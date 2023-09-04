Coinrule Review 2023: Navigating the Volatile World of Cryptocurrency

You know how unpredictable the crypto market can be. Prices go up and down like a roller coaster. Sometimes, you can’t even look away for a minute.

That’s why people use trading bots and automated systems. One of the bots you might be curious about is Coinrule.

You might be asking: What is it? How does it work? What’s good about it? What’s not so good? And most importantly, should you use it to make money this year?

Let’s dive into our Coinrule review and find out.

What is Coinrule?

First off, Coinrule started in the UK in 2018. It’s one of the best crypto prop trading firms that helps you trade cryptocurrency. The idea is to make trading easy, whether or not you know much about it. The bot is always on, day and night, so that you can trade anytime.

They offer many tools, including over 150 templates to help you make trades. These templates can guide you if you’re unsure what you’re doing. Plus, you can make your own trading bot rules using the “If-this-then-that” logic. The whole setup is user-friendly.

The people who made Coinrule are super passionate about crypto. They felt that trading should be easy for everyone, so they created this platform. You can make your rules for trading, pick from templates, or compete with big, automated hedge funds without knowing how to code.

How Does Coinrule Work?

Now, how does it work? Coinrule allows you to make trading bot rules using simple logic. Just pick or make your rules, and the bot does the rest.

It works on big exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken. You don’t have to be a pro to start; they have over 150 templates to help you.

Before you go live, you can test your plans with their Demo exchange and a backtesting feature. So, you’re not diving in blind. Coinrule offers different plans with different features, so you can pick what’s best for you.

Features of Coinrule?

Let’s talk about features. There are three big ones we should discuss:

1. Templated Trading Strategies

When you trade, you want to have a plan, right? Coinrule has something called “Templated Trading Strategies.” This is like a game plan for each trade you want to make. It’s made up of rules that help you decide when to buy or sell.

These rules use things like charts and how much people are buying and selling to help you make choices. It’s like a playbook in a sport. Having a playbook helps you play better. In the same way, having a template helps you trade in an organized way.

2. BackTesting

Before using your hard-earned money, you want to know if your trading plan will work. That’s where “BackTesting” comes in. This tool looks at how your trading plan would have done in the past. It’s like a practice run. If it worked well before, chances are it might work well again. But remember, it’s not a guarantee.

When you make your trading plan, you also pick what stuff you want to trade and how long you want to look at charts. And don’t worry about someone seeing your plan. It’s locked up, so only you can see it.

3. Securely Trade Exchanges

Coinrule works with some big names you might have heard of. We’re talking about places like Binance and Coinbase. These companies have been around for a while and are trusted by many.

When you trade on these exchanges, they give you a ‘private key.’ This key makes it easier for you to work with different exchanges and keeps your trading safe.

Coinrule Pricing

Coinrule has four plans:

Starter: This one is free. You get some basic features and can trade up to $3,000 monthly. It’s a good starting point if you’re new to all this.

Hobbyist: This one costs $29.99 a month. You get more features and can trade up to $100,000 each month.

Trader: At $59.99 a month, you get even more features. This includes TradingView Signals and Telegram notifications; you can trade up to $1 million monthly.

Pro: This one’s expensive, $449.99 a month. But it comes with a lot of extras like one-to-one training.

Pros of Coinrule

Coinrule has a friendly setup and over 150 templates

It’s automated and works 24/7

You can practice before you go live

The platform has robust security

Cons of Coinrule

It can get expensive if you go for the top-tier plan.

Conclusion

So, is Coinrule the best-automated trading software for you? It’s user-friendly and has many tools to help you, whether new or experienced. It’s secure and works with trusted exchanges. But you have to decide if it fits your needs and budget.

If you’re looking for other options, some alternatives to Coinrule are Alto IRA and iTrustCapital. These could also be a good fit, depending on your preference.

Before you start, test your strategies. Coinrule lets you practice before you play with real money. They have educational resources to help you understand trading better. It’s not just a tool; it’s also a learning platform.

