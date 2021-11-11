Best PayPal Casinos – List of Online Casino Sites that Accept PayPal

We’ve been around the gambling industry for a long time. We remember the days when PayPal casinos were a rarity. We remember the frustration, the desperation to find alternatives, and the inevitable elation when everything changed.

Throughout that time, we’ve studied the sites that use this method and have learned what makes them unique. In this guide, we’ll highlight all of the best PayPal casinos out there, showing you where you should be investing your time and money.

Which PayPal Casinos Should You Join?

Here’s a quick rundown of the many PayPal casinos that we will cover in this guide. For more information on each of these sites, just keep reading:

Casino Name: William Hill

Key Points : A massive gambling brand. The site includes a casino and a sportsbook.

Lots of games and markets. Great bonuses.

Notes From Our Expert : It’s hard not to love William Hill. It should always be one of your first choices for anyone looking for a PayPal sportsbook or online casino.

Score: 98/100

Casino Name: 888

Key Points : Part of 888 Holdings, a brand that has its fingers in many pies. 888 Casino is huge, and players are also granted access to poker rooms, bingo rooms, sports betting, and more.

Notes From Our Expert : A flawed gem. The casino is top notch, the sportsbook is great, but while 888 likes to think of itself as a Jack of All Trades, there are flaws with its poker and bingo rooms.

Score : 95/100

Casino Name: Betway

Key Points : A Microgaming casino and a well-structured sportsbook. One of the world record Mega Moolah jackpot wins actually occurred on Betway Casino.

Notes From Our Expert : Although the games are a little more limited, Betway is still a solid site with some great customer support.

Score: 95/100

Key Points : A famous Microgaming casino. Big bonuses. Fast payouts. A great all-round option.

Notes From Our Expert : If you’re looking for a Microgaming casino and don’t care much for sportsbooks, you’ll struggle to find anything better than Jackpot City.

Score: 94/100

Key Points : Big bonuses for new players and loyal players. Microgaming slots and table games.

Notes From Our Expert : Spin Palace has been around for a while and is one of the best-known Microgaming casinos. It has its limitations, but when it comes to classic slots and progressive slots, you can’t go wrong.

Score: 93/100

Key Points : A UK-focused online casino and sportsbook. PayPal is accepted along with other payment methods. Sizeable bonuses offered to all players.

Notes From Our Expert : Mr. Green is very slick and stylish. The customer support isn’t the best, but if it’s great games and bonuses you’re looking for, it’s up there with the best of them.

Score: 92/100

Key Points : Part of the huge Mansion Group. Microgaming slots and bonuses. Good VIP Program.

Notes From Our Expert : Another star player in the Microgaming casino sector. Mansion Casino is rarely mentioned on the shortlist of the best casinos in the UK, but it should be.

Score: 90/100

Key Points : Part of the 888 Group. Licensed in the UK and Malta. Offers many of the same premium bonuses and games found on 888 Casino.

Notes From Our Expert : 777 is a bright, fresh, and stylish casino that borrows many elements from its parent brand but still creates its own unique identity.

Score: 90/100

8 of the Best PayPal Online Casinos

Respected Gambling Brand

VIP Club

Lots of Jackpot Games

Everyone has heard of William Hill and most players have had good experiences with the brand. Whether your memories of William Hill revolve around trackside kiosks,

brick-and-mortar sports betting, or its vast online casinos, those memories are probably positive.

As a William Hill Casino player, you will be granted access to one of the best VIP clubs around. You can also play a varied selection of slots, table games, and Live Casino games while taking your pick of Free Spin bonuses and Matched Deposit bonuses.

In addition to PayPal, players can use debit cards, Maestro, Paysafecard, and ecoPayz. If you live in the United Kingdom, you can also drop by your local William Hill store, hand over some cash, and have those funds transferred to your William Hill online casino account.

It’s a unique way to play and it’s something that only a handful of established betting brands offer.

But, of course, we’re here to talk about PayPal, and it’s easily the best way to play.

PayPal deposits can be made for as little as £10, and they are processed instantly. When it comes time to make a withdrawal, you’ll need to wait up to 24 hours, but most payments are processed in half that time.

It’s hard to find fault with William Hill, and that’s why it’s at the very top of our list, with a score that is near perfect. As for the reason it’s not “perfect”, well…is there such a thing as a 100/100 casino?

Part of a Gambling Empire

Some Exclusive Games

Lots of Bonuses

888 is an online gambling behemoth. It has a massive online casino, but it also goes all-out with its sports book, poker room, and bingo room. Admittedly, the latter two options are not the best and they struggle to compete with other sites in the same categories, but 888 Casino is definitely up there with the best of them.

All new players are invited to collect a 100% Matched Deposit bonus of up to £100. Alternatively, there is an £88 no deposit bonus that is easily one of the biggest in the industry.

As if that wasn’t enough, 888 also connects players with the best developers and games and even has its own proprietary software.

888 is one of the oldest and most experienced brands in this sector, having owned some of the earliest online casinos, and that experience becomes evident very quickly when you start browsing the 888 site.

Jackpot Games

Great Mobile App

Good Welcome Bonuses

Betway is very similar to William Hill in that it began as a UK sportsbook and then grew into a massive European gambling destination, one where casino games often attract the most players and the highest revenue.

In fact, Betway earned a place in the Guinness World Records when a UK player scooped a jackpot of more than £13.2 million playing Mega Moolah. Even today, nearly 10 years later, Betway is still considered to be the home of Mega Moolah for many Microgaming fans.

The online casino offers Welcome Package Bonuses to all new players and also keeps things interesting with loyalty promotions like the Prize Wheel. There are over 450 games to choose from and members are granted access to the sportsbook (including lots of esports betting) and Live Casino.

Famous Microgaming Casino

Generous Welcome Bonus

Classic Slots

Jackpot City has been around since 1998. In the online casino sector, that’s practically ancient, as it means that it was around for nearly 10 years before the first iPhone casino. It existed when people were distrustful of online payments and would call companies to give out their debit card details.

Obviously, it has changed a lot since then, but it has maintained a solid reputation and has also remained true to its Microgaming roots. It has over 400 games from this top developer and while that’s not the largest selection you will found online, it does include many classics.

More importantly, those games are provided alongside some huge bonuses, including a

£1,600 Welcome Package Bonus that is split across four deposits and is capped at a generous

£400 for each one.

Lots of Free Spin Offers

Microgaming Jackpots

Loyalty Promotions

Spin Palace is a lot like Jackpot City in that it has been around for a long time and is a great source of Microgaming slots. One of the things that sets Spin Palace apart is its loyalty program.

It was a trendsetter back in the day and was one of the few sites actually offering a VIP Program. Even today, many years later, it remains a prime example of what a VIP Program should look like.

Stylish Online Casino

New and Unique Games

Very Slick Mobile App

Mr. Green is owned by the same parent company as William Hill. It’s not quite as good, but it has many similar elements, including great bonuses, games, and a site that is very easy to navigate.

When it first launched, Mr. Green signed contracts with multiple developers to offer a wide range of slots. It’s commonplace these days, but it was much less common back then. As things stand, Mr. Green continues to offer a huge variety of slots, table games, and Live Casino games from many different developers.

Created by an Expert Casino Brand

Generous Bonuses

Great Support

Mansion Casino is owned by the Mansion Group, the same brand behind sites like Casino.com, Mansion Poker, and Mansion Sports. It’s a colossus, and it knows its way around the gambling industry.

Depending on where you’re joining from, you could get anywhere from £200 to over $1,000 as a member of Mansion Casino. The time that you join will also play a role as these bonuses are subject to change, but there’s always something enticing on offer at Mansion Casino.

Part of the 888 Group

Welcome Bonuses and VIP Offers

Retro Gaming Aesthetic

As an 888 Holdings brand, 777 has the backing of an iGaming giant. It adopts a retro gambling theme, looking like something plucked straight out of the golden age of Las Vegas. It’s very clean and easy-on-the-eye, and you can’t always say that about 888 casinos.

The Welcome Bonus offers up to £200 with a £500 winnings cap and there is a glut of jackpot games, as well as a very respectable 30x wagering requirement.

888 has a huge number of casinos and bingo rooms in its portfolio and while some of these are fantastic, a large number are actually quite poor. Thankfully, 777 falls into the former category and is one of the best that 888 has launched.

FAQs About the Best PayPal Casinos

If you have a few questions about using PayPal casinos like the ones mentioned above, check out the following frequently asked questions.

What Are the Benefits of Using PayPal on Casinos?

There are several reasons why you might want to consider using PayPal.

Firstly, it’s very easy to use. If you have funds in your account or you have attached a debit card, it will take just a few seconds to make a deposit. When you are ready to make a withdrawal, just select PayPal again and the money should land in your account within minutes of the payment being accepted.

It’s much quicker than debit card and bank transfers, which can take several days to process. It is also easy to keep a bankroll when you use PayPal.

Simply add your monthly funds to your PayPal account and then use those funds to deposit into all of your gambling accounts—sports books, casinos, poker rooms, etc., If you win some money, you can use it to bolster your bankroll following a quick withdrawal.

Keeping all of your bankroll in one place like that makes a massive difference and can help you to monitor your profit and losses while ensuring that you don’t gamble more than you can afford to lose.

What is a PayPal Casino?

A PayPal casino is simply an online casino that accepts PayPal as a deposit and/or withdrawal option. These sites are not controlled or managed by PayPal and simply use it as a funding source.

Are PayPal Casinos Safe?

PayPal casinos are very safe. Not only do they need to be regulated, audited, and certified, but the fact that you are using PayPal means you can initiate a chargeback in the highly unlikely event that you are scammed.

Is it Legal to Use PayPal to Gamble?

Yes, of course, although it will depend on where you are and even then, there can be restrictions.

Let’s take the UK as an example. Most PayPal casinos are available to UK players and most UK casinos offer PayPal as an option. However, if your PayPal account is connected to a credit card and there is no alternative funding method, you won’t be allowed to use it.

Credit card gambling was outlawed in the UK back in 2020, and that includes web wallets that are funded by credit cards.

Where Can I Play PayPal Casinos?

PayPal casinos are often regulated by authorities in the United Kingdom and Malta. If you are able to join casinos with these licenses, there is a good chance that you can use PayPal.

It’s worth noting, however, that PayPal isn’t available everywhere. PayPal’s own restrictions, as well as those of the casino and regulator, means that some players may be refused access to this popular payment option.

Can I Use PayPal Credit?

You won’t be able to use PayPal Credit for the purposes of online gambling. It’s only available for very specific purchases and they don’t include payments made to online casinos or sportsbooks.

Even if you could, you shouldn’t. It is never a good idea to use credit for the purposes of gambling, as it never ends well.

Can I Use PayPal Working Capital?

Technically…you probably can, but we certainly wouldn’t recommend it.

PayPal Working Capital is basically a capital loan granted to customers with business accounts. If you are self-employed and treat your PayPal account like a personal and business account rolled into one, it’s feasible that you could have Working Capital funds in your account when you make a gambling deposit.

It’s a very slippery slope, though, especially if you’re acquiring those funds solely for the purpose of gambling. We don’t recommend using Working Capital for this purpose. In fact, it probably goes against the terms and conditions of the program, as the funds are given to you for the purpose of growing your business and not for gambling.

Of course, if you are a gambler by profession, such as a pro poker player, it’s not quite as clear cut. Still, we can’t make such a recommendation and it’s something you should probably discuss with a PayPal representative.

Is PayPal the Best Payment Option for Casinos?

It really all depends on what you’re looking for, where you are, and whether or not you use PayPal for other things.

If you don’t have a PayPal account, it’s probably not the best option. After all, the fact that you don’t have an account means you don’t really need it. It also means that you’ll need to go through the lengthy sign up and verification process.

On the flip side, if you already have a PayPal account, know how to use it, and have connected your bank account, it’s ideal.

You will struggle to find anything quicker and easier.

What are the Best PayPal Alternatives for Gambling?

Neteller and Skrill are both direct competitors for PayPal and they are actually owned by the same company. These two services got their start around the same time as PayPal, but they grew because they embraced the online gambling industry at a time that PayPal rejected it.

It helped that they were both owned by non-US companies while PayPal was based in the US, and it’s a legacy that remains to this day. It’s why there are more casinos that accept Neteller and Skrill than there are ones that accept PayPal.

Does that mean you should use Skrill or Neteller instead of PayPal? Not quite.

Although they are good options for casino gambling, they are not without their flaws. The main issue is that they are not accepted by as many retailers as PayPal, so your options for using your account elsewhere are pretty limited.

The customer support on Skrill and Neteller is also much slower and more painful than PayPal.

Do PayPal Casinos Have No Deposit Bonuses?

Yes, many PayPal casinos have no deposit bonuses, but these promotions are not exclusive to PayPal sites.

The problem with these sites is that they often require you to connect a bank account or debit card, and a PayPal account won’t suffice.

Will I Be Charged For Deposits and Withdrawals?

You should not be charged for PayPal deposits and withdrawals, but you may incur a charge from the casino. There are some UK PayPal casinos, for instance, that charge a small withdrawal fee, and that is applied whether you’re using debit cards, Neteller, or PayPal.

Make sure you check the site’s Terms and Conditions to learn more about these charges.

Summary: Playing the Best PayPal Casinos

PayPal wasn’t always receptive to the online gambling community. In fact, for much of its early history, it refused to accept payments made to casinos, sportsbooks, and poker sites. Thankfully, that didn’t last very long and today, PayPal is one of the most commonly used payment methods in the gambling industry.

It’s rapid, it’s easy to use, and everyone knows about it. For those reasons—and countless others—it’s one of the first payment methods that casinos embrace and one of the first ones that players look for.

If you’re a PayPal fan, make sure you bookmark this guide and check back regularly for more of the best PayPal casinos, as well as other features, changes, and updates that you need to be aware of.