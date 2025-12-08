Agathangelou’s Automatic Halloumi Line Sets a New Standard

The global food industry is entering a new era. Automation is no longer seen as a technical upgrade but as a strategic necessity. In the dairy sector, where tradition and quality remain non-negotiable, the challenge lies in adopting new technologies without compromising what makes each product unique.

For halloumi and grilled cheese, two products deeply rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and regional identity, striking that balance is especially important. Still, the direction forward is clear: automated production that enables scale, strengthens consistency, and protects authenticity.

In response to this need, Agathangelou has introduced a fully automatic halloumi and grilled cheese production line. This system is designed to support large-scale output while delivering reliable performance and consistent product quality.

With decades of experience in dairy processing, Agathangelou continues to lead innovation in the field. By combining a deep understanding of traditional cheese-making with the demands of modern production, the company is helping reshape the future of dairy manufacturing.

Tradition Meets Technology

Agathangelou’s latest system brings a new level of performance to halloumi and grilled cheese production, combining automation with respect for traditional quality. Designed to help producers meet increasing global demand, the system achieves the texture, taste, and appearance associated with handmade halloumi through advanced, efficient processes.

The line supports production volumes of up to 3,000 kilograms per hour. Halloumi and Grilled cheese complete their full production cycle within three hours, while adhering to the PDO guidelines. It enables producers to increase their output while reducing labour costs by up to 70 per cent and improving product yield by an additional two to three per cent. Each batch delivers the expected firmness and authentic flavour, supported by control systems that ensure precision throughout the process.

Beyond consistency, the system helps producers improve overall efficiency. It reduces waste, lowers labour requirements, and shortens turnaround times. This allows dairy operations to scale with confidence while maintaining high product standards across all markets.

Improving Production Through Automation

While many dairy producers have focused on expanding their product ranges, the most successful among them are those who have also invested in automating their core processes. In the case of halloumi and grilled cheese, this means going beyond manual tasks and embracing systems that reduce inefficiencies, minimise variability, and ensure repeatable quality, no matter the volume.

Automation today isn’t just about speed. It’s about precision and predictability, two qualities that directly impact consumer trust. When a product like halloumi is expected to look, feel, and taste the same whether it’s sold in Cyprus, the United Kingdom and other European countries, or the US, consistency becomes a competitive advantage.

How Agathangelou is Shaping the Future of Dairy Manufacturing

As the company that helped industrialise halloumi and bring it to global markets, Agathangelou understands what’s at stake. The introduction of its fully automatic halloumi and grilled cheese production line reflects a focused effort to offer a more efficient, reliable, and consistent way to produce a product with deep cultural roots and growing global demand.

This system is designed to meet the needs of modern dairy operations: ensuring product consistency across large batches, enabling flexible output formats, and supporting traceability and hygiene standards that meet international regulations.

Building on Tradition with Smart Technology

What makes this development particularly important is not the machinery alone, but the mindset behind it. It reflects a broader shift in the dairy industry. A shift that embraces automation not as a break from tradition, but as a way to protect and strengthen it.

For producers who want to scale without compromise, the path forward lies in systems designed for both performance and trust, longevity, and long-term market relevance.

To learn more about Agathangelou’s latest advancement, watch the demo video of the fully automatic halloumi and grilled cheese production line in action, featured in the latest blog post. You can also connect with our team online or meet us in person at one of our upcoming exhibitions. Visit the full blog post here for details.

The photos in the article are provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and are used with permission.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



