Dmytro Rukin, CEO at LaFinteca: What No One Talks About When It Comes to Cash in LATAM

In the fintech space, we often hear that cash is the past and digital is the future. But in Latin America, this binary view misses the point.

Cash isn’t just a payment method—it’s a symbol of trust, control, and daily survival. Across the region, more than 50% of adults remain outside the formal financial system, according to the Inter-American Development Bank. In Mexico, nearly 80% of everyday transactions still happen in cash. In Peru, it’s around 60%. Even in countries with strong digital adoption like Brazil, cash is far from obsolete—it remains essential for informal economies, rural populations, and low-income groups.

This isn’t just about infrastructure. It’s about deep behavioral, cultural, and emotional patterns that shape how people interact with money.

Take Mexico, for instance. Despite the government’s push for financial inclusion and the growth of digital wallets like CoDi, most street vendors, local shops, and services still operate in cash. Why? Because it works. It’s fast, predictable, and doesn’t depend on internet connectivity or platform fees.

In Venezuela, where inflation and currency devaluation have pushed people to explore alternative payment methods like crypto, cash still plays a vital role in day-to-day transactions—especially in regions without stable access to digital tools. Similarly, in Argentina, while QR payments have gained traction in urban centers, many people continue to use cash for informal jobs or peer-to-peer transactions where digital solutions are either unavailable or distrusted.

The real question isn’t how to eliminate cash. It’s how to build fintech solutions that respect the function cash serves, while offering something better.

At LaFinteca, we see this as a design challenge. The success of Brazil’s Pix is a great example: it didn’t replace cash through force. It simply offered a faster, free, and intuitive way to move money—no bank fees, no business hours, no learning curve. That’s how behavior shifts: by offering tools that feel as reliable and accessible as what people already use.

We need to move beyond the idea of “cashless” as the ultimate goal. Instead, we should aim for cash-optional systems—where people choose what works best for them. That means platforms must be intuitive, flexible, and aligned with people’s real-life habits, not just regulatory ideals or global trends.

If fintech is truly about inclusion, we must stop treating cash as the enemy. The goal isn’t to replace it—it’s to understand why it matters, and to build from there.

Because in Latin America, progress doesn’t mean abandoning the old. It means designing a future that welcomes everyone—on their own terms.

