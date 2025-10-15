Moving legacy systems to the cloud as a solution that enhances security, optimizes costs and mitigates team burnout is in high demand. In fact, 70% of tech decision-makers confirmed that their organizations have accelerated their migration to the cloud over the past 12 months, as the study shows. 71% of respondents agreed that moving to the cloud helped them achieve an increased and sustainable revenue past year.

Despite the undeniable value, migrating existing software, even if it is a legacy one, can be challenging. This is when experienced teams step in. We gathered the 5 best cloud migration services providers that will deliver secure and scalable solutions and let you relax as they handle the migration.

Corsac Techlologies

Corsac Technologies is a team of cloud migration service providers that promise to break you free from legacy constraints. Over 100 companies in 7 niches have trusted Corsac experts to migrate their legacy software to the cloud.

Corsac makes the cloud work for you, offering a set of migration services that include cloud application migration, cloud data warehouse migration, application migration services, database migration, and infrastructure migration. Corsac developers follow an end-to-end cloud migration approach, which makes them your top 1 cloud migration service provider.

Cloud Providers: AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform

Markets: USA and Europe

Hourly Rate: n/d

Innowise

As a cloud migration firm, Innowise believes that successful migration is not about moving data but about moving businesses to the future. They help clients benefit from cloud migration without business disruptions and operational downtime.

From cloud strategy to designing and deploying your infrastructure to the cloud, Innowise engages expert developers to deliver seamless cloud migration to businesses across all industries and domains. In case, you need post-deployment support, count on them.

Cloud Providers: AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform

Markets: Poland, Ukraine, Germany, Lithuania

Hourly Rate: $50 – $99 / hr

Trigent

Trigent is one of the best cloud migration companies in India that helps companies transition to the cloud without stress or unnecessary risk. Using their own innovative AXLR8 Labs platform, the team takes care of everything from updating outdated systems to creating sustainable, scalable solutions that are ready for quick adaptation. Thanks to automation and smart use of artificial intelligence, updates and releases are way faster and more transparent.

Trigent’s specialists have many years of experience in building cloud infrastructure, DevOps approaches, and workflow optimization. As reliable cloud migration partners, they work confidently with both startups and large corporations, helping them scale, accelerate development, and make real-time decisions with a high degree of security and reliability.

Cloud Providers: AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform

Markets: India, United States

Hourly Rate: $25 – $49 / hr

Andersen

Andersen is a cloud migration large scale company bringing together more than 3,500 experts and over 15 years of hands-on experience in cloud migration. Collaborating with global enterprises in industries like healthcare, logistics, fintech etc the company delivers cloud solutions that are secure, compliant, and built to scale not to hold you back.

With deep technical expertise and processes cultivated over the years, Andersen handles even the most complex migration projects. Thanks to a proven delivery framework, new projects can be launched in as little as 10 to 15 days, ensuring a smooth and confident start within optimal budget.

Cloud Providers: AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform

Markets: Poland, USA, England, Lithuania, Germany and 5 more countries

Hourly Rate: $50 – $99 / hr

Euristiq

Euristiq has earned the trust of global names like Philips, Ryanair, Norton, and Octopus, standing out among leading cloud migration service providers. The company takes a broader view of transformation — combining cloud migration with long-term modernization strategies that help businesses stay ahead, improve performance, and work more efficiently.

As one of the best top cloud migration service providers, the Euristiq team specializes in everything from cloud migration and application re-engineering to mainframe modernization and architecture consulting. With a focus on AI-driven development, IoT, and data analytics, Euristiq builds secure, high-performing systems designed to adapt, scale, and support continuous growth.

Cloud Providers: AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platforms

Markets: Canada, Ukraine, Poland

Hourly Rate: 50 – $99 / hr

The need for reliable and expert cloud migration services has never been that crucial for companies looking to move to the cloud. Choosing the right partner can define how efficiently your business evolves, how securely your data operates, and how quickly your teams can innovate.

The five leading cloud migration service providers featured here represent the best in cloud migration. Each brings a unique combination of technical excellence, industry experience, and forward-thinking strategies that make them trusted by organizations from different niches around the world.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



