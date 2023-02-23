5 Major eSports Games and What Makes them so Popular

Online Video games or esports have gained a massive following of gamers who participate in the games for fun and real money gaming. It is, therefore, not surprising that recent times have witnessed an increase in the number of new eSports games and more gaming fans.

Below are some of the most popular esports games and what makes them popular to gamers around the world:

1. Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO)

CS: GO tops the lead as the most-played esports game, with a large following of bettors on its many tournaments across the years. The game, first introduced to gamers in 2012, has an exciting storyline where two teams try to outdo each other in battle.

One team features the terrorists, while the other features the counter-terrorists. Each team strives to beat the other in the various game rounds.

Despite CS: GO being around for many years, it has consistently maintained its position among the most popular esports games due to its many endearing features.

For starters, the game has retained the same high-quality graphical features for a guaranteed immersive gaming experience. The unique sound effects and clear visuals make it very vivid and entertaining.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive also provides bettors with a captivating gaming session from its unique agents and sophisticated weapons. The gamification features, including the various modes and tiers when one advances to a higher level, also make it highly entertaining.

To top it all, the exciting CS: GO tournaments have also seen many casual and serious gamers rise to become experts in the sport alongside raking up handsome winnings.

2. League of Legends (LOL)

The League of Legends (LOL) is a popular video game that is best known for its exciting annual tournaments that are broadcast around the world. The multiplayer game has been around since 2009.

It features an interesting plot where teams try to outshine each other through their various special characters or champions. Indeed, despite the game being around for years, LOL still attracts millions of gamers, with thousands of spectators actively enjoying LOL’s live stream across various channels and social media sites.

The Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA sports game attracts many enthusiasts through its competitive nature, where team players’ skills are tested against their opponents. The game is especially popular with gamers who trust their strategies and love the challenging thrill of outwitting their competitors in the various game rounds.

The game’s endearing features include the introduction of new champions into the set to give the game a fresh look, high-quality sound effects, and clear visuals. League of Legends tournaments also attract amateur and expert players, with opportunities to have fun and chances for incredible rewards and prizes.

3. Defence of the Ancients (Dota 2)

Hot on the heels of the Counter Strike Global Offensive and the League of Legends, is Dota 2, a MOBA sport that has captivated gamers since its inception in 2013. Just like the above top esports, DOTA 2 is a team-player game where the objective in the video game is to destroy the enemy’s main structure or ancient base.

The Dota 2 sport has a considerable fan base covering millions of gamers who actively play it on various online gaming platforms and social media sites. Its popularity can be attributed to the game’s competitive nature, immersive gaming experience, and reasonably rewarding prizes bettors can win.

4. Call of Duty

The Call of Duty video game is among the most entertaining and popular esports that attract gamers worldwide. Initially molded around the Second World War, the sport has managed to retain and attract more fans due to its uniqueness.

Specifically, its success lies in introducing new series through storylines that include scenes from modern and futuristic war, dating as far ahead as 2043. Its production of many new series since its entry into the igaming world in 2013 has also enabled it to enlarge its fan base while retaining its popularity among its initial gaming fans.

5. Valorant

Like many popular esports games, Valorant is a team-player video game where teams strategize and battle each other to emerge as winners. The game is set in the near future and is popular due to its unique storyline, great animations, visuals, and easy gameplay.

Whatever your game is, have fun, and always remember to play responsibly.