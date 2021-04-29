5 Tips to Improve Search Rank for Your YouTube Videos

As an advertiser trying to make videos stand out among millions to gain YouTube audience, it’s important to understand that Google Search and YouTube use different algorithms to retrieve data based on the user’s search. While Google Search SEO uses keywords and backlinks, YouTube relies heavily on engagement signals like a channel’s viewing time, likes, dislikes, and the number of subscribers.

Keeping these variables in mind can help your videos gain more views. Many content creators on YouTube have admitted that they tried to buy YouTube subscribers at the beginning of their careers in an attempt to manipulate the algorithms in their favour, because it’s quite tricky to master YouTube’s SEO.

Everything you should know about YouTube SEO

In essence, YouTube Search Engine Optimization (SEO for short) is a technique used to increase the visibility of your YouTube channel and videos. This is done by getting it to rank high in YouTube search results, thereby directing more traffic to your videos. This in turn helps gain YouTube audience and usually includes adding and implementing SEO tools to your videos. These include meta descriptions, attractive or interesting thumbnails, transcripts, tags, links, and CTAs, each of which help gain more Youtube views.

With over 2 billion sign-up of users every month, YouTube offers many opportunities, especially when YouTube SEO is well utilized. It can help increase product exposure by gaining views, and even redirect traffic to your website.

A few tips to improve your Youtube videos search rank.

There are many ways to get your videos out in public without relying on the YouTube search engine. Regardless, nearly half of our respondents claimed that 51-80% of the views on their videos came from visitors who found their videos through YouTube search. So, here is a list of tips that you can try out to gain more views on YouTube.

Start with Keyword Research

Once you have shortlisted the topics on some or all of which you would like to make videos, it’s crucial to study and research keywords. Keywords help your content be ranked higher in search results. They also allow you to see the topics that interest people based on their searches, and for you to create relevant content on the same.

There are several ways to research keywords for YouTube videos. A first step can be to see what users tend to look for on YouTube. The best way to start researching your keywords is to type one of your shortlisted topics in the YouTube search bar and see what the top suggestions are. A second step could be to identify keywords used by other content creators.

Understand Your Audience

It’s safe to say that the YouTube audience, at large, tends to follow common trends, be it in food, fashion, business, sports, news, etc. However, different sections of the audience, depending majorly on their age, have differing trends, and different videos targeted for them.

These different sections tend to use very particular jargons or phrases that directly influence and narrow their search results. Therefore, you need to have a target audience. Study patterns and trends in their searches simultaneously while researching keywords to attract and gain YouTube audience for your channel.

Enter your keywords in key locations

Once you’ve made a shortlist of targeted keywords, it’s time to incorporate them in your video by frequently inserting them in various key locations like transcripts, tags, and meta descriptions. This helps YouTube retrieve your video when your targeted audience searches for something similar to your keywords.

Above all, be sure to include keywords in your video’s title, which should clearly state what your video is about. Having ambiguous titles vastly decreases the click rate of the video. They might not show up in the search results. Secondly, they might not interest your targeted audience, which would ultimately affect the number of views your video gets.

Say your keywords out loud in your video

Besides mentioning your keywords in the above-mentioned key locations, you need to incorporate them in your speech- any voice-over that you involve in your videos. This has only recently become a major issue. Seeing as YouTube and Google no longer depend on transcripts or subtitles to recognize what is being said, they can recognize speech itself.

Thus, if you incorporate targeted keywords in the title, description, the transcript, and, additionally, also mention it in your video, your video will be effectively optimized. It would increase search and click rates without a doubt.

Create an eye-catching thumbnail

A common way to increase the click rates in your videos is to add eye-catching thumbnails. To do so, try to be creative, and ensure that it is either aesthetically pleasing or something that generates curiosity in the users. You can start by using a high-quality image. It is preferable that this picture is either clicked by you or is a screenshot of a part of the video to ensure uniqueness.

While incorporating text in the thumbnail picture, make sure the font fits the video theme. Further, if the creator allows, a short preview is provided upon hovering the cursor over a video’s thumbnail. You can adjust it to show briefly the most interesting part of your video based on your keywords- to maximize your chances of gaining audience attention.

Conclusion

Described above are variable alternatives for optimizing the performance of your video. What should remain a fixed factor is the video’s content and its quality. After all, no amount of SEO tools can optimize your videos or get them to be ranked higher in search results if they don’t garner the audience’s attention. It is best to remember that quantity starts showing after it accumulates. Using these tips, you’ll be sure to gain a YouTube audience quickly and effectively.