CBD vs. CBN: Benefits and Differences Between CBD vs. CBN

THC, CBD, and now CBN. Our research in cannabinoids is growing fast and opening us up to new ways of understanding the cannabis plant. Ever since deep research into cannabis began, we have been surprised about the amount of things we didn’t know about this fascinating plant.

While delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is recognized for its intoxicating effects, cannabidiol (CBD) has recently come into the spotlight due to its alleged therapeutic benefits. However, they are not the only two cannabinoids present in cannabis plants (there are more than 100 of them), and cannabinol, or CBN, is also becoming more popular.

CBN has received less attention and research than CBD and THC, yet it has the potential to grow in popularity and even outmatch CBD in its healing properties. Read on to learn more about this relatively uncommon cannabinoid’s possible advantages and drawbacks.

What exactly is CBN?

CBN, also known as cannabinol, is a cannabinoid made from THC.

When the cannabis plant is exposed to light and air, the THC oxidizes and CBN’s concentration rises. To put it simply, as cannabis matures, it becomes richer in CBN than THC. That’s why CBN is mostly found in aged cannabis plants.

Though less potent than THC, CBN can nonetheless provide some intoxicating effects if consumed in high dosages. However, intoxication is not the reason to use CBN.

CBN is well endowed with many virtues. It fights inflammation and nausea, as well as increases appetite. It is known to lessen anxiety and plays a significant role in promoting sleep by contributing to its relaxing effects.

CBN vs CBD: What’s the difference?

The number of molecules present in today’s cannabis plant is surprising, including CBD, THC, and CBG. Although they’re all present in cannabis, they are also often isolated and used to provide various effects and benefits.

CBN, or cannabinol, only recently caught the attention of researchers.

Numerous aspects of this substance call for more scientific research, but we already know some of its similarities and differences to CBD.

CBD and CBN are two non-psychotropic molecules;

they are both used to provide a more restful sleep;

they also have an impact on your physical and emotional health by relieving stress and relaxing the body;

their primary site of action is the body’s cannabinoid receptors;

Differences and CBN vs CBD compatibility

Looking at the differences, neither the chemical makeup nor the origin of these two compounds is the same.

The source of CBN is cannabis flowers obtained via THC oxidation;

CBD was originally CBDA whose synthesis was brought on by enzymatic reactions in living plants. The latter was then decarboxylated following a significant amount of exposure to heat or light, creating CBD;

CBD is better understood and analyzed, in contrast to CBN;

CBD stimulates the mind as opposed to CBN, which has a more relaxing effect;

The primary difference between these two cannabinoids is how they act differently, particularly concerning the body’s endocannabinoid system.

Despite CBD currently being the more popular one, many believe that cannabinol could overtake CBD as the dominant cannabinoid on the global market.

What Is CBN Good For? Current Scientific Studies

So what does CBN do?

The study into the CBN effects on the body is still in its early stages. However, we know that there are many CBN cannabinoid benefits to the body and the mind without being as psychoactive as THC.

The main (and most agreed-upon) scientific benefit of CBN is its calming effect, which is crucial for treating sleep disorders including insomnia. But given that it’s a relatively recent discovery, scientific research is still being done on some of its therapeutic properties.

For example: one research demonstrates the potential of cannabinol in the fight against rheumatoid arthritis. Additionally, it has been shown to reduce the production of keratinocytes, which causes heart and skin inflammations in psoriasis patients.

Other studies have been done on the powerful potential of CBN effects on appetite. The findings of a study on rats show that a cannabinoid-based treatment causes a significant and quick increase in male adults’ appetite.

Finally, a recent study has demonstrated the influence of CBN cannabinoid benefits to treat various pains. When administered in small doses to patients, it’s been proven to be an effective pain-reducing agent.

Is CBN Psychoactive?

Although CBN is considered mildly psychoactive, several studies have demonstrated that CBN has no psychoactive effects like THC. Even though there have been reports of people feeling “high” after taking it in large doses.

THC, the most notorious composite of the marijuana plant, is known for its altering physical and mental effects on the body. A treatment on six male subjects with cannabinol proved that it had no such effects or any effects that are recognizable traits of THC.

CBN doesn’t have the danger of creating potential anxiety or psychotic crises in people. However, certain indications seem to suggest that its use can enhance the effects of THC. This is nothing extraordinary because it’s known that using THC can also improve the effects of CBD and vice versa. These elements all come from the same plant, therefore their power of synergy is no surprise.

We’ve talked about the synergy of cannabinoids before: check out our article detailing full spectrum, broad spectrum, and isolate CBD products.

Conclusion

Many cannabinoids have been discovered in the cannabis plant including CBN THC and CBD. However, all of them are still in the early stages of research.

Most of the research has been done on CBD and THC so far. There is some proof that it can aid in the treatment of illnesses like chronic pain, anxiety, and depression. However, none of these researches vouch for their findings 100%.

So before jumping to conclusions concerning CBN effects and possible advantages, considerably more human study must be conducted. It’s always safe to take precautions with such substances, and consult medical experts before concluding whether it’s safe or effective for you!