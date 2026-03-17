Brokeree Solutions, a global provider of technology solutions for multi-asset brokers, has released an Integration API that enables financial institutions to embed its Social Trading technology into their infrastructure. The API supports trading platforms beyond MetaTrader and cTrader, as well as deployment within investment and crypto companies, and is designed to reduce the time and cost of launching copy trading as a service.

“With the release, brokers are no longer limited by platform-specific barriers,” said Andrey Kamyshanov, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Brokeree Solutions. “The API gives financial institutions a direct path to integrate our flagship Social Trading with their infrastructure. With this development, we are opening access to Brokeree’s copy trading technology for stakeholders operating across different environments. This will ultimately give users more choice and support a more interoperable trading technology ecosystem.”

Copy trading has continued to attract steady attention from traders over the past several years. Public indicators such as global search activity show consistent year-over-year interest, with search volumes reaching record levels since mid-2025. These signals suggest that copy trading has moved beyond a niche feature and is increasingly treated as a core service by brokers.

“At Brokeree Solutions, we’ve been at the epicenter of the copy-trading evolution long before it became a global standard. What started as a niche tool has grown into one of the most influential ways millions of traders interact with the markets today. With the launch of our Social Trading Integration API, we are taking a decisive step forward, breaking copy trading free from the limits of traditional CFD trading platforms. For the first time, this technology becomes truly universal, enabling any trading institution, anywhere in the world, to embed social trading at its core,” said Victor Ivanov, Regional Head of Business Development (EMEA) at Brokeree Solutions.

As copy trading becomes more common, implementation choices are becoming important. The new API offers financial institutions, including those operating proprietary trading platforms, a straightforward way to develop an integration with Social Trading without repeating long, one-off integration work each time. With customizable copying modes, proportional risk management, and flexible fee structures, clients can tailor trading environments while allowing traders to follow strategies on their own terms.

“In the APAC region, many trading platforms operate at a regional or niche scale, where building and maintaining custom integrations for features like copy trading is often not commercially viable,” said Tatiana Pilipenko, Regional Head of Business Development (APAC, UK, Americas) at Brokeree Solutions. “At the same time, brokers and other financial institutions in these markets are responding to growing interest from traders in copy trading and other money management solutions, which is largely driven by expanding mobile access and rising retail participation. An API-based integration lowers the barrier to deliver Social Trading, allowing organizations to respond to this demand without long development cycles or platform lock-in.”

Brokeree’s Social Trading also offers a mobile app that brings copy trading to users anytime, anywhere, along with a Ratings Module that highlights signal providers’ performance through real-time data and interactive widgets.

Since early 2025, Brokeree has expanded the integration of its turnkey products, previously exclusive to MetaTrader, to the cTrader platform. Its PAMM technology became available for cTrader-based brokerages for the first time. Apart from MetaTrader and cTrader, Brokeree has also integrated select products with the DXtrade CFD and TraderEvolution trading platforms.

To start using the API or learn more about how your organization can integrate with Brokeree Solutions, schedule a conversation via [email protected].

About Brokeree Solutions

Brokeree Solutions is an international provider of technological solutions for multi-asset brokers worldwide. With 12 years of industry expertise, the company specializes in turnkey solutions development, trading platform servicing, and consultation for retail brokers using MetaTrader 4 & 5 and other trading platforms. Brokeree Solutions’ extensive product portfolio includes flagship systems like Social Trading, PAMM, Prop Pulse, and Liquidity Bridge, offering comprehensive technologies that address almost any broker’s needs.

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