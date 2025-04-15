Brokeree Solutions, a global provider of technology solutions for prop firms and multi-asset brokers, has announced the integration of its Prop Pulse solution with Spotware’s cTrader trading platform. cTrader is renowned for its robust and comprehensive ecosystem, empowering brokers and prop trading firms with trusted, all-encompassing, and high-performing solutions that support millions of traders worldwide.

Integration features

The integration gives all cTrader-based prop firms access to the turnkey account management system with a full-cycle trader journey, from account registration to the scalable funded phase. Prop Pulse provides admins with convenient monitoring panels and configuration tools. The solution suits both start-ups and established brokerages looking to launch prop trading services.

Prop Pulse complements cTrader functionality with the ability to:

Register and onboard new clients;

Create customizable challenges for traders;

Configure up to 20 objectives;

Monitor and evaluate traders’ performance;

Manage risks with the customizable thresholds;

Receive emergency notifications.

Formerly exclusive to MetaTrader, Prop Pulse is designed to create unlimited challenges for traders. For each challenge, brokers may specify objectives and restrictions with precise control over each step. As the trader meets these conditions, Prop Pulse will automatically move traders to the next stage until the whole challenge is finished.

Opinions

Andrey Kamyshanov, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Brokeree Solutions, commented: “The integration of Prop Pulse with cTrader is a significant milestone in our mission to deliver innovative solutions to the prop trading community. By combining the strengths of both technologies, we’re offering cTrader-based prop firms a smarter, more adaptive approach to account management and structuring—one built to evolve with the market.

Until now, Prop Pulse was exclusively available to MetaTrader 4 and 5 users. With this expansion to cTrader, prop services providers gain access to our full suite of tools—from automation to interactive dashboards—all designed to enhance the trader experience while reducing operational overhead.

At Brokeree, we’re focused on helping our clients grow by delivering flexible, cutting-edge technology that supports every stage of the trader lifecycle.”

Ilia Iarovitcyn, CEO of Spotware, stated: “From the start, cTrader has been built as an Open Trading Platform™, seamlessly integrating with over 100 partner solutions, including CRMs, liquidity providers, analytics and automation tools. The addition of Prop Pulse further strengthens our offering by delivering a full-cycle account management system tailored for prop firms. Furthermore, with new developments on the horizon such as free trial/competition accounts, enhanced risk settings which provide the opportunity to redefine the settings value during key market events, and an advanced set of fundamental analysis tools, cTrader continues to raise the bar by offering prop firms greater control, flexibility and transparency in managing their operations.

We continue to invest in and enhance our advanced API. This ongoing development ensures partners can easily integrate with us at any level to fully leverage our platform’s full capabilities. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing prop firms with cutting-edge technology, enabling them to streamline operations, enhance trader experiences and scale their businesses with confidence.”

In January 2025, Brokeree Solutions announced the integration of its flagship Social Trading solution with the cTrader platform.

About Brokeree Solutions

Brokeree Solutions is an international provider of technological solutions for multi-asset brokers worldwide. With 11 years of industry expertise, the company specializes in turnkey solutions development, trading platform servicing, and consultation for retail brokers using MetaTrader 4 and 5. Brokeree Solutions’ extensive product portfolio includes flagship systems like Social Trading, PAMM, Prop Pulse, and Liquidity Bridge, offering comprehensive technologies that address almost any broker’s needs.

About cTrader

cTrader is a multi-asset FX/CFD trading platform developed by Spotware with the Traders First™ principles designed to prioritise the long-term interests of traders, brokers and prop firms by providing solutions that meet real market demands. Packed with high-performance features, cTrader delivers ultra-fast order execution, advanced charting capabilities, built-in social trading, and free cloud execution for algorithmic trading, eliminating need of VPS. The platform also includes a comprehensive toolkit for Introducing Brokers (IBs) and features a visually impressive, user-friendly interface, creating a robust and intuitive trading environment for users at all experience levels.

As an Open Trading Platform™, cTrader is highly extensible, enabling brokers and proprietary trading firms to seamlessly integrate a range of third-party services through multiple APIs and plugins.

The cTrader Store is a dynamic marketplace for developers to monetise plugins, trading robots, indicators, and Open API apps. Introducing brokers (IBs) can expand their algo offerings, attract more leads, and boost referral conversions, driving broker growth. With secure transactions, built-in licensing and access to over 8 million traders, the store also features an easy onboarding process and seamless publishing, allowing developers to focus on innovation while reaching a global audience.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



