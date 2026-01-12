Dry January has become one of the most talked-about New Year’s resolutions in the UK and beyond. The idea is simple: abstain from all alcohol for the month of January and use the break to reset habits, improve health, save money and start the year with clearer goals.

The challenge was formalised by the UK charity Alcohol Change UK in 2013 and has grown rapidly since then. In its first official year only about 4,000 people signed up, but by 2024 the charity reported around 215,000 registrations globally for its official Try Dry tools, with tens of thousands of people using the app and emails to support their month off alcohol.

In the UK, polling suggests that about 32 per cent of adults plan to attempt Dry January, which could be around 17.5 million people choosing to go without alcohol at the start of the year. This makes Dry January one of the most popular short-term health challenges, alongside fitness resolutions like losing weight or joining a gym.

People take part for many reasons. Many want to improve their physical health, such as better sleep or weight loss. Others are motivated by financial concerns, hoping to save money after the expense of Christmas and New Year.

Some are simply curious to see how life feels without alcohol, without committing long-term. Anecdotal evidence and surveys also show that younger adults are especially likely to take part.

Dry January Often Couples With Fitness Goals

For many, Dry January fits neatly with other New Year resolutions, especially those linked to fitness and exercise. Completing a month without alcohol can make it easier to kick-start a routine of regular gym visits, running, cycling or other workouts.

Without the physical effects of drinking – such as disrupted sleep or dehydration – people often feel more energetic and motivated to move their bodies.

Gyms and fitness communities see a noticeable increase in new members and attendance in January. Many people use Dry January as a psychological boost: they feel fitter, leaner and healthier after weeks without alcohol, which encourages them to continue with exercise. It feels as if they have already “held back” in January, so they want to push this positive momentum into February and beyond.

Improving physical fitness often works alongside better eating and healthier lifestyle choices. This can compound the benefits of January’s alcohol-free month. In some cases, people join classes, hire personal trainers or begin structured programmes to build on the gains they have already made. Fitness goals and Dry January become closely linked for many who see January as a fresh start.

Risks of Relapse or Over-Doing It in February

Despite the good intentions, there are some pitfalls to be aware of once January ends, explains addiction expert, Nick Conn of community group, Help4Addiction.

“Some people fall into a psychological trap where they think they ‘deserve’ a reward after holding back for a month. This can sometimes lead to over-indulging in February, whether that is drinking more, eating unhealthily, or ramping up exercise to an unsustainable level.”

“Too much exercise too soon can lead to injury or burnout, especially for people who are not used to high-intensity workouts.”

“The same applies to alcohol: some individuals might assume they can return to previous levels without consequences, or they might feel entitled to celebrate the end of Dry January with heavy drinking. This pattern can undo some of the habits they were trying to build.”

Studies and expert commentary suggest that many people do succeed in improving long-term behaviour after Dry January.

Around 72 per cent of participants were still drinking less riskily six months later in one research project, showing that the challenge can have lasting benefits.

Even so, it’s important to approach February with a balanced mindset. Replacing one extreme with another can be counterproductive, whether that is returning to old drinking habits or over-training in the gym.

A cautious approach is to treat Dry January as a kick-start to gradual lifestyle improvements rather than a one-off sprint. Staying mindful of personal limits, setting realistic fitness goals, and pacing yourself in February can help ensure that the progress you made during Dry January is sustained.

Conclusion

Dry January is now a mainstream New Year challenge embraced by millions, particularly in the UK. It symbolises a pause from alcohol, a chance to rethink habits and often pairs naturally with fitness goals like joining a gym or starting an exercise routine. While it can bring health and wellbeing benefits, it also carries the risk of people over-indulging or over-exerting themselves later once the month ends. Success lies in carrying January’s mindset forward in a balanced way, turning short-term willpower into long-term healthy routines.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



