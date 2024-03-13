E-commerce Business Expanding? Consider These Important Factors to Avoid Costly Errors

Although expanding your e-commerce business has probably been your dream, if not a goal, you still need to go about it the right way. If you go on just enthusiasm alone, it can feel like it’s happening too quickly, and the chances are, your preparation is patchy at best. In short, this is a recipe for a panic-fueled nightmare.

Of course, you do have to move quickly to ensure your business growth, but you’ll need to avoid making any careless errors. This involves breaking down your problems into smaller chunks, which can actually help your mind to make the right decisions in these key areas.

1. Ensure your website is fully functional

The first thing you need to do is ensure that your website is fully functional so it can deal with the influx of traffic and facilitate a large volume of sales. To achieve this, you can’t really go it alone, so the wiser course of action would be to seek the help of an experienced e-commerce web development company that also provides website audits like MageCloud.agency. Getting the experts involved is only common sense, as, without a functional site, you pretty much won’t have a business.

These experts will check that your website is up to the task and advise you on how to improve it. They’ll ensure that you have the best quality e-commerce store solution for your business model, products, and requirements, giving you a massive boost on your current position and making up any lost ground on your competition.

2. Seek larger warehouse premises

One of the main reasons that you could be looking for new premises might well be due to the amount of space that your warehouse now needs to function. After all, a poorly functioning warehouse can give you all sorts of issues, such as orders being shipped with inadequate packing and arriving broken. Other problems might be short deliveries or packages turning up with the wrong goods in them. Worst of all, poor organization could cause shipments to be missed entirely at the point of collection by your nominated courier.

One way around this, however, if you’re already renting a business unit, is to just tweak a few crucial areas. This mainly centers around giving the people who work in your warehouse room to breathe, and providing them with more space to work in. For instance, giving your office workers a chance to work remotely and converting some of the office space they used for extra storage can be key in giving your warehouse team the additional square footage they need.

3. Training staff to be more efficient

You should really have started training your warehouse employees from the moment they walked through your warehouse doors. However, when a business is very busy, this is an area that often gets neglected. You need to ensure that at least health and safety training takes place. Once this is done, you can work on more advanced areas like specialist training to make everyone better at doing their jobs.

If you want your business to expand, you’ll need a fully trained workforce to support you, as trained staff are more efficient and will get better results in less time with fewer mistakes.