6 Ways to Make Money Fast with Crypto in 2024 – Daily Payouts

Do you need to make money in a few days? Whether offline or online, there are more possibilities than ever before to increase your passive income. By 2024, there will be more cryptocurrency-related revenue streams, like cloud mining and affiliate program.

You shouldn’t be concerned about bitcoin’s combination of money and computer programming. To begin, you don’t need to be an expert. There are more options for passive income now that cryptocurrencies are growing in popularity. The goal of residual income production using bitcoin is to continuously produce income without actively contributing. To help you get started, here are some suggestions for cryptocurrency passive income streams. Many automatically recurring revenue streams can be generated by combining a few different tactics.

Ways Advantages Rating Cloud Mining Sign up and get $10, Free Investment, Daily payouts, Guaranteed profit. ★★★★★ 2. Affiliate Program Up to 5% referral reward. ★★★★★ 3. PoS staking Delegating your crypto to stake using a non-custodial wallet. ★★★★☆ 4. Yield farming You’ll be additionally rewarded with CRV tokens. ★★★★☆ 5. Liquidity provision They’re rewarded for their service with a percentage of the fees. ★★★☆☆ 6. Lending crypto Just like banks earn interest on loans. ★★★☆☆

1. Cloud Mining

As more people entered the Bitcoin industry, mining became more complex and required more processing power. As a result of the high cost of electricity and hardware wear and tear, many people who previously mined cryptocurrency on their own machines now find it to be impractical. Cloud mining has therefore become more and more popular.

In the US, DigitMiner was established in 2019 as a legitimate cloud mining business. Like any reputable hash provider, DigitMiner offers commercial sites with a large tech park of specialized Bitcoin mining equipment. There are data centers in Kazakhstan, Iceland, Mongolia and Myanmar. DigitMiner currently provides cryptocurrency payments to over 2,600K people worldwide.

2. Affiliate Program

Through a range of Affiliate program, you can get paid for referring users to a business’s website or software. It is possible to join an affiliate program for free. You’ll receive a special URL after registering. Websites, blogs, forums, and social media platforms all need to be shared with the URL. Every time someone signs up or makes a purchase using your link, you will receive payment. The opportunity for quick cash gain is the main advantage. After the arduous labor, money would also keep coming in for days, months, decades, and even years. A fantastic approach to earn money passively is to sign up for an affiliate program if you already have a website or a sizable social media following.

3. PoS staking

A well-known method of generating passive income from idle bitcoin assets is staking, and there are many accessible proof of stake blockchains.

In essence, crypto staking is when investors pledge their cryptocurrency to support the consensus mechanism of a particular blockchain by helping to validate transactions on that blockchain. You can read more about crypto staking and its operation in our tutorial.

With most blockchains, there are easier ways to stake your cryptocurrency than running a validator node. These include staking through a centralized exchange and assigning your cryptocurrency to stake using a non-custodial wallet.

4. Yield farming

Yield farming, a term used in the cryptocurrency space, describes how compostable dApps are. Since this seems a little technical, let’s explain with an example.

You choose to stake your ETH using the decentralized Lido protocol because you want to generate passive income from your cryptocurrency. You obtain stETH tokens, which are a type of token that represents your staked ETH in the pool, when you stake your ETH with Lido, so you don’t lose liquidity.

Staking rewards will already be accumulating for you, but you want to increase your earnings even further, so you visit Curve Finance, a decentralized automated market maker. You can increase the liquidity in this situation by contributing your stETH, which will let you to make even more money from a single asset. In reality, you will receive extra benefits in the form of CRV tokens if you supply liquidity to specific pools on Curve. These tokens can then be staked for rewards on Convex Finance and other platforms.

5. Liquidity provision

Without liquidity providers, there wouldn’t be any cryptocurrency for investors to trade or conduct other transactions with on the platform, which makes them an essential component of dApps. In exchange for their assistance, they receive a portion of the fees as well as occasionally additional tokens, such as governance tokens. This is the most well-liked method of generating passive income from cryptocurrency in the decentralized market; it is also occasionally referred to as liquidity mining.

Providing liquidity to decentralized exchanges and other decentralized platforms is a simple process. To provide liquidity for an app, simply locate the pool you wish to provide liquidity for, connect your wallet, and have a non-custodial wallet. Usually, you have to supply two tokens for a specific pool, such USDT & ETH.

6. Lending crypto

In the cryptoverse, you can profit from loans in the same way that banks do. A variety of lending systems, including both controlled and decentralized lending platforms, are available.

Since lending is one of the most popular ways to earn interest on your cryptocurrency, you can discover the majority of lending goods on centralized lending platforms under the “earn” sections. These products may even overlap with the interest-bearing platforms that we’ve already discussed.

