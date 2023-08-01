Artificial Intelligence Influence on Data Security

Before discussing artificial intelligence’s influence on data security, it is essential to understand the AI itself. What is it? Is it worth the hype?

When we talk about AI, we refer to computer systems or machines that perform tasks that typically require human intelligence without any tech-savvy programming instructions.

John McCarthy, in 1956, proposed the term Artificial Intelligence, and since then, there is no going back. Now in 2023, AI has revolutionised almost everything, and there is a reason why Elon Musk is going crazy after it.

In this blog post, we will look at how AI aids in data security.

What are the common threats to data security?

Understanding the common threats to data security before looking for solutions in AI is essential. You will find these issues in abundance.

Phishing

The most common threat to data security is, for sure, Phishing, a type of social engineering. A phishing victim usually receives messages and emails cloaked as legit. This trick is helpful to trick victims into giving valuable data or downloading malware programmed to steal data.

Social Engineering

It is a broad term for everything that is related to data breaches. Social engineering is a manipulative technique that hackers or attackers use to access valuable information through fake sites, emails, or messages.

Ransomware

Ransomware can be the most dangerous of all data security threats. It’s a potent and dangerous malware that forces victims to pay the ransom within a time frame so they can access their system. The sad part is the promised decryption key still needs to be provided even after the ransom is cleared. Even if the access is restored, it’s compromised.

SQL injection

Bad actors use structured Query Language (SQL) injection in this data threat. This is to access an SQL server and run malicious code. Once the code is there, the attacker leverages the vulnerability within the SQL servers and steals the hidden valuable information.

Denial-of-Service (DOS)

These attacks are most common within the gaming community. Bad actors mostly use this technique to overflow networks and servers with traffic so users cannot access them. There is a reason why gamers use IP whitelisting to protect themselves.

AI-backed solutions for data security

Now that you understand the different types of data threads let’s talk about the possible solutions that AI backs.

Making use of Neural Networks

When talking about neural networks, we talk about machine learning which creates a data encryption system. Neural networks are like neurons, where one is connected to the other to process information.

These networks keep on changing the encryption system so the attackers cannot take control. For instance, if a hacker tries to attack your system, they will have to constantly change their method of attack because the encryption will keep changing. Because encryption keeps changing, it will be tricky for hackers to steal information by cracking codes. Neural networks use neural encryption keys that allow them to encrypt data adaptively.

Automated backup with generative AI

Ransomware can be the most dangerous, and automated backup with generative AI is the best solution. We understand your system is hacked with ransomware, and you cannot access your security files. But if you have the automatic backup with generative AI, you can get back to your system to block these threats.

Automating data security tasks

In 2023 cyber security is getting compromised every other day because data security is a never-ending task. Humanly, tracking it all is impossible because of the number of attacks being generated.

You must constantly monitor and analyse your data to stay safe and protect it. However, manually it can be highly time-consuming. But there is nothing to worry about in the era of AI because many tools are available to automate repetitive tasks related to data security.

For instance, you can use tools like CIS Compliance Scanning and Secure My Desktop to stay safe.

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Security Information and Event Management is a security tool that helps security teams deal with events across the entire organisational environment.

SIEM uses statistical correlations and rules to gather information on security events. With its help, security personnel are better equipped to deal with security threats because the machine learns patterns and helps personnel deal with breaches.

User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)

Like SIEM, UEBA is a tool that uses AI to its advantage to collect, track and analyse data from computer activities. This helps AI to indicate suspicious behaviours.

UEBA learns patterns and detects complex attacks like insider threats. It recognizes and learns behaviours that indicate malicious intent to compromise valuable data.

Making use of Security Orchestration Automation, and Response (SOAR)

SOAR is a brilliant cybersecurity solution backed by AI for organisations in use for threat alerts.

SOAR is ideal because it can detect malware and automatically deal with low-level threats quickly and efficiently.

Bottom Line

Human intelligence is of paramount importance, but it is also true that AI tools are revolutionising the way. Artificial intelligence is improving in 2023, and now you can use it for data security effectively. We have thought about some AI-backed solutions for data security that will help you handle breaches like a pro.