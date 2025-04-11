Since its launch in 2019, Disney Plus has quickly become popular with its rich content. If you are a fan of IPs like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, you will love Disney Plus. With the popularity of mobile devices, there is an increasing demand for watching Disney Plus videos offline, leading to a higher demand for downloading Disney Plus videos. Among them, CleverGet Disney Plus Downloader has been rated as the best Disney Plus downloader. Is it really worth a try? If you are hesitating, you are in the right place. In this post, we will conduct an in-depth CleverGet Disney Plus downloader review from a few aspects, including its features, pricing and compatibility. Read through the article to find out more.

Part 1: What is CleverGet Disney Plus Downloader

CleverGet Disney Plus Downloader was launched in recent years, aiming to help users break through network restrictions and download exciting Disney Plus content locally. Its target users are broad, covering Disney Plus enthusiasts of all ages. This software has powerful functions, can efficiently download high-definition videos, supports various formats, and is relatively easy to operate. It has received a large number of user reviews and is a powerful assistant for the offline viewing of Disney Plus videos.

Part 2: Key Features of CleverGet Disney Plus Downloader

In the review of the CleverGet Disney Plus downloader, users definitely want to know how they can benefit from the software. What sets CleverGet apart from other software? Well, it’s known for its rich and powerful features.

High-resolution download: CleverGet Disney Plus Downloader supports downloading Disney Plus videos in 720P. You can enjoy the exquisite visuals of Disney movies and TV shows on large-screen devices, with every detail presented clearly.

Batch download: This feature is quite important if you are a binge-watcher. With only one click, you can download an entire season or multiple movies thanks to CleverGet Disney Plus Downloader without having to repeat the process over and over again. For example, if you want to download Marvel series dramas, the operation is simple and greatly saves time.

Remove ads: When watching Disney Plus movies online, you may be interrupted by annoying ads from time to time. But when you save videos using this software, all the ads are automatically removed from the movies. In this way, you can enjoy a pure viewing experience for both classic Disney animations and newly released movies and TV shows.

High download speed: With advanced technology, the software download speed is 6 times faster than its competitors. For example, a two-hour Marvel movie can be downloaded in just about 20 minutes without the need for a long wait.

Flexible subtitle processing: Subtitles are always ignored, but they can directly affect our viewing experience. To cater to the different needs of viewers, CleverGet Disney Plus Downloader offers flexibility in subtitle setting. They can be saved separately as SRT files for easy editing, which can be used for language learning. Otherwise, you can also choose to embed subtitles into the video or hard code them. For videos with multiple language subtitles, you can choose the one you need.

Easy to use: With an intuitive interface, even new users can get started easily and quickly. Also, it requires only four steps to download Disney Plus videos on your computer for free. For more details, refer to Part 4.

Well, CleverGet Disney Plus Downloader seems to be a good choice with all these features. But that’s not the end of the review. Scroll down to see other aspects.

Part 3: Price and Availability

CleverGet Disney Plus Downloader offers so many impressive features. But how about the price? When people choose video downloaders, price and compatibility also matter.

Price：

One year Lifetime CleverGet Disney Plus Downloader $41.96 $69.96

The prices are really reasonable. CleverGet Disney Plus Downloader offers flexible subscription pricing to meet different user needs. Its annual subscription fee is $41.96, which is suitable for users who only have a large download demand in the short term. To get the lifetime subscription, you only need to make the one-time payment of $69.96. Then, you can enjoy all the features forever without further payment. It is a highly cost-effective option in the long run and is suitable for those who have regular downloading demands. Whenever there are new features released, you can get your software updated.

CleverGet Disney Plus Downloader delivers a good compatibility with both Mac and Windows. This means that Disney fans from different computer operating systems can access to its features to easily download Disney Plus videos.

In short, in terms of pricing and compatibility, CleverGet Disney Plus Downloader is an available choice.

Part 4: How to Download Movies on Disney Plus Using CleverGet

Since CleverGet Disney Plus Downloader features its ease of use, let’s see how to download movies on Disney Plus with it. Firstly, you need to download the program from the official website.

Step 1. Set output directory

Run the software on your computer and log in as required. Press the “…” icon in the top right and hit “Setting”. In the panel, set the interface color and language based on your preference. Choose the output directory with the “Save Video To” box.

Step 2. Play target movie

Search for the target Disney Plus movie in the built-in search box. You can copy and paste the video link directly, too. CleverGet will automatically analyze the page and find available content.

Step 3. Download Disney Plus movie

You will be shown a list of videos in different sizes and resolutions. Pick one you want. At the bottom, set the formats of Output, Audio Tracks and Subtitles.

Step 4. Start downloading Disney Plus movie

When all the settings are done, hit the “Download” button to start the process. The task progress is trackable. You can cancel or stop the task whenever you want. Wait for a few minutes to finish the tasks.

Now, the Disney Plus movies are already in the preset folders. Congrats. With only four steps, you can save your favorite Disney Plus movies for good. The operation is truly simple, making CleverGet a friendly option for new users.

FAQs

Q1: Can you download movies on Disney Plus directly?

A: Disney Plus App offers a downloading feature, but for mobile devices only. The built-in downloading feature comes with many restrictions. If you want to download Disney Plus video content on your computer, it is recommended to use CleverGet Disney Plus Downloader.

Q2: What limitations do the built-in downloading feature come with?

A: If you want to download videos from Disney Plus directly, you cannot download them on your computer. Also, the videos can be kept for only a month. After that, it will be deleted automatically. Third, if you start watching a video, you have to finish it within 48 hours and it will be erased. What’s more, you are required to log in to your Disney Plus account at least once a month. Therefore, to remove all these barriers, CleverGet Disnsy Plus Downloader can be a good helper.

Q3: Is it legal to download Disney Plus videos using third-party software?

A: The laws and regulations vary in different regions. CleverGet Disney Plus Downloader is legitimate software operated by a professional team. It is not prohibited to download Disney Plus videos with third-party software. As long as the videos are saved not for commercial use, it is legally allowed.

Q4: Can I download multiple videos at the same time?

A: Yes. Batch downloading is supported by CleverGet Disney Plus Downloader. You can save a few movies or a season of TV series at the same time. For information on how to download Disney Plus movies, refer to Part 4.

Conclusion

This article provides a comprehensive review of CleverGet Disney Plus Downloader. In terms of key functions, it supports high-resolution downloads, batch downloads, ad removal, fast download speed, and flexible subtitle processing. These excellent features really make it different from other downloaders. The prices are also reasonable and affordable. You can find a step-by-step tutorial here. In short, it is indeed the go-to solution if you are looking for a tool to download Disney Plus videos. Give it a try now to get a smooth downloading experience.

