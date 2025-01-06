Throughout 2024, hundreds of new live dealer games were released, and thousands of monthly sports betting markets with highly competitive odds could be found on the official 10CRIC iGaming website, which many people regard as India’s number one online sports betting and casino site.

If you enjoy placing live bets and watching as the action unfolds in real time, you’ve come to the right place. Here is a look back at some of the hottest new live dealer games that arrived on one of the most popular live betting sites in India over the past 12 months.

What is live betting?

There are essentially two types of live betting services, including live sports betting and live dealer casino gaming. Live sports betting, which many also refer to as in-play betting, is a service that allows anyone over the age of 18 to place a sports bet during a live sporting event.

In other words, unlike pre-match betting, where you must place a wager before the game/match/race/event starts, live/in-play betting lets you bet as soon as the event starts right up until it’s about to end.

This popular service, therefore, allows sports betting enthusiasts to keep their fingers on the pulse and react in real time based on what’s happening during the event. The live odds are also updated accordingly during the event to give bettors more accurate odds.

The other type of live wagering/betting is playing live dealer casino games.

Unlike computer-generated online casino games (e.g., online slot machines, crash games, scratchcards, classic table & card games, video poker, Indian-inspired games, and other bingo & lottery-style games, and so on), which use graphics and animated sequences and have outcomes that are pre-determined by highly sophisticated Random Number Generators (advanced mathematical programs), most live dealer games DON’T use RNGs to produce the outcomes.

The only exception is in live TV game shows and live dealer games with second-screen bonus features. In these computer-generated bonus rounds, the results are typically determined by frequently tested RNGs.

Live dealer casino games are multiplayer games streamed in real-time, 24/7 and are the next best thing to land-based casinos, except instead of being physically present, live dealer games can only be accessed at participating online casinos like 10CRIC.

These popular games are played across the internet, and you get to watch the action as it unfolds using any decent Wi-Fi/internet-connected PC or mobile device.

You can play live dealer games either instantly in your web browser or from within the secure 10CRIC mobile app (compatible with most iOS and Android smartphones and tablets), the latter of which is free and takes just seconds to add to your preferred mobile device).

Live dealer games and in-play sports betting have helped take the iGaming industry to new heights and are both extremely popular with online bettors in India and across the globe. If you want a more realistic and immersive online casino experience, you might want to consider live dealer games.

Live dealers are human beings/professionally trained croupiers who present the action to you from a secure television studio that’s not open to the general public. The aim in most live dealer games is to place a bet before the countdown timer reaches zero and then react each time a new betting round begins by using the responsive in-game player controls.

Today’s most popular live games are engaging and immersive games, and they also have chat messaging features, meaning they are the most social online casino games. The very nature of these games helps foster a sense of community and camaraderie among active players.

You can even chat with the live dealers and any other players you wish to send messages to while playing using the [text] chat messaging.

Which live dealer games should I try first?

It all depends on what you’re looking for. For example, today, you can find hundreds of cutting-edge live dealer table & card games, such as roulette, blackjack, baccarat, craps, and poker. 10CRIC also has a range of Indian-themed live dealer games, many of which are presented in Hindi, and numerous bingo & lotto-style live games.

You can also now find live dealer slots, dice games, TV game shows (some based on famous branded television shows) and money wheel games, plus a few unique games that don’t fit any of these formats, such as Playtech’s Busted or Bailed, and Evolution’s Stock Market Live, Live Video Poker, and Live Crazy Pachinko games.

This trusted Indian online sports betting casino website has live dealer games from the following market-leading, top-tier software providers:

Evolution Gaming

Ezugi (which is owned by Evolution)

Skywind Group

Winfinity

Super Spade Games

OneTouch

Live 88

Vegas Lounge

BetGamesTV

Playtech GameTech

7Mojos

Iconic 21 (newest provider to arrive on this site)

Live games are only ever available to play in the real money mode, and you must be at least 18 years old AND have an active account to play on this site. If you would rather try live sports betting, always remember to look for the sports that you are more familiar with and to head to the 10CRIC sports section.

What were the best new live dealer games that were released in 2024?

Some of the best new live dealer games that were released at some point in 2024 include Jumanji – The Bonus Live, Hi-Lo Western, Crazy Balls Live, Live Easy Blackjack, Live Virtual Top Card, Live Lightning Storm, Live Hindi Speed Baccarat, Live Cash Collect Roulette, and Live Japanese Roulette.

There are plenty of other new releases to suit all types of players, and if you are looking for something more traditional, don’t forget to try Live Cricket War, Live Namaste Roulette, Live Ultimate Andar Bahar, Live 32 Cards, and Live Teen Patti 3 Cards.

Final thoughts

Whether you decide to play live casino games or place live/in-play sports bets, always remember to gamble sensibly and responsibly each time you log in to your account. The safest way to ensure you don’t spend more money than you can afford is to start by devising a reasonable spending budget.

Also, avoid chasing any losses you may incur immediately after losing, and never borrow money to gamble or log in to place bets while intoxicated or tired. Betting while in an altered state of consciousness can lead to taking risks you wouldn’t normally take.

In other words, have fun, don’t overspend, take frequent session breaks, and cash out some of your winnings every now and then.

Finally, always learn the game rules before trying something new, and see if any useful strategies might help, like basic blackjack strategy. Also, try to research as much into a sporting event (and get to know what the odds/implied probability rates mean) before placing a sports bet to give you a better chance of winning.

