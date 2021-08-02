15 Simple Reasons Why You Need a Wireless Router

By Muhammad Abdullah

There are many reasons why you need a wireless router. Wireless routers have become popular because they connect devices to the internet and with each other without cords or cables. They can be found in every home, office, and school around the world but what is their purpose? Here are 15 reasons why you should get one!

1. Easy Networking

Networking involves connecting multiple devices together. You should buy a wireless router that can help you to connect your computers, game systems, tablets, phones and many other internet enabled devices together without the use of wires.

It also allows you to share a single internet connection with all connected devices. This saves both money and time because instead of having to run an ethernet cable through your home or office you can just plug the wireless router in and connect all of your devices to the internet.

2. You can connect to multiple devices at once with lag-free results

As mentioned earlier, connected devices should not affect the speed and quality of an internet connection. When there are multiple connected devices, routers have no noticeable lag or slow performance. This is a huge benefit because most home routers can connect around 20 devices at once.

3. You can remotely access your router with an app on your smartphone

With a modern wireless router, you don’t have to manually change the settings to alter your network. Shifting between wifi channels and security protocols in order to optimize signal strength can be quite cumbersome.

With some routers, you can now tweak the settings anytime and anywhere as long as your internet connection is on.

4. You can connect to other devices wirelessly

New wifi technologies allow wireless connections between two or more devices. One example would be a Bluetooth device that connects to multiple speakers at a time so everyone can listen to the same music. You may also try a bluetooth speaker that can be connected to your phone for wireless streaming.

5. You can easily create multiple internet networks

Having multiple wifi networks is important so you don’t have to share passwords with friends and family. This allows users of the network to enjoy their own connection while they’re in the area. This is especially true if there are many users who may be connected at the same time.

6. You can customize your network with a name and password

Some wireless networks aren’t protected by any type of access point. Network owners should change these settings so only people they allow can use their connection. No one should be allowed to login without permission, but this is sometimes overlooked by home network owners.

7. You can choose wireless protocols like b and g

Some routers allow for multiple wireless connections including 802.11b or 802.11g. These protocols are important because they determine the speed of your device connection to the internet.

The faster the connection, the easier it is to stream videos and download things. 802.11g means that you have a fast speed at 54 Mbps while 802.11b delivers 11 Mbps connections.

8. Longer and Better Range

Changing channels is a good way to extend the range of your wireless network. Your internet connection may be affected if you live in an area with many connected networks. Some people end up having to connect directly with a cable just so they can use their internet.

An automated channel scan feature on routers allows users to find open channels anywhere around their home or office.

9. Stronger Security and Encryption

Most wifi routers have built-in encryption protocols to protect the data of devices connected to it. Most people don’t know what those acronyms stand for but they do understand the concept of protection. Some of these things are WPA2, AES or RADIUS (authentication and authorization).

10. User-Friendly Interface

The interface of a wireless router is the software that runs your network. It allows users to know the status of their internet connection and shows the current connections on it. Most home routers have a web interface with an address bar where you must type in http://192.168.1.1 .

All information about your devices can be seen from here and you can even change the settings. User-friendly interface means that users can change between wifi channels and security settings without having to read a manual for tech-savvy people.

11. Seamless Roaming

Roaming is when you move from one location to another with your smartphone or laptop in tow. With some routers, you can take your internet connection anywhere around your home as long as you are connected to the same wifi network. It makes it easier for people who frequently travel or move around.

12. Easy to Maintain and Repair

Outdated routers have serious security flaws that allow hackers to access your network. Network owners should already be using a wifi router with up-to-date security features set to maintain their connection’s safety.

You would know if there’s an issue on your network if you see a warning while connected to your network. Giving attention to warnings and maintaining your router is important because it protects the data of devices connected to it.

13. Guest Networks

A guest network lets people connect to your internet connection without sharing passwords. This is especially important for home and office owners who need to share their wifi with guests. It’s ideal for people who love having visitors in their home or those who are willing to help strangers in an urgent situation.

Some devices have this feature already built-in while others require additional equipment to set up.

14. Easily Upgradeable

Thankfully, it is now possible to update the software of your router without having to buy a whole new one. Updates can be downloaded from manufacturers’ websites and installed in as little as five minutes with an internet connection.

Depending on the make and model of your router, you may have to wait for an upgrade before you can do anything. This is the easiest and cheapest way of getting extra features from new routers.

15. VPN Support

Virtual Private Networks help keep your data safe on public networks like coffee shops, schools or libraries. These networks are common in most offices and other working establishments so it is up to you if you want to connect. VPN software can also be installed in personal computers and mobile devices.

Final Words

The benefits of a wireless router are endless. They are user-friendly, convenient to use and maintain, and they offer many amazing features that can be customized to suit your needs. So if you’re still using an old wired router or someone else’s internet connection wirelessly, it may be time for you to invest in one!

