokeree Solutions, a cutting-edge technology provider serving multi-asset brokers worldwide. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in EBC’s mission to build a transparent, education-driven investment community, bringing together two industry leaders to share expertise, innovative technologies, and actionable insights for the benefit of traders and investors around the globe.

At the heart of this partnership is a joint commitment to knowledge sharing, with a strong focus on copy trading, a fast-evolving space that empowers both novice and seasoned traders. EBC and Brokeree will co-develop educational content and practical insights tailored to traders, brokers, and signal providers, helping them apply effective risk management tools, adopt best practices, and enhance their overall trading performance.

“At EBC Financial Group, our mission is to build a transparent, inclusive investment community where traders are empowered through access to the right tools, insights, and education,” said David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd. “This knowledge partnership with Brokeree Solutions goes beyond technology — it’s about leveraging shared expertise to create a more confident, results-driven trading environment. Together, we’re building a platform where both new and experienced traders can learn, grow, and thrive.”

A Technology-Backed Knowledge Partnership

Brokeree Solutions contributes its turnkey Social Trading investment system, enabling users to register as either professional traders or followers directly through a broker’s platform. The system features advanced stop-loss/take-profit controls, proportional trade copying, and symbol-specific signal filtering, all designed to support safe, flexible trading.

EBC complements this with its global market expertise, investor-centric approach, and commitment to transparency, helping traders understand and apply copy trading as an educational tool, especially valuable in today’s complex financial landscape. By making professional-level tools accessible to a wider audience, the partnership transforms copy trading into a gateway for skill development and market participation.

Content and Webinar Series to Strengthen Trading Knowledge

As part of this knowledge-driven collaboration, EBC and Brokeree are introducing a monthly article series starting this May, covering a wide range of trading and investment topics. These insights will be designed to address real-world challenges faced by traders and provide actionable strategies to improve performance, risk control, and decision-making. Each article will tap into the shared expertise of both companies and will be published across digital channels to benefit the wider trading community.

Additionally, the partnership will feature a quarterly webinar series, bringing traders, brokers, and signal providers together for deep-dive discussions on high-impact topics. The first webinar, launching soon, will explore Risk Management, a critical area for both individual and institutional traders. The session will examine practical techniques, platform-level risk tools, and best practices to help participants strengthen their trading discipline and capital protection.

These initiatives aim not only to educate but also to foster engagement and dialogue within the trading community, ensuring that knowledge flows both ways, from experts to users, and from the front lines of trading back to those shaping the technology and strategy.

“We value our clients’ trust in our technology and expertise. The partnership will provide traders and signal providers worldwide to examine advanced copy trading features that will help adjust copy trading strategy and increase the efficiency of risk management tools applied,” said Tatiana Pilipenko, Regional Head of Business Development (APAC, UK, Americas) at Brokeree Solutions. “This platform empowers brokers to cultivate a more inclusive and risk-informed trading environment, ultimately driving growth and strengthening relationships with trading communities.”

This knowledge partnership underscores the shared vision of EBC and Brokeree: a future where technology, education, and transparency converge to empower traders worldwide. As financial markets grow increasingly complex, the collaboration aims to equip every trader – from beginners to experts – with the tools, confidence, and understanding they need to make smarter, more informed decisions.

Through these collaborations, EBC and Brokeree are not just advancing the future of copy trading, they are laying the foundation for a more informed, connected, and resilient investment community.

