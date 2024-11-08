By Arun Hari Anand, Product Marketing at CData Software

Is your data team stuck in the cycle of managing a patchwork of in-house integrations and point solutions just to get data and insights to decision-makers? As enterprise tech stacks grow more complex, organizations are juggling a mix of legacy on-premises systems and cloud applications, creating an urgent need for seamless integration across disparate systems.

At Foundations 2024, CData is hosting the Enterprise Data Strategy track—a dedicated space for exploring how data leaders can break free from information silos for faster data analysis and insights. Setting a connectivity standard streamlines data access and analysis and speeds time-to-insight across your organization. Join business intelligence, IT, and data architecture leaders as they share their successes in building an interconnected tech stack that drives measurable results.

How Bayer Achieves Systems Interoperability and Healthcare Regulatory Compliance

Explore Bayer’s journey to modernizing its pharmacovigilance operations and achieve seamless systems interoperability and healthcare compliance. Peter Wilke, IT Solutions Architect at Bayer, shares how automating data processes—like adverse event routing and report submissions—reduced manual engineering efforts, cut operating costs, and streamlined communication with UK health authorities. Discover how these innovations have empowered Bayer to maintain compliance and safeguard revenue streams across Europe. Don’t miss this opportunity to see the role CData plays in Bayer’s transformation.

How a Biotech Manufacturer’s Data Team Automated 80% of their ETL pipelines

The business intelligence (BI) developers at Repligen once relied on homegrown, code-driven ETL processes to manage data warehousing. Today, 80% of their Snowflake warehousing is fully automated with CData Sync—saving their development team an entire year’s worth of effort. Join Repligen’s IT director, Martin Petder, and BI manager, Shawn McNamee, as they share how automation transformed their data processes and freed up resources for high-impact work.

Unanet’s Journey: Moving from Manual Data Handling to Automated, Real-Time Cloud-Based Operations

Solid data management and governance are critical for Unanet, where customers depend on secure, rapid data handling without risk of exposure. As their customer base and data volumes expanded, manually managing these processes grew increasingly complex. In this Fireside Chat, join Assad Jarrahian, Chief Product Officer at Unanet, and Tammie Coles, Head of Sales for CData Virtuality, as they discuss Unanet’s journey in transforming data operations. Together, they’ll explore the shift from manual, on-premises processes to an automated, real-time cloud-based solution that ensures both data governance and scalability for future growth.

B2B Data Architecture to Accelerate Revenue Growth: A Case Study with Healthsource Distributors

Hear from Eric Buxton, Lead Application Developer, and Robb Miller, Director of IT, as they explain how Healthsource’s scalable B2B automations drive customer satisfaction and unlock new revenue streams to give the company a competitive edge in pharmaceutical distribution. Gain practical insights and proven strategies for automating supply chain processes that deliver results fast—this session is a must-see for IT leaders ready to fuel growth and streamline operations.

Pioneering AI in Healthcare: Reducing Mortality and Improving Outcomes at Unity Health Toronto

Unity Health Toronto is pioneering the use of AI to transform patient care, developing groundbreaking solutions designed to reduce mortality, improve hospital efficiency, and enhance patient outcomes. Leading these advancements is Dr. Muhammad Mamdani, VP of Data Science and Advanced Analytics at Unity Health Toronto, who will explain how innovations—like synthesizing complex patient data into organized, actionable timelines, and continually refining AI models to increase precision and accuracy—have saved lives. This fascinating session is for anyone interested in the future of AI-driven healthcare and its far-reaching potential in other industries.

Implementing Scalable ERP Integrations with SrinSoft

Join Madan Jayagopal, Senior Business Development Manager at Srinsoft, as he shares how their 18 years of experience in ERP integration and digital transformation enable businesses to rapidly implement data integrations and accelerate time-to-market. With expertise in platforms like SAP, Dynamics 365, and NetSuite, Srinsoft, in partnership with CData, has helped companies build scalable, flexible data architectures tailored to their growth and operational needs.

