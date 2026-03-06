Pretoria, South Africa — 06 March 2026 — Betting.za.com, a leading South African information site for online betting and gambling, has welcomed the publication of draft amendments to the National Gambling Regulations, 2004 in Government Gazette No. 54106 (10 February 2026), issued by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition under Government Notice R. 7113.

The amendments focus on improving how South Africa’s Voluntary Exclusion Programme is administered and enforced through the National Register of Excluded Persons, alongside updates to technical rules related to gambling machine re-certification.

“Stronger, clearer processes around voluntary exclusion are an important part of player protection,” said Dennis Kumar, lead betting expert at Betting.za.com. “Anything that makes it easier to exclude, harder to bypass exclusion, and clearer for licensed operators to implement should be supported — because gambling should always stay safe, controlled, and within limits.”

What the Gazette Proposes

1) A clearer way to register for voluntary exclusion

Under the proposed wording, a person who wishes to be registered as an excluded person must submit a notice to the National Gambling Board (the “Board”) in hard copy or electronically using Form NGB 1/1. The notice must include, at a minimum, a recent passport-sized photograph or a digital colour photo with a stated minimum file size.

2) Tighter timelines for handling exclusion notices

The Gazette sets out specific timelines for processing and implementation:

Operators must submit the notice to the Board on the day they receive it.

The Board must capture the form within five days (excluding weekends and public holidays) and transmit a copy to licence holders and provincial licensing authorities.

Operators must prepare and implement administrative processes within five days (excluding weekends and public holidays) after receiving the notice.

A notice takes effect 10 days after the date it is submitted to the Board.



3) Stronger internal control expectations for enforcement

The draft amendments add explicit duties related to internal controls, including that licence holders must submit internal control measures to their provincial licensing authority within 90 days after the regulations come into operation, aimed at effectively enforcing exclusion measures within gambling venues and controlling non-participation by excluded persons. Provincial licensing authorities must then submit provincial registers and these internal control measures to the Board.

4) Updated re-certification timing for gambling machines and devices

The Gazette also proposes changes to the timing rules for re-certification of technical amendments to gambling machines and devices, tied to the letter of certification timeline, including a 24-month window in specified circumstances.

5) Updated forms substituted into the Regulations

The Gazette substitutes Forms NGB 1/1 and NGB 1/2, with the updated forms included in the annexure.

What This Means for Players

For players, the most important takeaway is clearer access to voluntary exclusion and stronger enforcement once a person chooses to self-exclude.

Voluntary exclusion is a formal “opt-out” from gambling

If someone feels they are at risk — or they want a firm barrier in place — voluntary exclusion is a formal way to have their details added to the National Register of Excluded Persons, which is accessible to provincial licensing authorities and licensed operators for enforcement.

What happens after you register

The updated Form NGB 1/1 explains that once accepted:

You are excluded from designated gambling areas nationally

Your name is included on the Register used by regulators and licensed operators

You are not permitted to gamble while you remain on the Register.

If you gamble while excluded

The form also notes that gambling during exclusion is in contravention of the exclusion procedures, and any winnings accrued during that period may be forfeited and remitted to the Board.

Support is referenced directly in the official forms

The annexure references the National Responsible Gambling Programme (NRGP) and includes the toll-free helpline 0800 006 008, as well as an SMS/WhatsApp line shown on the form.

What This Means for Licensed Operators and Regulators

While voluntary exclusion begins with an individual’s decision, the Gazette places emphasis on how quickly and consistently the system is implemented across the market:

Same-day escalation by operators to the Board after receiving a notice.

A defined capture-and-distribution timeline for the Board (five days, excluding weekends and public holidays).

Mandatory operator administration within five days, reinforcing that exclusion is not only recorded but operationalised.

Formal internal control measures are submitted through provincial licensing authorities, strengthening accountability and auditability of enforcement.

Betting.za.com: Supporting Safer, Secure Gambling in the Legal Market

Betting.za.com publishes independent, plain-language guidance across betting and online casinos topics and focuses coverage on licensed operators as part of its broader commitment to safer play and informed decision-making.

“Our mission is to be South Africa’s most reliable and complete source of online betting and casino information,” said Kumar. “That includes making regulatory updates understandable, highlighting practical player protections like exclusion tools, and ensuring readers know where to find help when gambling stops being fun.”

About Betting.za.com

Betting.za.com is South Africa’s trusted source for honest, expert betting and casino information. Led by betting expert Dennis Kumar, the site publishes independent reviews, guides, and industry updates designed to help South Africans make informed choices and prioritise safety.

Responsible gambling support: NRGP toll-free helpline 0800 006 008

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



