By Kieran Smith

For years, Slack drained my time more than any client. Pings during deep work, chaotic threads, vague requests—all of it slowed me down. So I tried something drastic: I trained Artificial Intelligence ChatBots, specifically ChatGPT and Grok by xAI, to handle my entire async communication layer.

It worked better than I expected.

Now, my Slack is 90% AI-managed. Team messages, weekly updates, client nudges, reminders, meeting prep—all handled by a hybrid model stack that replies instantly, keeps tone human, and buys back 6–7 hours a week.

Here’s the system.

What My Slack Looked Like Before

23 unread DMs every morning

Context lost in scattered channels

Status updates that felt like chores

Follow-ups always late or templated

“Hey, just checking in…” 12× a day

And the worst: every interruption killed my flow.

What AI Handles for Me Now

Slack Task Model Used Prompt or Logic Summary Daily standup update ChatGPT Autogenerates from Google Calendar + task list Reply to project questions Grok Pulls from doc summary + response history Weekly team summary Claude Rewrites weekly notes into a 5-bullet “wins + next” post Channel recaps Gemini Parses channel threads + pulls key takeaways Client “poke” replies GPT + Grok hybrid “Polite nudge + recent action + soft CTA” format

The system is prompt-based, not app-integrated. No bots are posting. Just smart outputs routed through me—or via delayed-send in Slack.

The Key Prompts I Run Each Morning

1. Weekly Status Post Generator (GPT-4):

Act like a product lead. Based on my current tasks (paste), write a Slack-ready update for #team-leads. Include:

3 wins

2 priorities

1 blocker or question

Keep tone proactive, clear, and short.

2. Channel Reply Generator (Grok):

Read this thread. Draft a reply that:

Acknowledges the key point

Adds one useful suggestion

Tags the right teammate

Make it sound like me. No fluff.

Where It All Comes Together

Inside Chatronix – 6 models, 1 workspace

Most people toggle between ChatGPT and Claude in tabs. I don’t.

I run all my Slack logic inside Chatronix, the unified AI chat workspace where I instantly test prompts across 6 models at once: GPT-4, Claude, Grok, Gemini, Perplexity, and DeepSeek.

I type one prompt—say, “Write this weekly update from my notes”—and instantly get:

Claude’s human tone

GPT’s clarity

Grok’s short-form style

Gemini’s edge-case logic

Perplexity’s context filling

DeepSeek’s simplicity

Then I pick the best one, tweak if needed, and paste into Slack.

The Turbo Mode makes it even faster. I don’t wait. I prompt once, get 6 views, and move on.

How I Tamed Slack Threads With Claude and Grok

Threads are a mess. So I use this combo:

Claude Prompt:

Summarize this channel thread into:

Main decision

Key data point

Next action (who + what)

Format for pasting into a follow-up message.

Grok Prompt (for reply):

Based on this decision (paste), write a message that:

Confirms next steps

Assigns one action

Sounds like I’m in the loop, not out of touch

Now my team thinks I’m omnipresent. I’m not. Grok is just fast.

Bonus Prompts for Async Founders

1. “What Did I Miss?” Recap Prompt (Gemini)

Read this 8-hour channel log. Summarize what happened, what changed, and what I need to reply to. Bullet format.

2. Client Update Synthesizer (Claude)

Rewrite this bullet list into a polished 3-line client update for Slack. Friendly, confident, no jargon.

3. Friendly Reminder (GPT-4)

Draft a “just following up” message that includes:

Reminder of the ask

1 recent progress note

CTA

Keep tone helpful and chill.

Table: What Each Model Does Best in Slack

AI Model Slack Use Case Why It Wins GPT-4 Updates, summaries, clarity Structured + balanced tone Claude Team replies, client messaging Human-sounding, relational Grok Fast threads, micro-updates Compressed and contextual Gemini Long logs, technical threads Scanning + logic Perplexity Filling blanks, referencing docs Fast retrieval DeepSeek Rewriting simple things cleanly Minimalism at its best

Final Thought

Slack doesn’t need more tools. It needs better thinking.

Using ChatGPT and Grok together inside Chatronix gave me a comms layer that runs 24/7, sounds like me, and actually improves team trust—because I respond faster, clearer, and more consistently.

I didn’t automate my voice. I enhanced it.

And I got my focus hours back.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



