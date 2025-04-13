When you’re looking for a bridging loan provider, speed can equally important as the interest rates. When a sudden opportunity arises, you want to make sure that your bridging loan provider will be able to help you instantly. That’s why we’ve prepared a list of the 6 Fastest bridging loan providers in the UK, who will be able to help you no matter what.

1. KIS Finance

KIS Finance is the fastest bridging loan provider in the UK. KIS is an independent finance broker that offers bridging loan solutions across the UK. The company works with a broad panel of lenders, allowing access to a wide range of funding options with high loan-to-value ratios and flexible terms. Bridging loans from KIS Finance range from £50,000 to £500 million, with loan terms between 1 and 24 months.

The service focuses on simplicity and fast execution, with no broker fees involved. Advisors are available every day and maintain extended working hours to handle enquiries and complete transactions quickly. Their experience and established lender relationships allow them to streamline the process from initial contact to funding. KIS prioritizes transparency and responsiveness, making them a preferred choice for borrowers who require immediate access to capital.

Operational days: Monday – Sunday



Operation hours: 8:00 – 22:00



Decision time: Within hours, funds usually released in 5 days

2. Pinnacle

Pinnacle offers bridging loan services for clients requiring short-term finance, particularly in scenarios where speed and flexibility are vital. The firm caters to both conventional and complex cases, including high net worth individuals, portfolio landlords, and clients with non-standard income profiles. Bridging loans from Pinnacle are structured to support property purchases, refinancing, or development projects where timing is critical.

As a brokerage with full access to the UK lending market, Pinnacle works closely with a network of specialist lenders to secure competitive deals. Their process focuses on rapid assessments, with decisions typically made within hours of application. Once approved, funds are released within a few days, allowing borrowers to meet tight deadlines without unnecessary delays. The team operates during regular business hours, providing professional support and responsive communication throughout the lending process.

Operational days: Monday–Friday



Operation hours: 9:00 – 17:00



Decision time: Within hours, but funds are released within a couple of days

3. Charleston Financial Services

Charleston Financial Services is a commercial finance broker offering a range of funding solutions, including bridging loans for individuals and businesses. The firm provides access to both mainstream and niche lenders, helping clients secure short-term finance for property purchases, business expansion, or investment opportunities. Bridging finance solutions are tailored to meet the time-sensitive demands of commercial and personal borrowers.

With a focus on transparency and professionalism, Charleston Financial Services supports clients through the entire lending process. Their brokerage model emphasizes long-term client relationships and consistent delivery of financing results. While their core strength lies in offering a diverse lender network, they also focus on ensuring quick turnaround and reliable decision-making on bridging loan applications.

Operational days: Monday–Friday



Operation hours: 9:00 – 17:00



Decision time: Agreement in principles within 1 hour, no information about funds release

4. Loan.co.uk

Loan.co.uk offers bridging loan solutions for residential and commercial purposes, with loan amounts ranging from £25,000 to £100 million. The company partners with leading UK lenders to provide quick access to funds with terms tailored to individual financial requirements. Their services are structured for speed and simplicity, often without the need for income verification, and can finance up to 100% of a property’s purchase price in qualifying cases.

The firm positions itself as a cost-effective alternative to traditional brokers, claiming significantly lower fees. Loan.co.uk combines automated systems with a dedicated team to handle applications efficiently while maintaining direct support throughout the process. Their customer service model prioritizes transparency, speed, and alignment with borrower needs.

Operational days: Monday–Friday



Operation hours: 9:00 – 17:00



Decision time: No exact information, usually the decision is made within a couple of hours, and funds are released in 1 week.

5. The Loans Engine

The Loans Engine is a specialist finance broker with nearly four decades of experience, offering bridging loan solutions to individuals who require short-term funding. The firm serves clients across the UK and works with a broad network of lenders, allowing for flexible terms and a higher probability of approval, even for those with credit challenges.

Their service model avoids restricting applications to a small pool of lenders, opting instead to assess multiple funding sources to find the most suitable match. This approach allows The Loans Engine to support a wide range of scenarios, including time-sensitive purchases and complex financial needs. Their focus is on providing straightforward, accessible loan options with reliable turnaround times.

Operational days: Monday–Friday



Operation hours: 9:00 – 19:00



Decision time: 24–72 hours

6. The Personal Finance Centre

The Personal Finance Centre is a specialist finance broker based in Hull, offering bridging loan options alongside a broad range of secured lending products. The company supports both residential and commercial clients, tailoring short-term financing solutions to meet urgent funding needs. With access to a wide lender network, they aim to deliver fast and suitable outcomes for a variety of borrowing scenarios.

Their team focuses on personalised service without using sales-driven tactics. Availability from early morning until late in the evening, seven days a week, allows the firm to respond quickly to enquiries and progress applications without unnecessary delays. The emphasis remains on matching each customer with a practical financial solution, delivered with professionalism and efficiency.

Operational days: Monday–Sunday



Operation hours: 8:00 – 21:00



Decision time: 24–48 hours

Summary

Quick response and decision time are critical for bridging loans because these loans are typically used in time-sensitive situations such as property purchases at auction, chain breaks, or urgent refinancing. Delays can lead to missed opportunities, lost deposits, or failed transactions. Fast decisions allow borrowers to act decisively, secure assets, and maintain financial momentum. In short-term lending, time isn’t just a factor, as it’s often the entire deal. When the clock is ticking, a slow lender might as well be no lender at all.

