Checkout Fruity King

As the way we live our lives remains uncertain with Covid19 still hanging over us even more people are turning online to source the things we would usually find outside, especially our entertainment such as casinos, theatres, cinemas and sporting events remain closed.

This increased traffic online has resulted with many new sites appearing on our pages on a daily basis which is great for consumer choice but can also be very confusing for those people who are unused to sourcing their entertainment online.

If we take a look at online casinos as a great example of how an industry has made the move from the bricks and mortar venues successfully then we can see just how much choice is out there and of course not all online casino sites happen to be as good as each other!

Luckily, there are sites out there that have stood the test of time and if you go to Fruity KIng you will find yourself at one of the most tried and trusted online sites in the business.

Why Trust Fruity King?

Any gambling site that has lasted more than a couple of years online has to be doing something right, providing what the players want and in such a way that those players return to spend time enjoying their favourtie games.

Fruity King was established back in 2015 and offers games provided by some of the giants in the industry. Names like NetEnt, NextGen Gaming, IGT pepper its pages providing only the most popular games available today, and having more than one software provider means that the games choice at Fruity King is extensive so there is sure to be a game to suit everyone.

With games choices including slots, progressive slots, roulette, blackjack, video poker, jackpot games and baccarat, scratch cards and poker, Fruity King also offers a great selection of live games which take place in real time, are hosted by a real live human and are streamed from a real bricks and mortar venue. Live games really do offer that little extra excitement right into the comfort of your own home and are about as close as you can get to a bricks and mortar venue in these stressful times.

Safety and Security

Unfortunately, we all know that there is a criminal element out there who appear to be hell-bent on stealing our private information, including our bank details to use it for their own ill-gotten gains.

Fruity KIng takes their players’ security and safety online seriously and only uses the most up-to-date encryption software in order to keep private details confidential.

Deposit methods used at this professional site are those that are trusted and popular such as, VISA, Mastercard, Skrill and PayPal amongst others as well as offering the option of being able to pay for the cost of games using your monthly phone bill which adds that extra layer of security as there is no bank account involved.

Fruity King is an online gambling site that has listened to what its players want regarding games, choice, payment options and customer care which makes it the ‘must go to’ online casino of 2020.