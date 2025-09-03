On October 16th, 2025, Prague will host a landmark workshop designed to help businesses navigate one of the most critical shifts in enterprise technology: the migration from on-premise ERP to the cloud. The event, led by BCIT in partnership with Infor, will bring together industry leaders and decision-makers to address the opportunities and challenges of cloud transformation.

The session is aimed at companies that recognize the potential of cloud ERP but remain uncertain about why it’s the right move, when to make it, or how to approach such a complex transition. Far from a sales pitch, the workshop promises a practical and transparent look at the benefits of cloud migration, supported by real-world case studies and project insights from BCIT’s over two decades of experience.

Participants can expect clear, structured guidance on why cloud ERP matters now: With support for on-premise Infor LN nearing its end, businesses must prepare for a future where Infor CloudSuite industrial enterprise becomes the standard.

Many businesses worry about how years of on-premise customizations will carry over to the cloud. BCIT will present proven methodologies for managing these transitions. The event will highlight two major migration projects, one involving a client moving from a third-party ERP to Infor’s cloud solution, and another showcasing the journey from on-premise Infor LN to the cloud. Both examples will offer concrete lessons on preparation, execution, and results. Beyond LN users, Infor will invite customers from products that have been phased out, offering them a pathway forward with modern ERP infrastructure.

BCIT founder Branislav Chrastina emphasizes the workshop’s purpose: “Companies are asking the right questions, how to migrate, what to expect, and how to ensure their customizations don’t get lost in the process. This workshop will answer those questions, drawing on real projects we’ve delivered, so businesses can make informed decisions.”

Founded in 2003, BCIT has grown from a one-man venture into a global consultancy with a multilingual team serving businesses across Europe and beyond. Specializing in Infor LN and CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, BCIT has become an Infor Channel Partner, with rights to resell Infor solutions in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and Ukraine.

This position, coupled with an unmatched depth of Infor ERP expertise, has made BCIT a trusted advisor for manufacturers navigating high-stakes digital transformation. Its team of seasoned consultants, each averaging about 2 decades of experience, brings both technical and business fluency, enabling them to guide companies through transitions that are as strategic as they are technical.

The Prague event is not an isolated initiative. It marks the beginning of a broader effort by BCIT and Infor to spread practical ERP education across Europe and beyond. Later this year, BCIT will host a follow-up workshop in Poland, continuing its mission to demystify cloud adoption and equip businesses with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive.

As Chrastina puts it: “Cloud ERP isn’t just about technology, it’s about securing a company’s future. These workshops are our way of ensuring businesses have the clarity and confidence to move forward.”

With Industry 5.0 reshaping manufacturing and global supply chains growing ever more complex, BCIT’s educational workshops arrive at a critical time. For companies across Europe, the October session in Prague may well be the starting point for a future-proof transformation.

