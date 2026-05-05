Microsoft Azure is regarded as a leading platform for public cloud computing services, especially in business. Software developers who work with Microsoft product ecosystems receive the Azure DevOps Engineer Expert certification as a highly important certification. Since it verifies a professional level of aptitude in integrating people, processes, and technologies to add value on a continuous basis, it gives entry to some of the highest paid roles in DevOps. Included in this guide is an overview of the certification, the most beneficial ways of studying for it, and the opportunities it creates.

What is the Azure DevOps Engineer Expert certification?

As a part of the Microsoft Certified: DevOps Engineer Expert pathway, the exam for Azure DevOps is designated AZ-400. This certification exam is designed for professional IT practitioners to validate their knowledge and skills in implementing and designing processes and practices as they relate to DevOps on the Azure platform. Compliance, infrastructure, configuration, version control, build, release, and testing processes and services are covered in this certification. Expert Level certification is the highest certification level offered by Microsoft, and in order to earn this certification, Microsoft expects candidates to also possess one of the Azure Associate Level certifications. The Azure Administrator certification (AZ-104) or the Azure Developer certification (AZ-204) are the two certifications Microsoft recommends.

Test takers will face between 40 and 60 questions on the exam, incorporating different testing formats, such as multiple choice, case studies, and drag-and-drop. Test duration is 120 minutes, and a passing score is 700 (on a 1000 point scale). The testing fee is 165 USD, in most of the world.

Core Skills Tested

The AZ-400 exam focuses on six main domains. The first one, configure processes and communications, includes incorporating DevOps functions in project management, setting up audit streams, and overseeing traceability. The second includes designing and implementing source control which comprises overseeing repositories, establishing and managing branching strategies, and repository protection. The third domain, designing and implementing build and release pipelines, includes the construction of various tiers within a pipeline, the incorporation of scanning tools for security and compliance, and the management of the pipeline’s package feeds. The forth examines the Development of Security and Compliance Plan, while the fifth focuses on Implementing an Instrumentation Strategy. The last domain manages Infrastructure as Code and includes Bicep, Terraform, and ARM templates.

Prerequisites and Recommended Experience

Hands-on practice with the Azure DevOps services and GitHub, as well as experience working in Agile driven organizations, is what Microsoft views as the minimum threshold for candidates. Actual experience in managing Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS), building CI/CD pipelines, and utilizing Infrastructure as Code practices is critical. Failing or struggling with this exam is a likely outcome of having no experience with building and managing pipelines in Azure.

Things To Do Before Getting Started

Getting started on the AZ-400 certification requires having the AZ-104/AZ-204 as a prerequisite. Microsoft’s AZ-400 learning paths on Microsoft Learn go for free and teach the exam objectives. One of the more effective learning methods includes labs on Azure DevOps and Learning these concepts by creating and deploying pipelines on Azure. To understand your weak points, take a practice exam by Whizlabs or MeasureUp. Those who have background knowledge of Azure should expect to take about four to eight weeks on a focused azure certification study plan in order to be ready to take the exam.

Is It Good to Learn Azure DevOps or AWS DevOps?

This generally depends on the cloud infrastructure of the organization you’re in. If your organization is in the cloud and employed on mainly Azure, which is common if your organization is in the financial services or in the government sector, or in any of the large corporations and is a Microsoft customer, then AZ-400 is the appropriate certification to go for. On the other hand, if your organization is in the cloud on AWS, or if your organization subscribes to many cloud services, then the AWS DevOps Engineer Professional certification fits better. Many DevOps engineers have both of these certifications.

Salary Expectations

The level of Azure DevOps certification allows one to take on roles such as DevOps Engineer, Release Engineer, Platform Engineer, Site Reliability Engineer, and Cloud Solutions Architect. In surveys, the average level of certifications for Azure DevOps engineers in the United States is around $110,000 to $160,000 per year with senior level professionals employed in the large corporations and in their enterprise systems expects to earn a lot more. In India, the range has been found to be between 12 and 28 LPA depending on the organization and the candidate.

With the certification in hand, you’re also ready to participate in consulting. Due to demand, Microsoft-certified consultants earn the highest billing rates when it comes to Azure implementation. Additionally, many roles in the government and defense sectors have Azure DevOps as a requirement. Microsoft has a strong DevOps presence in the public sector cloud contracts.

Measuring the Effects of the Certification

Microsoft certifications are valid for one year and are renewed for free. Microsoft Learn has a renewal assessment available to streamline the process. Taking the assessment ensures your certification avoids expiration, and paying for the full exam isn’t required. The same cannot be said for other certifications. Compared to CompTIA certifications, renewal is a significantly more expensive process.

In fact, the Azure DevOps Engineer Expert certification is one of the most practical of the Microsoft certifications. Candidates have even more of an edge in that those who have constructed systems on Azure are awarded before have just memorized the documentation. This certification is a great choice if DevOps roles in the enterprise sector are being targeted.