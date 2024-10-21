Today, Chief, the leading network for senior women executives, announced a partnership with the Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. This collaboration will bring expert insights from Wharton’s renowned faculty to Chief’s community, enhancing their leadership capabilities. The partnership expands on Chief’s successful Executive Education membership program, which offers live, interactive courses for senior women leaders.

Starting in 2025, Wharton professors, including Nancy Rothbard, Americus Reed, and Stew Friedman, will lead sessions on topics such as Emotional Intelligence, Leadership and Decision-Making, and Personal Branding. Additional courses will roll out throughout the year, tailored to the needs of Chief’s accomplished members. In addition, Wharton professors will speak at Chief member events across the U.S., starting with ChiefX Washington, DC on October 28.

“We’re thrilled to bring Wharton’s cutting-edge research and insights to our community,” said Carolyn Childers, Chief’s co-founder and CEO.

Chief’s mission is to empower senior women executives through leadership development, executive coaching, and community experiences, continuing to push the boundaries for women in business.

