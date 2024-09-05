BUCHAREST, Romania – AI Expo Europe 2024, the continent’s leading artificial intelligence conference, is set to bring together over 3,000 industry leaders, innovators, and AI enthusiasts on October 6-7, 2024. This landmark event, organized by the founders of Crypto Expo Europe, will feature 100+ international speakers, 30+ exhibitors, and 50+ workshops and seminars, making it the largest and most comprehensive AI gathering in Europe this year.

Designed to engage professionals from various sectors, AI Expo Europe offers a unique platform for learning about cutting-edge AI applications, networking with industry peers, and exploring new business opportunities in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.

Seize the Opportunity: 50% Off Tickets for a Limited Time

Don’t miss this golden opportunity! For a limited time, secure your pass to AI Expo Europe at an unprecedented 50% discount. Visit www.aiexpoeurope.com to claim your ticket and step into the future.

Speaker Lineup Features Industry Luminaries

The event boasts an impressive roster of speakers from world-renowned tech companies:

Shehram Jamal , Sr. Director of Product Management GEN AI, NVIDIA

, Sr. Director of Product Management GEN AI, NVIDIA Patrick van den Hoevel , Director, Deal Pursuit | EMEA, Google

, Director, Deal Pursuit | EMEA, Google Farah Deendar , AI Sales Director, Global Black Belt, Microsoft

, AI Sales Director, Global Black Belt, Microsoft Heather Domin, Global Leader, Responsible AI Initiatives, IBM Office of Privacy & Responsible Technology

Event Highlights

Expert-Led Sessions : Featuring top executives from NVIDIA, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce, JPMorgan Chase, and Intel

: Featuring top executives from NVIDIA, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce, JPMorgan Chase, and Intel Interactive Exhibition : Booths showcasing cutting-edge AI technologies

: Booths showcasing cutting-edge AI technologies Networking Opportunities : VIP business lounge and social events

: VIP business lounge and social events Awards Gala: Recognizing excellence and innovation in the AI industry

For more information about the schedule, agenda, and covered topics, please visit www.aiexpoeurope.com or contact at office@aiexpoeurope.com.