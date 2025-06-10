Brokeree Solutions, a global technology provider for multi-asset brokers, has integrated its flagship PAMM solution with Spotware’s cTrader trading platform. Known for its robust and comprehensive ecosystem, cTrader equips brokers and proprietary trading firms with trusted, all-encompassing and high-performing solutions, serving millions of traders worldwide. This marks the third integration between the two companies since the start of 2025. In addition to the PAMM solution, cTrader-based brokers now have access to Brokeree’s Social Trading, Prop Pulse and Liquidity Bridge.

How PAMM integrates cTrader

The integration, for the first time, opens up an option for cTrader-based brokers to attract clientele and increase trading volumes via the PAMM system. Based on the special shares accounts, the solution offers traders new trading options: to invest in the accounts run by the successful traders or even manage a PAMM account themselves. To ensure a smooth investment experience, an updated PAMM version empowers cTrader-based brokers, who also use other trading platforms, to unite all traders into a united pool, allowing investing across the cTrader, MetaTrader 4, and MetaTrader 5 platforms without any technological limitations. Besides retail brokerages, this new development could also prove beneficial for hedge funds. PAMM functionality fully covers the basic needs of hedge fund managers and provides the tools for account administration and demonstration of the trading results to the investors.

Risk Management features in PAMM for cTrader

The solution offers separate interfaces tailored for administrators, money managers, and investors, addressing the specific needs of each group with built-in risk-management features. For instance, PAMM investors have the flexibility to deposit and withdraw funds at any time; to protect the funds of other participants, PAMM has the proportional withdrawal feature that ensures a partial closure of all open trades on the PAMM account. Other PAMM risk management features include Stop-Loss levels, automatic confirmations for investor withdrawal requests, and protective measures against margin calls or stop-outs during withdrawals.

Leaderboards and client attraction

The PAMM Ratings Module empowers brokers to create interactive leaderboards that showcase real trading statistics from money managers, based on their performance results. This tool allows brokers to highlight different money managers by assigning badges that indicate specific characteristics, such as risky trading strategies, robotic trading, profitability, etc. These leaderboards and money manager profiles can be seamlessly integrated into the broker’s website as widgets, providing visitors with an engaging and informative experience.

Opinions

Andrey Kamyshanov, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Brokeree Solutions, commented, “From the beginning of the 2025, Brokeree Solutions and Spotware are working hard to supply brokers worldwide with the access to the robust turnkey technologies. Brokeree PAMM is a first portfolio management solution of this class that is now available for cTrader-based brokers and hedge funds. Brokeree PAMM cTrader support concludes all flagship products integration and enables brokerages to expand their offering with new services.”

Ilia Iarovitcyn, CEO of Spotware, added, “Our goal has always been to empower brokers with versatile, scalable and transparent solutions. This integration strengthens cTrader’s position as a comprehensive platform of choice for multi-asset brokers and investment firms. By offering Brokeree’s PAMM solution, cTrader enhances its appeal to brokers aiming to diversify revenue streams, attract new client segments and increase trader engagement through advanced investment infrastructure. It also supports Spotware’s strategy of expanding its partner ecosystem with robust third-party technologies that add tangible value for brokers and traders alike”

About Brokeree Solutions

Brokeree Solutions is an international provider of technological solutions for multi-asset brokers worldwide. With 11 years of industry expertise, the company specializes in turnkey solutions development, trading platform servicing, and consultation for retail brokers using MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and DXtrade CFD trading platforms. Brokeree Solutions’ extensive product portfolio includes flagship systems like Social Trading, PAMM, Prop Pulse, and Liquidity Bridge, offering comprehensive technologies that address almost any broker’s needs.

About cTrader

cTrader is a multi-asset FX/CFD trading platform by Spotware, built on the Traders First™ principle to serve traders, brokers and prop firms with cutting-edge features and lightning-fast execution. With advanced native charts, built-in social trading, free cloud execution for trading algorithms, cTrader delivers a powerful, premium trading experience. As an Open Trading Platform™, 100+ third-party integrations via APIs and plugins are on offer. The cTrader Store allows developers to monetise trading algorithms and reach over 8 million traders, while helping brokers grow through IB-focused solutions and seamless onboarding.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



