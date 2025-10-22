Double-deck trailers are shifting from niche innovation to essential infrastructure. By increasing usable cargo space without expanding fleet size or fuel consumption, they offer a smarter way to move goods.

Burgers Carrosserie, a Dutch trailer manufacturer with over 100 years of experience, has refined the double-deck design and combined it with modular interiors and integrated telematics. The result is a practical, future-ready platform for modern supply chains. This approach underscores why high-density trailers are now a key lever for reducing costs, improving service, and boosting sustainability.

Burgers points to three major forces that are reshaping freight priorities: tougher emissions regulations, a shortage of qualified drivers, and growing urban delivery demand. European policymakers have introduced ambitious CO₂ reduction targets for heavy goods vehicles, making fewer kilometres and better payload efficiency both a regulatory requirement and a commercial advantage.

Meanwhile, the International Road Transport Union reports a shortfall in lorry drivers across key markets, increasing the value of solutions that reduce driver dependency. “Urbanisation and the rise of e-commerce have also led to more frequent, smaller deliveries, rewarding trailers that maximise space and simplify handling,” shares CEO Jeroen Naalden.

Burgers argues that double-deck trailers offer a compelling engineering solution for modern freight needs. Their expanded internal volume allows fleets to transport more goods with fewer units, helping to streamline operations and reduce reliance on additional tractors and drivers.

This approach may also contribute to lower operating costs across areas such as fuel, tolls, and insurance, while potentially accelerating return on investment for logistics providers focused on throughout. Compared to multi-trailer setups, which can introduce added complexity in handling and manoeuvring, double-deck configurations often achieve similar or improved efficiency with more straightforward operation.

“Volume is vital, but so is visibility,” remarks Naalden. Burgers has equipped its trailers with smart-box telematics that stream real-time data on temperature, brake diagnostics, tyre pressure, and intrusion alerts. These sensors are linked to electronic interlocks, preventing coupling until integrity checks are passed.

This helps reduce theft, cold-chain failures, and downtime, while enabling predictive maintenance. Turning trailers into continuously verifiable assets contributes to improving risk management, billing accuracy, and service reliability across shared logistics networks.

Burgers acknowledges that automation will further enhance the value of dense trailers, but legal frameworks will shape the pace. “The core technologies, such as advanced sensors, edge computing, and actuator control, are already in place and being tested in pilot programmes,” Naalden states.

Adoption of autonomous trucking technologies is progressing at different rates across regions. Some areas are exploring pilot programmes and regulatory frameworks, while others are advancing towards real-world applications. Given this variability, it’s important for fleets to use trailers that work seamlessly with both traditional and autonomous tractors.

Burgers’ vertically integrated model gives it a practical advantage in this evolving environment. By controlling design, production, and lifecycle service, the company can quickly adapt lift systems, door layouts, and insulation to suit retail restocking, floriculture, chilled food logistics, and even specialist racing transport. Its in-house manufacturing and extensive European service network help reduce downtime, accelerate compliance, and simplify cost comparisons for customers exploring densification strategies.

Naalden says, “We’re not just stacking payload. We’re converting unused cubic space into measurable savings, clearer risk signals, and lower carbon per pallet. The sensors, connectivity, and tractors for electrification and automation already exist. Our job is to ensure trailers are delivered ready to plug into those systems and regulatory frameworks without costly retrofits.” These statements reflect Burgers’ view of the trailer as both a product and a platform.

What once seemed theoretical is now within reach. Autonomous tractors could transport double-deck trailers between consolidation hubs and urban micro-fulfilment centres during off-peak hours, easing congestion and enabling more frequent last-mile deliveries. Trailers could be leased as managed assets with lifecycle tracking, scheduled refurbishments, and recycled parts to support circular economies.

Telemetry will allow fleets to slot pallets dynamically and make real-time use of spare cubic space, improving overall network efficiency. Technologies like platooning, remote supervision, and smarter electrification schedules will help cut emissions across distribution routes. Combined, these innovations reduce empty mileage, accelerate loading and unloading at docks, and lower the carbon footprint per parcel, especially at scale.

Ultimately, double-deck trailers are a smart, low-risk investment for fleets seeking density, resilience, and a bridge to electrified and automated transport. For retailers, hauliers, and sustainability leaders, they offer an immediate way to cut costs and carbon. With its design agility and service reach, Burgers is well-positioned to scale these benefits across the globe.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



