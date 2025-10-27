TPT is currently designing a new multi-employer Collective Defined Contribution (CDC) pension scheme, with plans to complete authorisation by the end of 2026.

Following the Minister for Pensions’ recent announcement that legislation enabling multi-employer Collective Defined Contribution (CDC) schemes will be introduced after Parliament’s Summer Recess, TPT Retirement Solutions is embracing the opportunity for innovation within the pension sector with plans to launch its own pioneering CDC scheme.

TPT is the first provider to declare its intention to enter the multi-employer CDC pensions market. TPT is currently designing a new multi-employer CDC scheme, with plans to complete authorisation by the end of 2026.

The new multi-employer whole-of-life CDC pension scheme will extend TPT’s range of consolidation solutions in the UK. In parallel, TPT will develop bespoke single-employer CDC schemes for larger businesses seeking tailored solutions. This new CDC offering will complement TPT’s existing DC and DB arrangements, resulting in an extensive range of pension scheme options for its clients.

TPT brings decades of multi-employer scheme experience and already administers DB and DC Master Trusts for 470,000 members. It is leveraging this expertise and a long history of pension innovation to design a contemporary CDC scheme following extensive engagement across the industry.

This new CDC scheme will sit alongside TPT’s innovative DB and DC propositions to offer employers and members lifelong retirement income options across DB, DC, and CDC models.

CDC schemes combine key features of Defined Benefit (DB) and Defined Contribution (DC) models. For members, they offer an income for life, similar to DB schemes. For employers, they provide cost certainty akin to DC schemes.

Andy O’Regan, Chief Client Strategy Officer at TPT Retirement Solutions, said:

“We are excited to be at the forefront of pension innovation in the UK. Making CDC accessible to all employers, regardless of size, is a significant step forward for the industry. For interested employers, offering a CDC scheme could become a powerful tool for talent attraction and retention.”

David Lane, Chief Executive of TPT Retirement Solutions, said:

“The pensions industry is at a point where innovation is critical. We believe there is a clear opportunity for CDC schemes to fill a gap in the pensions market and could be the right solution for many employers and scheme members. Our track record in managing large-scale, multi-employer pension schemes means we are well-placed to lead this transformation.”

Minister for Pensions, Torsten Bell MP, said:

“I am delighted to see TPT confirming plans for a multi-employer CDC scheme, just days after I set out the timeline for new legislation to enable these new types of pension schemes.”

Source: TPT Retirement Solutions (TPT)

